U21s Report: Honours even as Palace draw at Arsenal
Arsenal U21 1 Crystal Palace U21 1
Arsenal U211
Bandeira41'
Palace U211
Ebiowei29'
Team news: Ebiowei and Ferguson feature as Palace U21s face Arsenal
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U21
11
6
5
0
24
12
+12
23
2
LIVLiverpool U21
11
6
4
1
22
12
+10
22
3
MANManchester City U21
11
6
3
2
29
18
+11
21
4
CHEChelsea U21
12
5
5
2
29
20
+9
20
5
CRYCrystal Palace U21
11
5
5
1
26
17
+9
20
6
FULFulham U21
11
5
4
2
25
11
+14
19
7
EVEEverton U21
11
6
1
4
21
18
+3
19
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
11
4
4
3
23
18
+5
16
9
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
12
4
2
6
18
26
-8
14
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
12
3
1
8
16
25
-9
10
11
MANManchester United U21
12
1
7
4
21
36
-15
10
12
LEILeicester City U21
11
2
3
6
14
25
-11
9
13
WESWest Ham United U21
13
2
2
9
15
27
-12
8
14
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
13
0
6
7
9
27
-18
6
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Arsenal U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 1.
90'+5'
miss
Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
90'+4'
post
Mauro Bandeira (Arsenal U21) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Matt Smith.
90'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Charles Sagoe Junior (Arsenal U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Smith.
90'
free kick won
Zach Awe (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
Substitution
Nathan
Butler-Oyedeji(9)off
Khayon
Edwards(14)on
85'
free kick won
Mauro Bandeira (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
corner
Corner, Arsenal U21. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
82'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mauro Bandeira (Arsenal U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
79'
free kick won
Charles Sagoe Junior (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
79'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
78'
post
Nathan Butler-Oyedeji (Arsenal U21) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Charles Sagoe Junior.
73'
Substitution
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)off
Victor
Akinwale(15)on
72'
Substitution
Danny
Imray(2)off
Kaden
Rodney(12)on
70'
corner
Corner, Arsenal U21. Conceded by Danny Imray.
70'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Malcolm Ebiowei tries a through ball, but David Omilabu is caught offside.
69'
free kick won
Reuell Walters (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
corner
Corner, Arsenal U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
67'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Charles Sagoe Junior (Arsenal U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Henry-Francis.
65'
corner
Corner, Arsenal U21. Conceded by Danny Imray.
65'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Amario Cozier-Duberry (Arsenal U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charles Sagoe Junior.
63'
miss
Attempt missed. Charles Sagoe Junior (Arsenal U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
62'
Yellow Card
Adaramola(3)
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
62'
free kick won
Charles Sagoe Junior (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
Substitution
Marquinhos(7)off
Charles
Sagoe Junior(15)on
60'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
59'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Marquinhos (Arsenal U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mauro Bandeira.
56'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Seán Grehan.
53'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Elián Quesada Thorn (Arsenal U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Henry-Francis.
52'
free kick won
Reuell Walters (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
free kick won
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Jack Wells-Morrison tries a through ball, but David Omilabu is caught offside.
50'
Yellow Card
Walters(2)
Reuell Walters (Arsenal U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
50'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
49'
free kick won
Nathan Butler-Oyedeji (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
post
Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) hits the bar with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon with a cross.
47'
free kick won
Reuell Walters (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
46'
Yellow Card
Balmer(6)
Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
46'
free kick won
Amario Cozier-Duberry (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
46'
free kick won
Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
45'
Substitution
Nathan
Ferguson(36)off
Seán
Grehan(14)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Arsenal U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 1.
45'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon with a cross.
44'
Yellow Card
Ozoh(4)
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
44'
free kick won
Mauro Bandeira (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Malcolm Ebiowei with a cross.
41'
Arsenal U21 Goal
Goal!
Mauro
Bandeira(8)
Goal! Arsenal U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 1. Mauro Bandeira (Arsenal U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Henry-Francis.
37'
free kick won
Marquinhos (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
35'
offside
Offside, Arsenal U21. Elián Quesada Thorn tries a through ball, but Nathan Butler-Oyedeji is caught offside.
35'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Elián Quesada Thorn (Arsenal U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
35'
free kick won
Amario Cozier-Duberry (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
33'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
Yellow Card
Smith(6)
Matt Smith (Arsenal U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
31'
free kick won
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)
Goal! Arsenal U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Killian Phillips.
28'
free kick won
Marquinhos (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
27'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kofi Balmer with a headed pass.
25'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
corner
Corner, Arsenal U21. Conceded by Nathan Ferguson.
24'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Amario Cozier-Duberry (Arsenal U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Taylor Foran.
23'
corner
Corner, Arsenal U21. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
20'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nathan Ferguson (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kofi Balmer with a headed pass.
19'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Elián Quesada Thorn.
15'
free kick won
Reuell Walters (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
offside
Offside, Arsenal U21. Matt Smith tries a through ball, but Marquinhos is caught offside.
14'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
12'
miss
Attempt missed. Jack Henry-Francis (Arsenal U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nathan Butler-Oyedeji.
11'
free kick won
Mauro Bandeira (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
11'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Elián Quesada Thorn (Arsenal U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amario Cozier-Duberry.
10'
free kick won
Amario Cozier-Duberry (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
9'
miss
Attempt missed. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Danny Imray.
7'
free kick won
Marquinhos (Arsenal U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
23
Malcolm Ebiowei
MF
29'
73'
Substitutes
Starting lineup
1
Hubert Graczyk
GK
4
Taylor Foran
DF
3
Elián Quesada Thorn
DF
5
Zach Awe
DF
2
Reuell Walters
DF
50'
6
Matt Smith
MF
31'
8
Mauro Bandeira
MF
41'
10
Jack Henry-Francis
MF
11
Amario Cozier-Duberry
S
7
Marquinhos
S
61'
9
Nathan Butler-Oyedeji
S
86'
Substitutes
12
Bradley Ibrahim
13
Alexei Fedorushchenko
14
Khayon Edwards
86'
15
Charles Sagoe Junior
61'
16
Catalin Cirjan
Team stats
Possession
54%
46%
Shots on target
4
5
Shots off target
4
5
Corners
6
1
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
17
10
Offsides
0
0
WOL
3-0
LEI
U21s Report: Honours even as Palace draw at Arsenal
Team news: Ebiowei and Ferguson feature as Palace U21s face Arsenal
Starting lineup
23
Malcolm Ebiowei
MF
29'
73'
Substitutes
Starting lineup
1
Hubert Graczyk
GK
4
Taylor Foran
DF
3
Elián Quesada Thorn
DF
5
Zach Awe
DF
2
Reuell Walters
DF
50'
6
Matt Smith
MF
31'
8
Mauro Bandeira
MF
41'
10
Jack Henry-Francis
MF
11
Amario Cozier-Duberry
S
7
Marquinhos
S
61'
9
Nathan Butler-Oyedeji
S
86'
Substitutes
12
Bradley Ibrahim
13
Alexei Fedorushchenko
14
Khayon Edwards
86'
15
Charles Sagoe Junior
61'
16
Catalin Cirjan
Team stats
Possession
54%
46%
Shots on target
4
5
Shots off target
4
5
Corners
6
1
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
17
10
Offsides
0
0
WOL
3-0
LEI
