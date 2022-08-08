U21s Report: Mateta brace fires Palace into winning PL2 start
Crystal Palace U21 3 Brighton and Hove Albion U21 2
Palace U213
Mateta8' 40'
Ebiowei38'
Brighton and Hove Albion U212
Ferguson13'
Moran72'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U21
11
6
5
0
24
12
+12
23
2
LIVLiverpool U21
11
6
4
1
22
12
+10
22
3
MANManchester City U21
11
6
3
2
29
18
+11
21
4
CHEChelsea U21
12
5
5
2
29
20
+9
20
5
CRYCrystal Palace U21
11
5
5
1
26
17
+9
20
6
FULFulham U21
11
5
4
2
25
11
+14
19
7
EVEEverton U21
11
6
1
4
21
18
+3
19
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
11
4
4
3
23
18
+5
16
9
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
12
4
2
6
18
26
-8
14
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
12
3
1
8
16
25
-9
10
11
MANManchester United U21
12
1
7
4
21
36
-15
10
12
LEILeicester City U21
11
2
3
6
14
25
-11
9
13
WESWest Ham United U21
13
2
2
9
15
27
-12
8
14
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
13
0
6
7
9
27
-18
6
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace U21 3, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 2.
90'+5'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+4'
free kick won
Matt Clarke (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Matt Clarke (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Spong with a cross following a set piece situation.
90'+2'
free kick won
James Furlong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+2'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Noah Watson tries a through ball, but Luke Plange is caught offside.
89'
Substitution
Cameron
Peupion(2)off
Todd
Miller(16)on
89'
Substitution
Andrew
Moran(10)off
Lorent
Tolaj(15)on
88'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
88'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jack Spong.
88'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
88'
post
Odeluga Offiah (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
84'
miss
Attempt missed. Luke Plange (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
83'
free kick won
James Furlong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
82'
free kick won
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
80'
Substitution
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)off
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)on
80'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)off
Robert
Street(9)on
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
79'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
79'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Odeluga Offiah with a cross.
77'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Will Hughes.
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Spong.
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Clarke with a headed pass.
74'
Substitution
David
Boateng(2)off
Killian
Phillips(8)on
72'
Brighton and Hove Albion U21 Goal
Goal!
Andrew
Moran(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 3, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 2. Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner.
71'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Odeluga Offiah.
70'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Luke Plange (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Will Hughes.
69'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
69'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Clarke.
68'
Substitution
Antef
Tsoungui(5)off
Odeluga
Offiah(12)on
67'
Yellow Card
Tsoungui(5)
Antef Tsoungui (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
67'
free kick won
Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
66'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Antef Tsoungui.
66'
Substitution
Chris
Richards(26)off
Noah
Watson(6)on
65'
Yellow Card
Ferguson(9)
Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
65'
free kick won
Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Chris Richards.
64'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Matt Clarke (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
63'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Jake O'Brien.
62'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Chris Richards tries a through ball, but Jairo Riedewald is caught offside.
62'
Substitution
Kacper
Kozlowski(7)off
Jack
Hinchy(14)on
61'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
61'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U21) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Malcolm Ebiowei with a cross.
59'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
59'
Yellow Card
Moran(10)
Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
58'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Luke Plange.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
57'
Yellow Card
Riedewald(44)
Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
56'
free kick won
Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Matt Clarke (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
54'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Jack Wells-Morrison.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kacper Kozlowski.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Julio Enciso.
50'
free kick won
Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'
free kick won
Kacper Kozlowski (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Malcolm Ebiowei.
48'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by James Beadle.
48'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U21) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Plange with a cross.
47'
free kick won
Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U21 3, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 1.
45'+3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Spong.
45'+3'
free kick won
James Furlong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'+2'
free kick won
Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Malcolm Ebiowei tries a through ball, but Luke Plange is caught offside.
44'
free kick won
Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
Yellow Card
Ebiowei(23)
Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
42'
free kick won
James Furlong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by James Furlong.
41'
free kick won
Ed Turns (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
40'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 3, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 1. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Plange.
38'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 2, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 1. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Plange with a cross.
35'
free kick won
James Furlong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
33'
free kick won
Luke Plange (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
32'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Furlong.
31'
Yellow Card
Clarke(6)
Matt Clarke (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
31'
free kick won
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Furlong.
26'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Chris Richards.
26'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Spong.
25'
free kick won
James Furlong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'
free kick won
Luke Plange (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
22'
miss
Attempt missed. James Furlong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Matt Clarke.
20'
free kick won
Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Plange.
18'
miss
Attempt missed. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luke Plange with a cross.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luke Plange (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
16'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
16'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Evan Ferguson.
15'
free kick won
Ed Turns (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
Brighton and Hove Albion U21 Goal
Goal!
Evan
Ferguson(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 1. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jack Spong.
13'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
13'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kacper Kozlowski (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Spong.
8'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 0. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
8'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Evan Ferguson with a cross.
6'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
4'
free kick won
Kacper Kozlowski (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Spong.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
23
Malcolm Ebiowei
S
38'
43'
80'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
8'
40'
80'
Substitutes
6
Noah Watson
66'
Starting lineup
1
James Beadle
GK
3
James Furlong
DF
5
Antef Tsoungui
DF
67'
68'
2
Cameron Peupion
DF
89'
6
Matt Clarke
DF
31'
4
Ed Turns
MF
7
Kacper Kozlowski
MF
62'
8
Jack Spong
MF
11
Julio Enciso
MF
9
Evan Ferguson
S
13'
65'
10
Andrew Moran
S
59'
72'
89'
Substitutes
12
Odeluga Offiah
68'
13
Killian Cahill
14
Jack Hinchy
62'
15
Lorent Tolaj
89'
16
Todd Miller
89'
Team stats
Possession
47%
53%
Shots on target
7
14
Shots off target
4
6
Corners
3
9
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
14
Offsides
0
0
WOL
1-7
CHE
LEI
2-2
TOT
