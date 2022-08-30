Palace Under-21s' EFL Trophy fixtures revealed
Swindon 0 Crystal Palace U21 2
Swindon0
Palace U212
Gordon71' 86'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
PLYPlymouth Argyle
3
2
1
0
5
2
+3
8
2
B ROVBristol Rovers
3
2
1
0
6
1
+5
7
3
CRYCrystal Palace U21
3
1
0
2
2
3
-1
3
4
SWISwindon Town
3
0
0
3
1
8
-7
0
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Swindon Town 0, Crystal Palace U21 2.
90'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Noah Watson.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Harrison Minturn.
86'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
John-Kymani
Gordon(40)
Goal! Swindon Town 0, Crystal Palace U21 2. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Omilabu following a set piece situation.
85'
secondyellow card
Second yellow card to Cian Harries (Swindon Town) for a bad foul.
85'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'
miss
Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kofi Balmer with a cross.
84'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
80'
Substitution
Ciaran
Brennan(34)off
Harvey
Fox(37)on
80'
Substitution
Remeao
Hutton(2)off
Sonny
Hart(36)on
78'
Yellow Card
Ozoh(77)
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
78'
free kick won
Mohammad Dabre (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. George Cowmeadow (Swindon Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Remeao Hutton with a cross.
74'
corner
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Joe Whitworth.
74'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ricky Aguiar (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
73'
free kick won
Cian Harries (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
72'
Substitution
Victor
Akinwale(60)off
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(53)on
71'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
John-Kymani
Gordon(40)
Goal! Swindon Town 0, Crystal Palace U21 1. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
70'
corner
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
68'
corner
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
67'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
free kick won
George Cowmeadow (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
65'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
64'
Substitution
Fionn
Mooney(51)off
Cardo
Siddik(57)on
64'
miss
Attempt missed. Tom Wynn-Davis (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by George Cowmeadow.
63'
miss
Attempt missed. Mathieu Baudry (Swindon Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Cian Harries with a headed pass following a corner.
62'
corner
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Noah Watson.
62'
Substitution
Ronan
Darcy(10)off
Anton
Dworzak(35)on
61'
Substitution
Tyrese
Shade(28)off
George
Cowmeadow(32)on
61'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
post
Ricky Aguiar (Swindon Town) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Remeao Hutton.
57'
Substitution
Abu
Kanu(38)off
Tom
Wynn-Davis(39)on
56'
free kick won
Ciaran Brennan (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
55'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.
54'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Cian Harries.
53'
free kick won
Noah Watson (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
post
Ronan Darcy (Swindon Town) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
51'
offside
Offside, Swindon Town. Cian Harries tries a through ball, but Abu Kanu is caught offside.
51'
offside
Offside, Swindon Town. Ronan Darcy tries a through ball, but Tyrese Shade is caught offside.
50'
Yellow Card
Addae(59)
Joshua Addae (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
50'
free kick won
Mohammad Dabre (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Swindon Town 0, Crystal Palace U21 0.
45'+7'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Lewis Ward.
45'+7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Omilabu with a through ball.
45'+6'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+4'
Yellow Card
Mooney(51)
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+4'
free kick won
Mohammad Dabre (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
45'+2'
Yellow Card
Minturn(31)
Harrison Minturn (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+1'
free kick won
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1'
free kick won
Ricky Aguiar (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'
offside
Offside, Swindon Town. Ciaran Brennan tries a through ball, but Abu Kanu is caught offside.
43'
Yellow Card
Harries(26)
Cian Harries (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card.
43'
Yellow Card
Grehan(46)
Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
41'
free kick won
Mohammad Dabre (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
36'
free kick won
Tyrese Shade (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
33'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
miss
Attempt missed. Ciaran Brennan (Swindon Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ricky Aguiar with a cross following a corner.
30'
corner
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
26'
free kick won
Mathieu Baudry (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tyrese Shade (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ricky Aguiar.
24'
free kick won
Abu Kanu (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'
free kick won
Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
miss
Attempt missed. Tyrese Shade (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Remeao Hutton.
18'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ricky Aguiar (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Abu Kanu.
17'
miss
Attempt missed. Tyrese Shade (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cian Harries.
11'
free kick won
Mohammad Dabre (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Mathieu Baudry (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
9'
corner
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
2'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
51
Fionn Mooney
MF
45'+4'
64'
40
John-Kymani Gordon
S
71'
86'
Starting lineup
12
Lewis Ward
GK
34
Ciaran Brennan
DF
80'
6
Mathieu Baudry
DF
26
Cian Harries
DF
43'
30
Mohammad Dabre
MF
31
Harrison Minturn
MF
45'+2'
2
Remeao Hutton
MF
80'
10
Ronan Darcy
MF
62'
17
Ricky Aguiar
MF
28
Tyrese Shade
S
61'
38
Abu Kanu
S
57'
Substitutes
1
Solomon Brynn
4
Thomas Clayton
32
George Cowmeadow
61'
35
Anton Dworzak
62'
36
Sonny Hart
80'
37
Harvey Fox
80'
39
Tom Wynn-Davis
57'
Team stats
Possession
64%
36%
Shots on target
2
5
Shots off target
8
1
Corners
6
3
Passes completed
412
194
Free kicks
12
12
Offsides
3
0
Top performing palace players
- Palace Under-21s' EFL Trophy fixtures revealed
