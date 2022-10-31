Skip navigation
Arsenal U21 vs Crystal Palace U21

Arsenal U21 1 Crystal Palace U21 1

Arsenal U211
Bandeira41'
Palace U211
Ebiowei29'
Mon 31 Oct 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1Meadow Park

Full-Time
U21 Match Highlights: Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

U21 Match Highlights: Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace

05:17

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Arsenal U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 1.
90'+5'

miss

Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
90'+4'

post

Mauro Bandeira (Arsenal U21) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Matt Smith.
90'+1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Charles Sagoe Junior (Arsenal U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Smith.
90'

free kick won

Zach Awe (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

Substitution

Arsenal U21
Nathan
Butler-Oyedeji(9)
off
Khayon
Edwards(14)
on
85'

free kick won

Mauro Bandeira (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'

corner

Corner, Arsenal U21. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
82'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Mauro Bandeira (Arsenal U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
79'

free kick won

Charles Sagoe Junior (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
79'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
78'

post

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji (Arsenal U21) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Charles Sagoe Junior.
73'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Malcolm Ebiowei
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)
off
Victor Akinwale
Victor
Akinwale(15)
on
72'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Danny Imray
Danny
Imray(2)
off
Kaden Rodney
Kaden
Rodney(12)
on
70'

corner

Corner, Arsenal U21. Conceded by Danny Imray.
70'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Malcolm Ebiowei tries a through ball, but David Omilabu is caught offside.
69'

free kick won

Reuell Walters (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'

corner

Corner, Arsenal U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
67'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Charles Sagoe Junior (Arsenal U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Henry-Francis.
65'

corner

Corner, Arsenal U21. Conceded by Danny Imray.
65'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Amario Cozier-Duberry (Arsenal U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charles Sagoe Junior.
63'

miss

Attempt missed. Charles Sagoe Junior (Arsenal U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
62'

Yellow Card

Adaramola(3)
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
62'

free kick won

Charles Sagoe Junior (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'

Substitution

Arsenal U21
Marquinhos(7)
off
Charles
Sagoe Junior(15)
on
60'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
59'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Marquinhos (Arsenal U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mauro Bandeira.
56'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Seán Grehan.
53'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Elián Quesada Thorn (Arsenal U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Henry-Francis.
52'

free kick won

Reuell Walters (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'

free kick won

Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Jack Wells-Morrison tries a through ball, but David Omilabu is caught offside.
50'

Yellow Card

Walters(2)
Reuell Walters (Arsenal U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
50'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
49'

free kick won

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'

post

Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) hits the bar with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon with a cross.
47'

free kick won

Reuell Walters (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
46'

Yellow Card

Balmer(6)
Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
46'

free kick won

Amario Cozier-Duberry (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
46'

free kick won

Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Nathan Ferguson
Nathan
Ferguson(36)
off
Seán Grehan
Seán
Grehan(14)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Arsenal U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 1.
45'+3'

miss

Attempt missed. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon with a cross.
44'

Yellow Card

Ozoh(4)
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
44'

free kick won

Mauro Bandeira (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

miss

Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Malcolm Ebiowei with a cross.
41'

Arsenal U21 Goal

Arsenal U21
Goal!
Arsenal U21
Mauro
Bandeira(8)
Goal! Arsenal U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 1. Mauro Bandeira (Arsenal U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Henry-Francis.
37'

free kick won

Marquinhos (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
35'

offside

Offside, Arsenal U21. Elián Quesada Thorn tries a through ball, but Nathan Butler-Oyedeji is caught offside.
35'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Elián Quesada Thorn (Arsenal U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
35'

free kick won

Amario Cozier-Duberry (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
33'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'

Yellow Card

Smith(6)
Matt Smith (Arsenal U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
31'

free kick won

Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)
Malcolm Ebiowei
Goal! Arsenal U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Killian Phillips.
28'

free kick won

Marquinhos (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
27'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kofi Balmer with a headed pass.
25'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'

corner

Corner, Arsenal U21. Conceded by Nathan Ferguson.
24'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Amario Cozier-Duberry (Arsenal U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Taylor Foran.
23'

corner

Corner, Arsenal U21. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
20'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Nathan Ferguson (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kofi Balmer with a headed pass.
19'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Elián Quesada Thorn.
15'

free kick won

Reuell Walters (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'

offside

Offside, Arsenal U21. Matt Smith tries a through ball, but Marquinhos is caught offside.
14'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
12'

miss

Attempt missed. Jack Henry-Francis (Arsenal U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nathan Butler-Oyedeji.
11'

free kick won

Mauro Bandeira (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
11'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Elián Quesada Thorn (Arsenal U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amario Cozier-Duberry.
10'

free kick won

Amario Cozier-Duberry (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
9'

miss

Attempt missed. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Danny Imray.
7'

free kick won

Marquinhos (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick-Off

