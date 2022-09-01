Manager Paddy McCarthy has made four changes from the side which drew 3-3 against regining Premier League 2 Division 1 champions Manchester City, with both Nathan Ferguson and Malcolm Ebiowei coming in for Noah Watson and Victor Akinwale. The other changes see Killian Phillips and Kofi Balmer return to the fold in place of Fionn Mooney and Seán Grehan who have dropped to the bench.

While this is Ferguson's first appearnce of the season, this isn't the first-time Ebiowei has featured for the Under-21s - he last played in the 3-3 comeback against Chelsea in September.

Leading Under-21s goalscorer, and September's Premier League 2 Player of the Month, John-Kymani Gordon is the spearhead of the Palace attack this evening. Behind him is midfielder and captain Jack Wells-Morrison who featured on the first-team bench in the recent 1-0 victory over Southampton.

This game is being streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ and you can choose a Palace TV+ subscription that is right for you by clicking here.

Arsenal: Graczyk, Walters, Foran, Awe, Quesada-Thorn, Smith, Henry-Francis, Bandeira, Marquinhos, Cozier-Dubbery, Butler-Oyedeji.

Subs: Rojas, Ibrahim, Cirjan, Sagoe Jr, Edwards.

Crystal Palace: Goodman, Imray, Balmer, Ferguson, Adaramola, Ozoh, Wells-Morrison, Phillips, Omilabu, Gordon, Ebiowei.

Subs: Grehan, Rodney, Mooney, Ola-Adebomi, Akinwale.