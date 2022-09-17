Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U21 vs Chelsea U21

Crystal Palace U21 3 Chelsea U21 3

Palace U213
Omilabu58'
Ozoh82'
Wells-Morrison90'+2'
Chelsea U213
Hutchinson16' 50'
Casadei63'
Sat 17 Sep 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1Selhurst Park

Full-Time
U21 Match Highlights: Palace 3-3 Chelsea

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

U21 Match Highlights: Palace 3-3 Chelsea

05:21

pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U21
11
6
5
0
24
12
+12
23
2
LIVLiverpool U21
11
6
4
1
22
12
+10
22
3
MANManchester City U21
11
6
3
2
29
18
+11
21
4
CHEChelsea U21
12
5
5
2
29
20
+9
20
5
CRYCrystal Palace U21
11
5
5
1
26
17
+9
20
6
FULFulham U21
11
5
4
2
25
11
+14
19
7
EVEEverton U21
11
6
1
4
21
18
+3
19
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
11
4
4
3
23
18
+5
16
9
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
12
4
2
6
18
26
-8
14
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
12
3
1
8
16
25
-9
10
11
MANManchester United U21
12
1
7
4
21
36
-15
10
12
LEILeicester City U21
11
2
3
6
14
25
-11
9
13
WESWest Ham United U21
13
2
2
9
15
27
-12
8
14
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
13
0
6
7
9
27
-18
6

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace U21 3, Chelsea U21 3.
90'+7'

Yellow Card

Gilchrist(3)
Alfie Gilchrist (Chelsea U21) is shown the yellow card.
90'+6'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+5'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
David Ozoh
David
Ozoh(4)
off
Noah Watson
Noah
Watson(12)
on
90'+4'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Alfie Gilchrist.
90'+2'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Jack
Wells-Morrison(8)
Jack Wells-Morrison
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 3, Chelsea U21 3. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
90'+2'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Alfie Gilchrist.
90'+2'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Seán Grehan.
90'+1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
90'

Substitution

Chelsea U21
Mason
Burstow(9)
off
Jude
Soonsup-Bell(16)
on
88'

miss

Attempt missed. Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Seán Grehan following a corner.
88'

miss

Attempt missed. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Malcolm Ebiowei with a cross following a corner.
88'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Dion Rankine.
87'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'

free kick won

Charlie Webster (Chelsea U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'

free kick won

Omari Hutchinson (Chelsea U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
82'

free kick won

Charlie Webster (Chelsea U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
David
Ozoh(4)
David Ozoh
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 2, Chelsea U21 3. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
81'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Bashir Humphreys.
81'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Malcolm Ebiowei with a cross.
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Tayo Adaramola
Tayo
Adaramola(3)
off
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(15)
on
80'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Dylan Williams.
80'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Malcolm Ebiowei with a cross.
80'

miss

Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Omilabu.
78'

Substitution

Chelsea U21
Lewis
Hall(6)
off
Charlie
Webster(12)
on
73'

miss

Attempt missed. Leo Castledine (Chelsea U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Omari Hutchinson.
73'

free kick won

Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
72'

free kick won

Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'

free kick won

Dylan Williams (Chelsea U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Lewis Hall.
69'

Yellow Card

Balmer(6)
Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
69'

free kick won

Mason Burstow (Chelsea U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
67'

Substitution

Chelsea U21
Benjamin
Elliott(10)
off
Leo
Castledine(15)
on
66'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Mason Burstow (Chelsea U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Omari Hutchinson.
63'

Chelsea U21 Goal

Chelsea U21
Goal!
Chelsea U21
Cesare
Casadei(8)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Chelsea U21 3. Cesare Casadei (Chelsea U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Hall following a corner.
63'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Lewis Hall (Chelsea U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dion Rankine.
60'

free kick won

Benjamin Elliott (Chelsea U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
58'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
David
Omilabu(9)
David Omilabu
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Chelsea U21 2. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
58'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
58'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
56'

corner

Corner, Chelsea U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
55'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
54'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
53'

free kick won

Derrick Abu (Chelsea U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'

Chelsea U21 Goal

Chelsea U21
Goal!
Chelsea U21
Omari
Hutchinson(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Chelsea U21 2. Omari Hutchinson (Chelsea U21) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
50'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Cesare Casadei (Chelsea U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Derrick Abu with a cross.
49'

free kick won

Dion Rankine (Chelsea U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'

miss

Attempt missed. Omari Hutchinson (Chelsea U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dion Rankine.
47'

free kick won

Benjamin Elliott (Chelsea U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Killian Phillips
Killian
Phillips(10)
off
Victor Akinwale
Victor
Akinwale(16)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace U21 0, Chelsea U21 1.
45'+3'

miss

Attempt missed. Mason Burstow (Chelsea U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
45'

miss

Attempt missed. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kofi Balmer with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
45'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
44'

free kick won

Derrick Abu (Chelsea U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
42'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Dylan Williams.
40'

miss

Attempt missed. Omari Hutchinson (Chelsea U21) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
39'

free kick won

Derrick Abu (Chelsea U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
34'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'

free kick won

Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'

miss

Attempt missed. Alfie Gilchrist (Chelsea U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right following a set piece situation.
30'

post

Omari Hutchinson (Chelsea U21) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
29'

free kick won

Cesare Casadei (Chelsea U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'

corner

Corner, Chelsea U21. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
27'

corner

Corner, Chelsea U21. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
25'

Yellow Card

Rodney(2)
Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
25'

free kick won

Dion Rankine (Chelsea U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
23'

Yellow Card

Hall(6)
Lewis Hall (Chelsea U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
23'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
19'

free kick won

Omari Hutchinson (Chelsea U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
16'

Chelsea U21 Goal

Chelsea U21
Goal!
Chelsea U21
Omari
Hutchinson(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Chelsea U21 1. Omari Hutchinson (Chelsea U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mason Burstow.
15'

miss

Attempt missed. Dion Rankine (Chelsea U21) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mason Burstow following a corner.
15'

miss

Attempt missed. Mason Burstow (Chelsea U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Derrick Abu following a corner.
14'

corner

Corner, Chelsea U21. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
8'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Omari Hutchinson (Chelsea U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Elliott.
4'

miss

Attempt missed. Omari Hutchinson (Chelsea U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Dion Rankine.
3'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Dion Rankine.
2'

miss

Attempt missed. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.

Kick-Off

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
2
Kaden Rodney
DF
25'
6
Kofi Balmer
DF
69'
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
substitution icon80'
5
Seán Grehan
DF
10
Killian Phillips
MF
substitution icon45'
4
David Ozoh
MF
82'
substitution icon90'+5'
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
90'+2'
11
John-Kymani Gordon
S
9
David Omilabu
S
58'
23
Malcolm Ebiowei
S

Substitutes

12
Noah Watson
substitution icon90'+5'
13
Laurence Shala
14
Fionn Mooney
15
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
substitution icon80'
16
Victor Akinwale
substitution icon45'

Starting lineup

1
Eddie Beach
GK
3
Alfie Gilchrist
DF
90'+7'
4
Bashir Humphreys
DF
2
Derrick Abu
DF
5
Dylan Williams
DF
8
Cesare Casadei
MF
63'
10
Benjamin Elliott
MF
substitution icon67'
11
Dion Rankine
MF
7
Omari Hutchinson
MF
16'
50'
6
Lewis Hall
MF
23'
substitution icon78'
9
Mason Burstow
S
substitution icon90'

Substitutes

12
Charlie Webster
substitution icon78'
13
Ted Curd
14
Jimi Tauriainen
15
Leo Castledine
substitution icon67'
16
Jude Soonsup-Bell
substitution icon90'
