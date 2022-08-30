Skip navigation
Swindon Town vs Crystal Palace U21

Swindon 0 Crystal Palace U21 2

Swindon0
Palace U212
Gordon71' 86'
Tue 30 Aug 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

EFL TrophyThe County Ground

Full-Time
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
PLYPlymouth Argyle
3
2
1
0
5
2
+3
8
2
B ROVBristol Rovers
3
2
1
0
6
1
+5
7
3
CRYCrystal Palace U21
3
1
0
2
2
3
-1
3
4
SWISwindon Town
3
0
0
3
1
8
-7
0

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Swindon Town 0, Crystal Palace U21 2.
90'+2'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Noah Watson.
90'+1'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Harrison Minturn.
86'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
John-Kymani
Gordon(40)
John-Kymani Gordon
Goal! Swindon Town 0, Crystal Palace U21 2. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Omilabu following a set piece situation.
85'

secondyellow card

Second yellow card to Cian Harries (Swindon Town) for a bad foul.
85'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'

miss

Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kofi Balmer with a cross.
84'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
80'

Substitution

Swindon Town
Ciaran
Brennan(34)
off
Harvey
Fox(37)
on
80'

Substitution

Swindon Town
Remeao
Hutton(2)
off
Sonny
Hart(36)
on
78'

Yellow Card

Ozoh(77)
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
78'

free kick won

Mohammad Dabre (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. George Cowmeadow (Swindon Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Remeao Hutton with a cross.
74'

corner

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Joe Whitworth.
74'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ricky Aguiar (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
73'

free kick won

Cian Harries (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
72'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Victor Akinwale
Victor
Akinwale(60)
off
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(53)
on
71'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
John-Kymani
Gordon(40)
John-Kymani Gordon
Goal! Swindon Town 0, Crystal Palace U21 1. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
70'

corner

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
68'

corner

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
67'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'

free kick won

George Cowmeadow (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
65'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
64'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Fionn Mooney
Fionn
Mooney(51)
off
Cardo
Siddik(57)
on
64'

miss

Attempt missed. Tom Wynn-Davis (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by George Cowmeadow.
63'

miss

Attempt missed. Mathieu Baudry (Swindon Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Cian Harries with a headed pass following a corner.
62'

corner

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Noah Watson.
62'

Substitution

Swindon Town
Ronan
Darcy(10)
off
Anton
Dworzak(35)
on
61'

Substitution

Swindon Town
Tyrese
Shade(28)
off
George
Cowmeadow(32)
on
61'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'

post

Ricky Aguiar (Swindon Town) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Remeao Hutton.
57'

Substitution

Swindon Town
Abu
Kanu(38)
off
Tom
Wynn-Davis(39)
on
56'

free kick won

Ciaran Brennan (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
55'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.
54'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Cian Harries.
53'

free kick won

Noah Watson (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'

post

Ronan Darcy (Swindon Town) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
51'

offside

Offside, Swindon Town. Cian Harries tries a through ball, but Abu Kanu is caught offside.
51'

offside

Offside, Swindon Town. Ronan Darcy tries a through ball, but Tyrese Shade is caught offside.
50'

Yellow Card

Addae(59)
Joshua Addae (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
50'

free kick won

Mohammad Dabre (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Swindon Town 0, Crystal Palace U21 0.
45'+7'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Lewis Ward.
45'+7'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Omilabu with a through ball.
45'+6'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+4'

Yellow Card

Mooney(51)
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+4'

free kick won

Mohammad Dabre (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+2'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
45'+2'

Yellow Card

Minturn(31)
Harrison Minturn (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+1'

free kick won

Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1'

free kick won

Ricky Aguiar (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'

offside

Offside, Swindon Town. Ciaran Brennan tries a through ball, but Abu Kanu is caught offside.
43'

Yellow Card

Harries(26)
Cian Harries (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card.
43'

Yellow Card

Grehan(46)
Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
41'

free kick won

Mohammad Dabre (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
36'

free kick won

Tyrese Shade (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
33'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'

miss

Attempt missed. Ciaran Brennan (Swindon Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ricky Aguiar with a cross following a corner.
30'

corner

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
26'

free kick won

Mathieu Baudry (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Tyrese Shade (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ricky Aguiar.
24'

free kick won

Abu Kanu (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'

free kick won

Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'

miss

Attempt missed. Tyrese Shade (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Remeao Hutton.
18'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ricky Aguiar (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Abu Kanu.
17'

miss

Attempt missed. Tyrese Shade (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cian Harries.
11'

free kick won

Mohammad Dabre (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'

miss

Attempt missed. Mathieu Baudry (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
9'

corner

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
2'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

42
Joe Whitworth
GK
59
Joshua Addae
DF
50'
46
Seán Grehan
DF
43'
58
Noah Watson
DF
43
Kofi Balmer
DF
77
David Ozoh
MF
78'
45
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
51
Fionn Mooney
MF
45'+4'
substitution icon64'
54
David Omilabu
S
60
Victor Akinwale
S
substitution icon72'
40
John-Kymani Gordon
S
71'
86'

Substitutes

50
Danny Imray
53
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
substitution icon72'
57
Cardo Siddik
substitution icon64'
61
Ryan Bartley
62
Maliq Cadogan
66
Matthew Vigor
74
Jackson Izquierdo

Starting lineup

12
Lewis Ward
GK
34
Ciaran Brennan
DF
substitution icon80'
6
Mathieu Baudry
DF
26
Cian Harries
DF
43'
30
Mohammad Dabre
MF
31
Harrison Minturn
MF
45'+2'
2
Remeao Hutton
MF
substitution icon80'
10
Ronan Darcy
MF
substitution icon62'
17
Ricky Aguiar
MF
28
Tyrese Shade
S
substitution icon61'
38
Abu Kanu
S
substitution icon57'

Substitutes

1
Solomon Brynn
4
Thomas Clayton
32
George Cowmeadow
substitution icon61'
35
Anton Dworzak
substitution icon62'
36
Sonny Hart
substitution icon80'
37
Harvey Fox
substitution icon80'
39
Tom Wynn-Davis
substitution icon57'
Swindon Town

Team stats

Crystal Palace U21
Possession
64%
36%
Shots on target
2
5
Shots off target
8
1
Corners
6
3
Passes completed
412
194
Free kicks
12
12
Offsides
3
0

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
2842
Seán Grehan
Seán Grehan
Duels won
8
Seán Grehan
Seán Grehan
Crosses
2
Jack Wells-Morrison
Jack Wells-Morrison
Touches
61
Seán Grehan
Seán Grehan
Tackles
5
Seán Grehan
Seán Grehan
WYC
0-0
TOT
WAL
0-1
WES
SHR
1-2
WOL
PLY
1-1
B ROV
MOR
3-3
EVE
MAN
3-2
MAN
MKD
1-2
CHEL
HAR
2-0
HAR
FOR
3-1
SOU
FLE
1-1
BAR
EXE
1-2
NEW
DON
0-0
NEW
DER
3-1
GRIM
CAM
0-2
ARS
BURT
4-2
LEI
BOL
4-1
CRE
AFC
2-1
AST
SAL
2-1
LIV
POR
1-0
STO
PET
1-2
STE
CAR
1-2
MAN
BRA
3-1
SH W
OXF
5-0
LEY
IPS
6-0
NOR
CRA
2-2
POR
BAR
0-3
LIN
ACC
3-3
ROCH

