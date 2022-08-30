U21s Report: Gordon brace fires Palace into winning EFL Trophy start

Summary
Paddy McCarthy made three changes to the side, with Joe Whitworth, Fionn Mooney and Victor Akinwale all starting
Play was delayed early on due to an injury to David Omilabu
Both sides were evenly matched in the opening half an hour, with chances few and far between
Akinwale came close in first-half stoppage time, though he was denied from a tight angle
Half-time: Swindon Town 0-0 Crystal Palace
Swindon hit the post twice early in the second-half through Roman Darcy and Ricky Aguiar
Seán Grehan saw an effort cleared off the line following a goalmouth scramble
John-Kymani Gordon capitalised on a misplaced pass from Lewis Ward and curled home the opener for Palace in the 71st minute
Cian Harries was sent off for Swindon with five minutes remaining
Gordon secured his brace and all three points for Palace moments after the red card
Full-time: Swindon Town 0-2 Crystal Palace