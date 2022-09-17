U21s Report: Resilient Palace earn point against Chelsea
Crystal Palace U21 3 Chelsea U21 3
Palace U213
Omilabu58'
Ozoh82'
Wells-Morrison90'+2'
Chelsea U213
Hutchinson16' 50'
Casadei63'
- Palace U21s face Chelsea at Selhurst this Saturday - tickets on sale now
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U21
11
6
5
0
24
12
+12
23
2
LIVLiverpool U21
11
6
4
1
22
12
+10
22
3
MANManchester City U21
11
6
3
2
29
18
+11
21
4
CHEChelsea U21
12
5
5
2
29
20
+9
20
5
CRYCrystal Palace U21
11
5
5
1
26
17
+9
20
6
FULFulham U21
11
5
4
2
25
11
+14
19
7
EVEEverton U21
11
6
1
4
21
18
+3
19
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
11
4
4
3
23
18
+5
16
9
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
12
4
2
6
18
26
-8
14
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
12
3
1
8
16
25
-9
10
11
MANManchester United U21
12
1
7
4
21
36
-15
10
12
LEILeicester City U21
11
2
3
6
14
25
-11
9
13
WESWest Ham United U21
13
2
2
9
15
27
-12
8
14
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
13
0
6
7
9
27
-18
6
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace U21 3, Chelsea U21 3.
90'+7'
Yellow Card
Gilchrist(3)
Alfie Gilchrist (Chelsea U21) is shown the yellow card.
90'+6'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+5'
Substitution
David
Ozoh(4)off
Noah
Watson(12)on
90'+4'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Alfie Gilchrist.
90'+2'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Jack
Wells-Morrison(8)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 3, Chelsea U21 3. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Alfie Gilchrist.
90'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Seán Grehan.
90'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
90'
Substitution
Mason
Burstow(9)off
Jude
Soonsup-Bell(16)on
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Seán Grehan following a corner.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Malcolm Ebiowei with a cross following a corner.
88'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Dion Rankine.
87'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'
free kick won
Charlie Webster (Chelsea U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
free kick won
Omari Hutchinson (Chelsea U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
82'
free kick won
Charlie Webster (Chelsea U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
David
Ozoh(4)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 2, Chelsea U21 3. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
81'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Bashir Humphreys.
81'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Malcolm Ebiowei with a cross.
80'
Substitution
Tayo
Adaramola(3)off
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(15)on
80'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Dylan Williams.
80'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Malcolm Ebiowei with a cross.
80'
miss
Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Omilabu.
78'
Substitution
Lewis
Hall(6)off
Charlie
Webster(12)on
73'
miss
Attempt missed. Leo Castledine (Chelsea U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Omari Hutchinson.
73'
free kick won
Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
72'
free kick won
Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
free kick won
Dylan Williams (Chelsea U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Lewis Hall.
69'
Yellow Card
Balmer(6)
Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
69'
free kick won
Mason Burstow (Chelsea U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
67'
Substitution
Benjamin
Elliott(10)off
Leo
Castledine(15)on
66'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mason Burstow (Chelsea U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Omari Hutchinson.
63'
Chelsea U21 Goal
Goal!
Cesare
Casadei(8)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Chelsea U21 3. Cesare Casadei (Chelsea U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Hall following a corner.
63'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Lewis Hall (Chelsea U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dion Rankine.
60'
free kick won
Benjamin Elliott (Chelsea U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
58'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
David
Omilabu(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Chelsea U21 2. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
58'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
56'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
55'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
54'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
53'
free kick won
Derrick Abu (Chelsea U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
Chelsea U21 Goal
Goal!
Omari
Hutchinson(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Chelsea U21 2. Omari Hutchinson (Chelsea U21) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
50'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cesare Casadei (Chelsea U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Derrick Abu with a cross.
49'
free kick won
Dion Rankine (Chelsea U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Omari Hutchinson (Chelsea U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dion Rankine.
47'
free kick won
Benjamin Elliott (Chelsea U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'
Substitution
Killian
Phillips(10)off
Victor
Akinwale(16)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U21 0, Chelsea U21 1.
45'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Mason Burstow (Chelsea U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
45'
miss
Attempt missed. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kofi Balmer with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
45'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
44'
free kick won
Derrick Abu (Chelsea U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
42'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Dylan Williams.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Omari Hutchinson (Chelsea U21) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
39'
free kick won
Derrick Abu (Chelsea U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
34'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
free kick won
Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
miss
Attempt missed. Alfie Gilchrist (Chelsea U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right following a set piece situation.
30'
post
Omari Hutchinson (Chelsea U21) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
29'
free kick won
Cesare Casadei (Chelsea U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U21. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
27'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U21. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
25'
Yellow Card
Rodney(2)
Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
25'
free kick won
Dion Rankine (Chelsea U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'
free kick won
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
23'
Yellow Card
Hall(6)
Lewis Hall (Chelsea U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
23'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
19'
free kick won
Omari Hutchinson (Chelsea U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
16'
Chelsea U21 Goal
Goal!
Omari
Hutchinson(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Chelsea U21 1. Omari Hutchinson (Chelsea U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mason Burstow.
15'
miss
Attempt missed. Dion Rankine (Chelsea U21) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mason Burstow following a corner.
15'
miss
Attempt missed. Mason Burstow (Chelsea U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Derrick Abu following a corner.
14'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U21. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
8'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Omari Hutchinson (Chelsea U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Elliott.
4'
miss
Attempt missed. Omari Hutchinson (Chelsea U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Dion Rankine.
3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Dion Rankine.
2'
miss
Attempt missed. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
4
David Ozoh
MF
82'
90'+5'
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
90'+2'
Substitutes
12
Noah Watson
90'+5'
Starting lineup
1
Eddie Beach
GK
3
Alfie Gilchrist
DF
90'+7'
4
Bashir Humphreys
DF
2
Derrick Abu
DF
5
Dylan Williams
DF
8
Cesare Casadei
MF
63'
10
Benjamin Elliott
MF
67'
11
Dion Rankine
MF
7
Omari Hutchinson
MF
16'
50'
6
Lewis Hall
MF
23'
78'
9
Mason Burstow
S
90'
Substitutes
12
Charlie Webster
78'
13
Ted Curd
14
Jimi Tauriainen
15
Leo Castledine
67'
16
Jude Soonsup-Bell
90'
Team stats
Possession
57%
43%
Shots on target
3
5
Shots off target
5
9
Corners
8
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
14
14
Offsides
0
0
TOT
1-3
BLA
ARS
1-1
WOL
MAN
1-0
FUL
LEI
0-1
LIV
