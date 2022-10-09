U21s Report: Palace narrowly edged out in seven-goal thriller
Crystal Palace U21 3 Everton U21 4
Palace U213
Mooney18'
Phillips71'
Akinwale88'
Everton U214
Whitaker2'
Mills11'
Cannon45'+1'
McAllister65'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U21
11
6
5
0
24
12
+12
23
2
LIVLiverpool U21
11
6
4
1
22
12
+10
22
3
MANManchester City U21
11
6
3
2
29
18
+11
21
4
CHEChelsea U21
12
5
5
2
29
20
+9
20
5
CRYCrystal Palace U21
11
5
5
1
26
17
+9
20
6
FULFulham U21
11
5
4
2
25
11
+14
19
7
EVEEverton U21
11
6
1
4
21
18
+3
19
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
11
4
4
3
23
18
+5
16
9
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
12
4
2
6
18
26
-8
14
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
12
3
1
8
16
25
-9
10
11
MANManchester United U21
12
1
7
4
21
36
-15
10
12
LEILeicester City U21
11
2
3
6
14
25
-11
9
13
WESWest Ham United U21
13
2
2
9
15
27
-12
8
14
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
13
0
6
7
9
27
-18
6
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace U21 3, Everton U21 4.
90'+4'
Substitution
Charlie
Whitaker(11)off
Halid
Djankpata(15)on
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Elijah Campbell.
90'+1'
free kick won
Francis Okoronkwo (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
penalty saved
Penalty saved! Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
90'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace U21. Tayo Adaramola draws a foul in the penalty area.
90'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
89'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Tayo Adaramola tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
88'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 3, Everton U21 4. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
87'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace U21. Seán Grehan draws a foul in the penalty area.
86'
secondyellow card
Second yellow card to Joseph Anderson (Everton U21) for a bad foul.
85'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'
Substitution
Stanley
Mills(7)off
Francis
Okoronkwo(17)on
84'
free kick won
Sean McAllister (Everton U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
81'
free kick won
Sean McAllister (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Charlie Whitaker.
81'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola with a cross.
79'
Substitution
Mathew
Mallon(2)off
Elijah
Campbell(14)on
78'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross.
77'
free kick won
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
75'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Joseph Anderson.
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sean McAllister (Everton U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastian Quirk.
73'
Substitution
Kaden
Rodney(2)off
Danny
Imray(23)on
73'
free kick won
Isaac Price (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Killian
Phillips(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 2, Everton U21 4. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Victor Akinwale following a corner.
70'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Zan-Luk Leban.
70'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
70'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
69'
Substitution
David
Omilabu(7)off
Maliq
Cadogan(16)on
67'
Yellow Card
Akinwale(9)
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
67'
free kick won
Sebastian Quirk (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
65'
Everton U21 Goal
Goal!
Sean
McAllister(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Everton U21 4. Sean McAllister (Everton U21) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Isaac Price.
64'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sebastian Quirk (Everton U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
64'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Stanley Mills (Everton U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastian Quirk.
63'
free kick won
Sebastian Quirk (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
55'
Substitution
David
Ozoh(4)off
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(15)on
54'
free kick won
Stanley Mills (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'
free kick won
Isaac Price (Everton U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U21 1, Everton U21 3.
45'+1'
Everton U21 Goal
Goal!
Thomas
Cannon(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Everton U21 3. Thomas Cannon (Everton U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
45'
miss
Attempt missed. Sean McAllister (Everton U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Thomas Cannon.
45'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
free kick won
Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
offside
Offside, Everton U21. Mathew Mallon tries a through ball, but Thomas Cannon is caught offside.
36'
Yellow Card
Rodney(2)
Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
35'
free kick won
Sean McAllister (Everton U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
34'
Yellow Card
Anderson(5)
Joseph Anderson (Everton U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
34'
free kick won
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Isaac Price (Everton U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mathew Mallon with a cross following a corner.
33'
corner
Corner, Everton U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
33'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Thomas Cannon (Everton U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Isaac Price.
30'
free kick won
Charlie Whitaker (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Seán Grehan with a headed pass.
24'
Yellow Card
Mallon(2)
Mathew Mallon (Everton U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
23'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
22'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Reece Welch.
22'
Yellow Card
Whitaker(11)
Charlie Whitaker (Everton U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
21'
free kick won
Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
18'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Fionn
Mooney(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Everton U21 2. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Omilabu.
17'
free kick won
Mackenzie Hunt (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
15'
free kick won
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
14'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mackenzie Hunt (Everton U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sebastian Quirk.
13'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
11'
Everton U21 Goal
Goal!
Stanley
Mills(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Everton U21 2. Stanley Mills (Everton U21) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sebastian Quirk with a cross.
11'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Thomas Cannon (Everton U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean McAllister.
10'
free kick won
Joseph Anderson (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
8'
free kick won
Charlie Whitaker (Everton U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
4'
free kick won
Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
2'
Everton U21 Goal
Goal!
Charlie
Whitaker(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Everton U21 1. Charlie Whitaker (Everton U21) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mathew Mallon.
1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sean McAllister (Everton U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Isaac Price with a headed pass.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
2
Kaden Rodney
DF
36'
73'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
67'
88'
Starting lineup
1
Zan-Luk Leban
GK
3
Mackenzie Hunt
DF
2
Mathew Mallon
DF
24'
79'
4
Reece Welch
DF
5
Joseph Anderson
DF
34'
10
Sean McAllister
MF
65'
7
Stanley Mills
MF
11'
85'
9
Thomas Cannon
MF
45'+1'
8
Isaac Price
MF
6
Sebastian Quirk
MF
11
Charlie Whitaker
S
2'
22'
90'+4'
Substitutes
12
Jack Barrett
14
Elijah Campbell
79'
15
Halid Djankpata
90'+4'
16
Katia Kouyate
17
Francis Okoronkwo
85'
Team stats
Possession
54%
46%
Shots on target
7
8
Shots off target
1
2
Corners
5
1
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
14
13
Offsides
0
0
