U21s Report: Palace thump Brighton to return to winning ways
Brighton and Hove Albion U21 2 Crystal Palace U21 4
Brighton and Hove Albion U212
Spong63'
Peupion89'
Palace U214
Balmer28'
Ola-Adebomi36' 37'
Ozoh72'
- 07:37
Malcolm Ebiowei talks about playing for Palace
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U21
15
9
4
2
42
19
+23
31
2
CHEChelsea U21
16
8
5
3
39
25
+14
29
3
CRYCrystal Palace U21
15
7
5
3
32
26
+6
26
4
ARSArsenal U21
14
7
5
2
27
21
+6
26
5
LIVLiverpool U21
15
7
4
4
24
17
+7
25
6
FULFulham U21
15
6
5
4
31
19
+12
23
7
EVEEverton U21
15
7
2
6
27
26
+1
23
8
MANManchester United U21
16
5
7
4
30
41
-11
22
9
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
15
5
4
6
30
27
+3
19
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
15
5
1
9
22
29
-7
16
11
WESWest Ham United U21
16
4
2
10
22
33
-11
14
12
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
15
4
2
9
18
30
-12
14
13
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
15
2
6
7
13
28
-15
12
14
LEILeicester City U21
15
2
4
9
16
32
-16
10
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 4.
90'+8'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Marcus Ifill.
90'+7'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+6'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Victor Akinwale.
90'+6'
miss
Attempt missed. Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
90'+5'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
90'+5'
penalty miss
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot is close, but misses to the left. David Omilabu should be disappointed.
90'+4'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace U21. John-Kymani Gordon draws a foul in the penalty area.
90'+3'
free kick won
Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
Yellow Card
Balmer(6)
Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
90'
free kick won
Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
Brighton and Hove Albion U21 Goal
Goal!
Cameron
Peupion(9)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 4. Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrew Moran.
88'
Yellow Card
Gordon(11)
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
88'
free kick won
Odeluga Offiah (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
87'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
85'
Yellow Card
Turns(4)
Ed Turns (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
85'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21).
85'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'
Yellow Card
Tsoungui(5)
Antef Tsoungui (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
84'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
82'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
free kick won
Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
79'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion U21).
79'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
78'
Substitution
Luca
Barrington(11)off
Marcus
Ifill(14)on
77'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21).
77'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Luca Barrington (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luca Barrington.
76'
free kick won
Samy Chouchane (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'
free kick won
Ed Turns (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
David
Ozoh(4)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 4. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
72'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Ozoh.
72'
free kick won
Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
68'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace U21).
68'
free kick won
Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
Substitution
Fionn
Mooney(7)off
Victor
Akinwale(15)on
63'
Brighton and Hove Albion U21 Goal
Goal!
Jack
Spong(8)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 3. Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right to the centre of the goal following a corner.
62'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
58'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrew Moran.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Samy Chouchane (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
55'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
55'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
54'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
53'
offside
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Cameron Peupion tries a through ball, but Imari Samuels is caught offside.
52'
free kick won
Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Samy Chouchane.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
47'
free kick won
Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
46'
miss
Attempt missed. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
45'
Substitution
James
Furlong(3)off
Imari
Samuels(16)on
45'
Substitution
Jack
Hinshelwood(6)off
Samy
Chouchane(12)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 3.
45'+7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
45'+7'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Moran with a through ball.
45'+3'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
45'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jack Hinshelwood.
45'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Ozoh.
42'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Ed Turns.
41'
free kick won
Antef Tsoungui (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(9)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 3. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Seán Grehan.
36'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(9)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 2. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kaden Rodney with a cross.
34'
free kick won
Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
34'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'
free kick won
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Kofi
Balmer(6)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1. Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross following a corner.
28'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Odeluga Offiah.
25'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Omilabu.
24'
miss
Attempt missed. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon with a cross.
21'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James Furlong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Spong.
19'
free kick won
Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Jack Spong.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
16'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
16'
Substitution
Casper
Nilsson(7)off
Toby
Bull(13)on
11'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21).
11'
Red Card
Beadle(1)
James Beadle (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) is shown the red card.
11'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
10'
free kick won
Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
miss
Attempt missed. Luca Barrington (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cameron Peupion.
7'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
free kick won
Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'
miss
Attempt missed. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross following a corner.
5'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by James Beadle.
5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
2'
miss
Attempt missed. Ed Turns (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luca Barrington with a cross following a corner.
2'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Luca Barrington (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Cameron Peupion.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
6
Kofi Balmer
DF
28'
90'
9
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
S
36'
37'
Starting lineup
1
James Beadle
GK
11'
5
Antef Tsoungui
DF
84'
4
Ed Turns
DF
85'
2
Odeluga Offiah
DF
8
Jack Spong
MF
63'
6
Jack Hinshelwood
MF
45'
3
James Furlong
MF
45'
7
Casper Nilsson
MF
16'
9
Cameron Peupion
S
89'
11
Luca Barrington
S
78'
10
Andrew Moran
S
Substitutes
12
Samy Chouchane
45'
13
Toby Bull
16'
14
Marcus Ifill
78'
15
Ben Jackson
16
Imari Samuels
45'
Team stats
Possession
47%
53%
Shots on target
9
5
Shots off target
7
5
Corners
8
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
14
10
Offsides
0
0
LIV
0-2
TOT
WOL
0-1
BLA
