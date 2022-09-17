U21s Report: Resilient Palace earn point against Chelsea

Just over a week on from the 1-0 victory over Hertha Berlin, Palace faced familiar opposition in the form of London rivals Chelsea.

Paddy McCarthy made eight changes to the side which won at Champion Hill, with only Kaden Rodney, Tayo Adaramola and Malcolm Ebiowei maintaining their starting berths.

After being greeted by the thousands in support at Selhurst Park, Palace came racing out the blocks and nearly took the lead in the opening minute of the game through Ebiowei.

The winger danced his way into the box and managed to shape a shot from a narrow angle on his left foot. His effort beat Eddie Beach in the Chelsea goal, but it just grazed the top of the crossbar before heading out.

Chelsea snapped into action after nearly conceding in the opening minute and enjoyed the lion’s share of possession and chances in the opening exchanges. They managed to take the lead early on through Omari Hutchinson. The midfielder fired an effort from the edge of the 18-yard box into the bottom corner.