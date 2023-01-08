U21s Report: Palace thump Brighton to return to winning ways

After the interval, the hosts looked to find a way back into the game, however they were thwarted by a resilient Goodman. The Palace 'keeper, who also recently signed a new contract extension, pulled off two saves in quick succession to deny Jack Spong and Cameron Peupion just before the hour-mark.
The Seagulls did manage to break through Goodman and the Palace defence in a remarkable way. Spong’s inswinging corner managed to curl all the way in just after the hour-mark, giving the hosts a glimmer of hope.
Palace’s three-goal cushion was restored just 10 minutes after the hosts found the back of the net. Ola-Adebomi, initially played through by Ozoh, fired a shot on goal that bounced back off the post and directly into the path of the midfielder who made no mistake firing home a fierce shot from inside the six-yard box.
Peupion managed to pull another back for the hosts in the 88th minute with a curling effort from inside the box, setting up a grandstand finish in the seven minutes that were added on.
Gordon was brought down inside the box following an incisive Palace breakaway, winning Palace a penalty with barely any time remaining, however David Omilabu fired narrowly wide from the spot.
After seven minutes of time added on, the referee brought an end to proceedings and Palace came away with all three points. The result means the U21s now sit second in the Premier League 2 Division 1, one point behind leaders Manchester City.
They are next in action against Sheffield United at Champion Hill in the Premier League Cup on Friday, 13th January (KO: 13:00). Tickets are available for this game from just £2. Click here for more information and to buy NOW.
Brighton & Hove Albion: Beadle, Offiah, Furlong (Samuels, 45), Turns, Tsoungui, Hinshelwood (Chouchane, 45), Nilsson (Bull, 15), Spong, Peupion, Moran, Barrington (Ifill, 78).
Sub not used: Jackson.
Crystal Palace: Goodman, Rodney, Grehan, Balmer, Adaramola, Ozoh, Wells-Morrison, Mooney (Akinwale, 67), Omilabu, Gordon, Ola-Adebomi.
Subs not used: Izquierdo, Watson, Raymond, Cadogan.