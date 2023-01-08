U21s Report: Palace thump Brighton to return to winning ways

Almost three weeks on from their last outing before Christmas, Crystal Palace Under-21s returned to action in 2023 with a clash on the south coast against fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manager Paddy McCarthy made two changes to the side, with David Ozoh and John-Kymani Gordon coming in for Danny Imray and Killian Phillips, the latter enforced as the midfielder recently joined Shrewsbury Town on loan until the end of the season.

The hosts had the better of the chances in the opening 10 minutes, with Luca Barrington firing just wide with Brighton’s first attack of the game, though their advantage was short lived.

Brighton goalkeeper James Beadle was shown a straight red card in the 11th minute, following a late, dangerous, last-man challenge on Ademola Ola-Adebomi on the edge of the box.

Palace now had the man advantage, after a short delay for the treatment of Ola-Adbomi, and looked to make it count. Fionn Mooney saw his free-kick from the edge of the box deflected out when the game resumed, while David Omilabu came agonisingly close to putting Palace ahead with a shot that went across the face of goal in the 20th minute.