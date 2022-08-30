U21s Report: Gordon brace fires Palace into winning EFL Trophy start

Just four days on from the dramatic 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace Under-21s travelled to The County Ground to face League Two Swindon Town.

Manager Paddy McCarthy made three changes to the side which won against Wolves in the league: with Joe Whitworth, Fionn Mooney and Victor Akinwale coming in for Owen Goodman, Killian Phillips and Rob Street.

The game got off to a slow start owing to an injury to David Omilabu in the opening three minutes. The forward went down inside the box following a rather innocuous challenge, though he recovered to continue after five minutes of treatment.

Chances were few and far between for the two sides in the first-half. Swindon’s best effort came from distance through a Ricky Aguilar shot, but Noah Watson stood tall to block it.

Whitworth was called into action once in the half, to deny a tame effort from Tyrese Shade in the 25th minute.