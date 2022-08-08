Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U21 vs Brighton and Hove Albion U21

Crystal Palace U21 3 Brighton and Hove Albion U21 2

Palace U213
Mateta8' 40'
Ebiowei38'
Brighton and Hove Albion U212
Ferguson13'
Moran72'
Mon 08 Aug 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1Selhurst Park

Full-Time
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U21
11
6
5
0
24
12
+12
23
2
LIVLiverpool U21
11
6
4
1
22
12
+10
22
3
MANManchester City U21
11
6
3
2
29
18
+11
21
4
CHEChelsea U21
12
5
5
2
29
20
+9
20
5
CRYCrystal Palace U21
11
5
5
1
26
17
+9
20
6
FULFulham U21
11
5
4
2
25
11
+14
19
7
EVEEverton U21
11
6
1
4
21
18
+3
19
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
11
4
4
3
23
18
+5
16
9
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
12
4
2
6
18
26
-8
14
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
12
3
1
8
16
25
-9
10
11
MANManchester United U21
12
1
7
4
21
36
-15
10
12
LEILeicester City U21
11
2
3
6
14
25
-11
9
13
WESWest Ham United U21
13
2
2
9
15
27
-12
8
14
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
13
0
6
7
9
27
-18
6

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace U21 3, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 2.
90'+5'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+4'

free kick won

Matt Clarke (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'

miss

Attempt missed. Matt Clarke (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Spong with a cross following a set piece situation.
90'+2'

free kick won

James Furlong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+2'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Noah Watson tries a through ball, but Luke Plange is caught offside.
89'

Substitution

Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Cameron
Peupion(2)
off
Todd
Miller(16)
on
89'

Substitution

Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Andrew
Moran(10)
off
Lorent
Tolaj(15)
on
88'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
88'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jack Spong.
88'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
88'

post

Odeluga Offiah (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
84'

miss

Attempt missed. Luke Plange (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
83'

free kick won

James Furlong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
82'

free kick won

Will Hughes (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Malcolm Ebiowei
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)
off
John-Kymani Gordon
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)
on
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
off
Robert Street
Robert
Street(9)
on
79'

miss

Attempt missed. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
79'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
79'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Odeluga Offiah with a cross.
77'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Will Hughes.
77'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Spong.
77'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
76'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Clarke with a headed pass.
74'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
David Boateng
David
Boateng(2)
off
Killian Phillips
Killian
Phillips(8)
on
72'

Brighton and Hove Albion U21 Goal

Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Goal!
Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Andrew
Moran(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 3, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 2. Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner.
71'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Odeluga Offiah.
70'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Luke Plange (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Will Hughes.
69'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
69'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Clarke.
68'

Substitution

Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Antef
Tsoungui(5)
off
Odeluga
Offiah(12)
on
67'

Yellow Card

Tsoungui(5)
Antef Tsoungui (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
67'

free kick won

Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
66'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Antef Tsoungui.
66'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Chris Richards
Chris
Richards(26)
off
Noah Watson
Noah
Watson(6)
on
65'

Yellow Card

Ferguson(9)
Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
65'

free kick won

Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Chris Richards.
64'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Matt Clarke (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
63'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Jake O'Brien.
62'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Chris Richards tries a through ball, but Jairo Riedewald is caught offside.
62'

Substitution

Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Kacper
Kozlowski(7)
off
Jack
Hinchy(14)
on
61'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
61'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U21) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Malcolm Ebiowei with a cross.
59'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
59'

Yellow Card

Moran(10)
Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
58'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Luke Plange.
58'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
57'

Yellow Card

Riedewald(44)
Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
56'

free kick won

Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54'

miss

Attempt missed. Matt Clarke (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
54'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Jack Wells-Morrison.
51'

miss

Attempt missed. Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kacper Kozlowski.
51'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Julio Enciso.
50'

free kick won

Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'

free kick won

Kacper Kozlowski (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Malcolm Ebiowei.
48'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by James Beadle.
48'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U21) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Plange with a cross.
47'

free kick won

Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace U21 3, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 1.
45'+3'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Spong.
45'+3'

free kick won

James Furlong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'+2'

free kick won

Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Malcolm Ebiowei tries a through ball, but Luke Plange is caught offside.
44'

free kick won

Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'

Yellow Card

Ebiowei(23)
Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
42'

free kick won

James Furlong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by James Furlong.
41'

free kick won

Ed Turns (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
40'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 3, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 1. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Plange.
38'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)
Malcolm Ebiowei
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 2, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 1. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Plange with a cross.
35'

free kick won

James Furlong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
33'

free kick won

Luke Plange (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
32'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Furlong.
31'

Yellow Card

Clarke(6)
Matt Clarke (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
31'

free kick won

Will Hughes (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Furlong.
26'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Chris Richards.
26'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Spong.
25'

free kick won

James Furlong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'

free kick won

Luke Plange (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'

miss

Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
22'

miss

Attempt missed. James Furlong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Matt Clarke.
20'

free kick won

Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. David Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Plange.
18'

miss

Attempt missed. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luke Plange with a cross.
17'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Luke Plange (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
16'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
16'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Evan Ferguson.
15'

free kick won

Ed Turns (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'

Brighton and Hove Albion U21 Goal

Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Goal!
Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Evan
Ferguson(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 1. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jack Spong.
13'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
13'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kacper Kozlowski (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Spong.
8'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 0. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
8'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Evan Ferguson with a cross.
6'

miss

Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
4'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
4'

free kick won

Kacper Kozlowski (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
4'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Spong.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
5
Jake O'Brien
DF
26
Chris Richards
DF
substitution icon66'
3
Jack Wells-Morrison
DF
2
David Boateng
DF
substitution icon74'
44
Jairo Riedewald
MF
57'
49
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
19
Will Hughes
MF
23
Malcolm Ebiowei
S
38'
43'
substitution icon80'
48
Luke Plange
S
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
8'
40'
substitution icon80'

Substitutes

6
Noah Watson
substitution icon66'
8
Killian Phillips
substitution icon74'
9
Robert Street
substitution icon80'
11
John-Kymani Gordon
substitution icon80'
13
Jackson Izquierdo

Starting lineup

1
James Beadle
GK
3
James Furlong
DF
5
Antef Tsoungui
DF
67'
substitution icon68'
2
Cameron Peupion
DF
substitution icon89'
6
Matt Clarke
DF
31'
4
Ed Turns
MF
7
Kacper Kozlowski
MF
substitution icon62'
8
Jack Spong
MF
11
Julio Enciso
MF
9
Evan Ferguson
S
13'
65'
10
Andrew Moran
S
59'
72'
substitution icon89'

Substitutes

12
Odeluga Offiah
substitution icon68'
13
Killian Cahill
14
Jack Hinchy
substitution icon62'
15
Lorent Tolaj
substitution icon89'
16
Todd Miller
substitution icon89'
Crystal Palace U21

Team stats

Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Possession
47%
53%
Shots on target
7
14
Shots off target
4
6
Corners
3
9
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
14
Offsides
0
0
WOL
1-7
CHE
LEI
2-2
TOT

