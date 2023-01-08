Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Brighton and Hove Albion U21 vs Crystal Palace U21

Brighton and Hove Albion U21 2 Crystal Palace U21 4

Brighton and Hove Albion U212
Spong63'
Peupion89'
Palace U214
Balmer28'
Ola-Adebomi36' 37'
Ozoh72'
Sun 08 Jan 16:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1The Amex Elite Football Performance Centre

Full-Time
U21 Match Highlights: Brighton 2-4 Palace

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

U21 Match Highlights: Brighton 2-4 Palace

07:37

Latest videos

View all videos
0102
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U21
15
9
4
2
42
19
+23
31
2
CHEChelsea U21
16
8
5
3
39
25
+14
29
3
CRYCrystal Palace U21
15
7
5
3
32
26
+6
26
4
ARSArsenal U21
14
7
5
2
27
21
+6
26
5
LIVLiverpool U21
15
7
4
4
24
17
+7
25
6
FULFulham U21
15
6
5
4
31
19
+12
23
7
EVEEverton U21
15
7
2
6
27
26
+1
23
8
MANManchester United U21
16
5
7
4
30
41
-11
22
9
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
15
5
4
6
30
27
+3
19
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
15
5
1
9
22
29
-7
16
11
WESWest Ham United U21
16
4
2
10
22
33
-11
14
12
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
15
4
2
9
18
30
-12
14
13
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
15
2
6
7
13
28
-15
12
14
LEILeicester City U21
15
2
4
9
16
32
-16
10

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 4.
90'+8'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Marcus Ifill.
90'+7'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+6'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Victor Akinwale.
90'+6'

miss

Attempt missed. Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
90'+5'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
90'+5'

penalty miss

Penalty missed! Bad penalty by David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot is close, but misses to the left. David Omilabu should be disappointed.
90'+4'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace U21. John-Kymani Gordon draws a foul in the penalty area.
90'+3'

free kick won

Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'

Yellow Card

Balmer(6)
Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
90'

free kick won

Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'

Brighton and Hove Albion U21 Goal

Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Goal!
Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Cameron
Peupion(9)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 4. Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrew Moran.
88'

Yellow Card

Gordon(11)
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
88'

free kick won

Odeluga Offiah (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
87'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
85'

Yellow Card

Turns(4)
Ed Turns (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
85'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21).
85'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'

Yellow Card

Tsoungui(5)
Antef Tsoungui (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
84'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
82'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'

free kick won

Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
79'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion U21).
79'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
78'

Substitution

Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Luca
Barrington(11)
off
Marcus
Ifill(14)
on
77'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21).
77'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Luca Barrington (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
76'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luca Barrington.
76'

free kick won

Samy Chouchane (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'

free kick won

Ed Turns (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
David
Ozoh(4)
David Ozoh
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 4. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
72'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Ozoh.
72'

free kick won

Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
68'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace U21).
68'

free kick won

Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Fionn Mooney
Fionn
Mooney(7)
off
Victor Akinwale
Victor
Akinwale(15)
on
63'

Brighton and Hove Albion U21 Goal

Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Goal!
Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Jack
Spong(8)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 3. Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right to the centre of the goal following a corner.
62'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
58'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
58'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrew Moran.
56'

miss

Attempt missed. Samy Chouchane (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
55'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
55'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
54'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
53'

offside

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Cameron Peupion tries a through ball, but Imari Samuels is caught offside.
52'

free kick won

Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

miss

Attempt missed. Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Samy Chouchane.
48'

miss

Attempt missed. Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
47'

free kick won

Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
46'

miss

Attempt missed. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
45'

Substitution

Brighton and Hove Albion U21
James
Furlong(3)
off
Imari
Samuels(16)
on
45'

Substitution

Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Jack
Hinshelwood(6)
off
Samy
Chouchane(12)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 3.
45'+7'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
45'+7'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Moran with a through ball.
45'+3'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
45'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jack Hinshelwood.
45'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Ozoh.
42'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Ed Turns.
41'

free kick won

Antef Tsoungui (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(9)
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 3. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Seán Grehan.
36'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(9)
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 2. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kaden Rodney with a cross.
34'

free kick won

Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
34'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'

free kick won

Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Kofi
Balmer(6)
Kofi Balmer
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1. Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross following a corner.
28'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Odeluga Offiah.
25'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Omilabu.
24'

miss

Attempt missed. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon with a cross.
21'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. James Furlong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Spong.
19'

free kick won

Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Jack Spong.
17'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
16'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
16'

Substitution

Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Casper
Nilsson(7)
off
Toby
Bull(13)
on
11'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21).
11'

Red Card

Beadle(1)
James Beadle (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) is shown the red card.
11'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
10'

free kick won

Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'

miss

Attempt missed. Luca Barrington (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cameron Peupion.
7'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'

free kick won

Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'

miss

Attempt missed. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross following a corner.
5'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by James Beadle.
5'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
2'

miss

Attempt missed. Ed Turns (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luca Barrington with a cross following a corner.
2'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
2'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Luca Barrington (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Cameron Peupion.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
2
Kaden Rodney
DF
5
Seán Grehan
DF
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
6
Kofi Balmer
DF
28'
90'
4
David Ozoh
MF
72'
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
10
David Omilabu
MF
11
John-Kymani Gordon
MF
88'
7
Fionn Mooney
MF
substitution icon68'
9
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
S
36'
37'

Substitutes

12
Noah Watson
13
Jackson Izquierdo
14
Jadan Raymond
15
Victor Akinwale
substitution icon68'
16
Maliq Cadogan

Starting lineup

1
James Beadle
GK
11'
5
Antef Tsoungui
DF
84'
4
Ed Turns
DF
85'
2
Odeluga Offiah
DF
8
Jack Spong
MF
63'
6
Jack Hinshelwood
MF
substitution icon45'
3
James Furlong
MF
substitution icon45'
7
Casper Nilsson
MF
substitution icon16'
9
Cameron Peupion
S
89'
11
Luca Barrington
S
substitution icon78'
10
Andrew Moran
S

Substitutes

12
Samy Chouchane
substitution icon45'
13
Toby Bull
substitution icon16'
14
Marcus Ifill
substitution icon78'
15
Ben Jackson
16
Imari Samuels
substitution icon45'
Brighton and Hove Albion U21

Team stats

Crystal Palace U21
Possession
47%
53%
Shots on target
9
5
Shots off target
7
5
Corners
8
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
14
10
Offsides
0
0
LIV
0-2
TOT
WOL
0-1
BLA

U21 Match Highlights: Brighton 2-4 Palace

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

U21 Match Highlights: Brighton 2-4 Palace

07:37

Latest videos

View all videos
0102
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
2
Kaden Rodney
DF
5
Seán Grehan
DF
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
6
Kofi Balmer
DF
28'
90'
4
David Ozoh
MF
72'
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
10
David Omilabu
MF
11
John-Kymani Gordon
MF
88'
7
Fionn Mooney
MF
substitution icon68'
9
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
S
36'
37'

Substitutes

12
Noah Watson
13
Jackson Izquierdo
14
Jadan Raymond
15
Victor Akinwale
substitution icon68'
16
Maliq Cadogan

Starting lineup

1
James Beadle
GK
11'
5
Antef Tsoungui
DF
84'
4
Ed Turns
DF
85'
2
Odeluga Offiah
DF
8
Jack Spong
MF
63'
6
Jack Hinshelwood
MF
substitution icon45'
3
James Furlong
MF
substitution icon45'
7
Casper Nilsson
MF
substitution icon16'
9
Cameron Peupion
S
89'
11
Luca Barrington
S
substitution icon78'
10
Andrew Moran
S

Substitutes

12
Samy Chouchane
substitution icon45'
13
Toby Bull
substitution icon16'
14
Marcus Ifill
substitution icon78'
15
Ben Jackson
16
Imari Samuels
substitution icon45'
Brighton and Hove Albion U21

Team stats

Crystal Palace U21
Possession
47%
53%
Shots on target
9
5
Shots off target
7
5
Corners
8
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
14
10
Offsides
0
0
LIV
0-2
TOT
WOL
0-1
BLA
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U21
15
9
4
2
42
19
+23
31
2
CHEChelsea U21
16
8
5
3
39
25
+14
29
3
CRYCrystal Palace U21
15
7
5
3
32
26
+6
26
4
ARSArsenal U21
14
7
5
2
27
21
+6
26
5
LIVLiverpool U21
15
7
4
4
24
17
+7
25
6
FULFulham U21
15
6
5
4
31
19
+12
23
7
EVEEverton U21
15
7
2
6
27
26
+1
23
8
MANManchester United U21
16
5
7
4
30
41
-11
22
9
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
15
5
4
6
30
27
+3
19
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
15
5
1
9
22
29
-7
16
11
WESWest Ham United U21
16
4
2
10
22
33
-11
14
12
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
15
4
2
9
18
30
-12
14
13
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
15
2
6
7
13
28
-15
12
14
LEILeicester City U21
15
2
4
9
16
32
-16
10

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 4.
90'+8'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Marcus Ifill.
90'+7'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+6'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Victor Akinwale.
90'+6'

miss

Attempt missed. Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
90'+5'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
90'+5'

penalty miss

Penalty missed! Bad penalty by David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot is close, but misses to the left. David Omilabu should be disappointed.
90'+4'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace U21. John-Kymani Gordon draws a foul in the penalty area.
90'+3'

free kick won

Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'

Yellow Card

Balmer(6)
Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
90'

free kick won

Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'

Brighton and Hove Albion U21 Goal

Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Goal!
Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Cameron
Peupion(9)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 4. Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrew Moran.
88'

Yellow Card

Gordon(11)
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
88'

free kick won

Odeluga Offiah (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
87'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
85'

Yellow Card

Turns(4)
Ed Turns (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
85'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21).
85'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'

Yellow Card

Tsoungui(5)
Antef Tsoungui (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
84'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
82'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'

free kick won

Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
79'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion U21).
79'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
78'

Substitution

Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Luca
Barrington(11)
off
Marcus
Ifill(14)
on
77'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21).
77'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Luca Barrington (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
76'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luca Barrington.
76'

free kick won

Samy Chouchane (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'

free kick won

Ed Turns (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
David
Ozoh(4)
David Ozoh
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 4. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
72'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Ozoh.
72'

free kick won

Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
68'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace U21).
68'

free kick won

Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Fionn Mooney
Fionn
Mooney(7)
off
Victor Akinwale
Victor
Akinwale(15)
on
63'

Brighton and Hove Albion U21 Goal

Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Goal!
Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Jack
Spong(8)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 3. Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right to the centre of the goal following a corner.
62'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
58'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
58'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrew Moran.
56'

miss

Attempt missed. Samy Chouchane (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
55'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
55'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
54'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
53'

offside

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Cameron Peupion tries a through ball, but Imari Samuels is caught offside.
52'

free kick won

Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

miss

Attempt missed. Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Samy Chouchane.
48'

miss

Attempt missed. Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
47'

free kick won

Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
46'

miss

Attempt missed. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
45'

Substitution

Brighton and Hove Albion U21
James
Furlong(3)
off
Imari
Samuels(16)
on
45'

Substitution

Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Jack
Hinshelwood(6)
off
Samy
Chouchane(12)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 3.
45'+7'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
45'+7'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Moran with a through ball.
45'+3'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
45'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jack Hinshelwood.
45'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Ozoh.
42'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Ed Turns.
41'

free kick won

Antef Tsoungui (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(9)
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 3. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Seán Grehan.
36'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(9)
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 2. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kaden Rodney with a cross.
34'

free kick won

Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
34'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'

free kick won

Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Kofi
Balmer(6)
Kofi Balmer
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1. Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross following a corner.
28'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Odeluga Offiah.
25'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Omilabu.
24'

miss

Attempt missed. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon with a cross.
21'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. James Furlong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Spong.
19'

free kick won

Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Jack Spong.
17'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
16'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
16'

Substitution

Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Casper
Nilsson(7)
off
Toby
Bull(13)
on
11'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21).
11'

Red Card

Beadle(1)
James Beadle (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) is shown the red card.
11'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
10'

free kick won

Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'

miss

Attempt missed. Luca Barrington (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cameron Peupion.
7'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'

free kick won

Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'

miss

Attempt missed. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross following a corner.
5'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by James Beadle.
5'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
2'

miss

Attempt missed. Ed Turns (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luca Barrington with a cross following a corner.
2'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
2'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Luca Barrington (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Cameron Peupion.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.