Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace U21 vs Everton U21

Crystal Palace U21 3 Everton U21 4

Palace U213
Mooney18'
Phillips71'
Akinwale88'
Everton U214
Whitaker2'
Mills11'
Cannon45'+1'
McAllister65'
Sun 09 Oct 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1Crystal Palace Training Ground

Full-Time
U21 Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-4 Everton

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

U21 Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-4 Everton

05:18

Latest videos

View all videos
0101
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U21
11
6
5
0
24
12
+12
23
2
LIVLiverpool U21
11
6
4
1
22
12
+10
22
3
MANManchester City U21
11
6
3
2
29
18
+11
21
4
CHEChelsea U21
12
5
5
2
29
20
+9
20
5
CRYCrystal Palace U21
11
5
5
1
26
17
+9
20
6
FULFulham U21
11
5
4
2
25
11
+14
19
7
EVEEverton U21
11
6
1
4
21
18
+3
19
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
11
4
4
3
23
18
+5
16
9
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
12
4
2
6
18
26
-8
14
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
12
3
1
8
16
25
-9
10
11
MANManchester United U21
12
1
7
4
21
36
-15
10
12
LEILeicester City U21
11
2
3
6
14
25
-11
9
13
WESWest Ham United U21
13
2
2
9
15
27
-12
8
14
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
13
0
6
7
9
27
-18
6

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace U21 3, Everton U21 4.
90'+4'

Substitution

Everton U21
Charlie
Whitaker(11)
off
Halid
Djankpata(15)
on
90'+2'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Elijah Campbell.
90'+1'

free kick won

Francis Okoronkwo (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'

penalty saved

Penalty saved! Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
90'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace U21. Tayo Adaramola draws a foul in the penalty area.
90'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
89'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Tayo Adaramola tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
88'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Victor Akinwale
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 3, Everton U21 4. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
87'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace U21. Seán Grehan draws a foul in the penalty area.
86'

secondyellow card

Second yellow card to Joseph Anderson (Everton U21) for a bad foul.
85'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'

Substitution

Everton U21
Stanley
Mills(7)
off
Francis
Okoronkwo(17)
on
84'

free kick won

Sean McAllister (Everton U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
81'

free kick won

Sean McAllister (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Charlie Whitaker.
81'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola with a cross.
79'

Substitution

Everton U21
Mathew
Mallon(2)
off
Elijah
Campbell(14)
on
78'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross.
77'

free kick won

Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
75'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Joseph Anderson.
74'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sean McAllister (Everton U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastian Quirk.
73'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Kaden Rodney
Kaden
Rodney(2)
off
Danny Imray
Danny
Imray(23)
on
73'

free kick won

Isaac Price (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Killian
Phillips(10)
Killian Phillips
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 2, Everton U21 4. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Victor Akinwale following a corner.
70'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Zan-Luk Leban.
70'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
70'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
69'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
David Omilabu
David
Omilabu(7)
off
Maliq
Cadogan(16)
on
67'

Yellow Card

Akinwale(9)
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
67'

free kick won

Sebastian Quirk (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
65'

Everton U21 Goal

Everton U21
Goal!
Everton U21
Sean
McAllister(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Everton U21 4. Sean McAllister (Everton U21) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Isaac Price.
64'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sebastian Quirk (Everton U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
64'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Stanley Mills (Everton U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastian Quirk.
63'

free kick won

Sebastian Quirk (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
55'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
David Ozoh
David
Ozoh(4)
off
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(15)
on
54'

free kick won

Stanley Mills (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'

free kick won

Isaac Price (Everton U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace U21 1, Everton U21 3.
45'+1'

Everton U21 Goal

Everton U21
Goal!
Everton U21
Thomas
Cannon(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Everton U21 3. Thomas Cannon (Everton U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
45'

miss

Attempt missed. Sean McAllister (Everton U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Thomas Cannon.
45'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'

free kick won

Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'

offside

Offside, Everton U21. Mathew Mallon tries a through ball, but Thomas Cannon is caught offside.
36'

Yellow Card

Rodney(2)
Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
35'

free kick won

Sean McAllister (Everton U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
34'

Yellow Card

Anderson(5)
Joseph Anderson (Everton U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
34'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'

miss

Attempt missed. Isaac Price (Everton U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mathew Mallon with a cross following a corner.
33'

corner

Corner, Everton U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
33'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Thomas Cannon (Everton U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Isaac Price.
30'

free kick won

Charlie Whitaker (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'

miss

Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Seán Grehan with a headed pass.
24'

Yellow Card

Mallon(2)
Mathew Mallon (Everton U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
23'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
22'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Reece Welch.
22'

Yellow Card

Whitaker(11)
Charlie Whitaker (Everton U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
21'

free kick won

Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
18'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Fionn
Mooney(11)
Fionn Mooney
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Everton U21 2. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Omilabu.
17'

free kick won

Mackenzie Hunt (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
15'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
14'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Mackenzie Hunt (Everton U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sebastian Quirk.
13'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
11'

Everton U21 Goal

Everton U21
Goal!
Everton U21
Stanley
Mills(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Everton U21 2. Stanley Mills (Everton U21) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sebastian Quirk with a cross.
11'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Thomas Cannon (Everton U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean McAllister.
10'

free kick won

Joseph Anderson (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
8'

free kick won

Charlie Whitaker (Everton U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
4'

free kick won

Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
2'

Everton U21 Goal

Everton U21
Goal!
Everton U21
Charlie
Whitaker(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Everton U21 1. Charlie Whitaker (Everton U21) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mathew Mallon.
1'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sean McAllister (Everton U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Isaac Price with a headed pass.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
2
Kaden Rodney
DF
36'
substitution icon73'
6
Noah Watson
DF
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
5
Seán Grehan
DF
10
Killian Phillips
MF
71'
11
Fionn Mooney
MF
18'
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
4
David Ozoh
MF
substitution icon55'
7
David Omilabu
MF
substitution icon69'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
67'
88'

Substitutes

13
Jackson Izquierdo
14
Jadan Raymond
15
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
substitution icon55'
16
Maliq Cadogan
substitution icon69'
23
Danny Imray
substitution icon73'

Starting lineup

1
Zan-Luk Leban
GK
3
Mackenzie Hunt
DF
2
Mathew Mallon
DF
24'
substitution icon79'
4
Reece Welch
DF
5
Joseph Anderson
DF
34'
10
Sean McAllister
MF
65'
7
Stanley Mills
MF
11'
substitution icon85'
9
Thomas Cannon
MF
45'+1'
8
Isaac Price
MF
6
Sebastian Quirk
MF
11
Charlie Whitaker
S
2'
22'
substitution icon90'+4'

Substitutes

12
Jack Barrett
14
Elijah Campbell
substitution icon79'
15
Halid Djankpata
substitution icon90'+4'
16
Katia Kouyate
17
Francis Okoronkwo
substitution icon85'
Crystal Palace U21

Team stats

Everton U21
Possession
54%
46%
Shots on target
7
8
Shots off target
1
2
Corners
5
1
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
14
13
Offsides
0
0

No scores found

There have been no matches played today

U21 Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-4 Everton

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

U21 Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-4 Everton

05:18

Latest videos

View all videos
0101
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
2
Kaden Rodney
DF
36'
substitution icon73'
6
Noah Watson
DF
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
5
Seán Grehan
DF
10
Killian Phillips
MF
71'
11
Fionn Mooney
MF
18'
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
4
David Ozoh
MF
substitution icon55'
7
David Omilabu
MF
substitution icon69'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
67'
88'

Substitutes

13
Jackson Izquierdo
14
Jadan Raymond
15
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
substitution icon55'
16
Maliq Cadogan
substitution icon69'
23
Danny Imray
substitution icon73'

Starting lineup

1
Zan-Luk Leban
GK
3
Mackenzie Hunt
DF
2
Mathew Mallon
DF
24'
substitution icon79'
4
Reece Welch
DF
5
Joseph Anderson
DF
34'
10
Sean McAllister
MF
65'
7
Stanley Mills
MF
11'
substitution icon85'
9
Thomas Cannon
MF
45'+1'
8
Isaac Price
MF
6
Sebastian Quirk
MF
11
Charlie Whitaker
S
2'
22'
substitution icon90'+4'

Substitutes

12
Jack Barrett
14
Elijah Campbell
substitution icon79'
15
Halid Djankpata
substitution icon90'+4'
16
Katia Kouyate
17
Francis Okoronkwo
substitution icon85'
Crystal Palace U21

Team stats

Everton U21
Possession
54%
46%
Shots on target
7
8
Shots off target
1
2
Corners
5
1
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
14
13
Offsides
0
0

No scores found

There have been no matches played today
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U21
11
6
5
0
24
12
+12
23
2
LIVLiverpool U21
11
6
4
1
22
12
+10
22
3
MANManchester City U21
11
6
3
2
29
18
+11
21
4
CHEChelsea U21
12
5
5
2
29
20
+9
20
5
CRYCrystal Palace U21
11
5
5
1
26
17
+9
20
6
FULFulham U21
11
5
4
2
25
11
+14
19
7
EVEEverton U21
11
6
1
4
21
18
+3
19
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
11
4
4
3
23
18
+5
16
9
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
12
4
2
6
18
26
-8
14
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
12
3
1
8
16
25
-9
10
11
MANManchester United U21
12
1
7
4
21
36
-15
10
12
LEILeicester City U21
11
2
3
6
14
25
-11
9
13
WESWest Ham United U21
13
2
2
9
15
27
-12
8
14
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
13
0
6
7
9
27
-18
6

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace U21 3, Everton U21 4.
90'+4'

Substitution

Everton U21
Charlie
Whitaker(11)
off
Halid
Djankpata(15)
on
90'+2'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Elijah Campbell.
90'+1'

free kick won

Francis Okoronkwo (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'

penalty saved

Penalty saved! Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
90'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace U21. Tayo Adaramola draws a foul in the penalty area.
90'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
89'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Tayo Adaramola tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
88'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Victor Akinwale
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 3, Everton U21 4. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
87'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace U21. Seán Grehan draws a foul in the penalty area.
86'

secondyellow card

Second yellow card to Joseph Anderson (Everton U21) for a bad foul.
85'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'

Substitution

Everton U21
Stanley
Mills(7)
off
Francis
Okoronkwo(17)
on
84'

free kick won

Sean McAllister (Everton U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
81'

free kick won

Sean McAllister (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Charlie Whitaker.
81'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola with a cross.
79'

Substitution

Everton U21
Mathew
Mallon(2)
off
Elijah
Campbell(14)
on
78'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross.
77'

free kick won

Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
75'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Joseph Anderson.
74'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sean McAllister (Everton U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastian Quirk.
73'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Kaden Rodney
Kaden
Rodney(2)
off
Danny Imray
Danny
Imray(23)
on
73'

free kick won

Isaac Price (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Killian
Phillips(10)
Killian Phillips
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 2, Everton U21 4. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Victor Akinwale following a corner.
70'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Zan-Luk Leban.
70'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
70'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
69'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
David Omilabu
David
Omilabu(7)
off
Maliq
Cadogan(16)
on
67'

Yellow Card

Akinwale(9)
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
67'

free kick won

Sebastian Quirk (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
65'

Everton U21 Goal

Everton U21
Goal!
Everton U21
Sean
McAllister(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Everton U21 4. Sean McAllister (Everton U21) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Isaac Price.
64'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sebastian Quirk (Everton U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
64'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Stanley Mills (Everton U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastian Quirk.
63'

free kick won

Sebastian Quirk (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
55'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
David Ozoh
David
Ozoh(4)
off
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(15)
on
54'

free kick won

Stanley Mills (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'

free kick won

Isaac Price (Everton U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace U21 1, Everton U21 3.
45'+1'

Everton U21 Goal

Everton U21
Goal!
Everton U21
Thomas
Cannon(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Everton U21 3. Thomas Cannon (Everton U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
45'

miss

Attempt missed. Sean McAllister (Everton U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Thomas Cannon.
45'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'

free kick won

Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'

offside

Offside, Everton U21. Mathew Mallon tries a through ball, but Thomas Cannon is caught offside.
36'

Yellow Card

Rodney(2)
Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
35'

free kick won

Sean McAllister (Everton U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
34'

Yellow Card

Anderson(5)
Joseph Anderson (Everton U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
34'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'

miss

Attempt missed. Isaac Price (Everton U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mathew Mallon with a cross following a corner.
33'

corner

Corner, Everton U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
33'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Thomas Cannon (Everton U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Isaac Price.
30'

free kick won

Charlie Whitaker (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'

miss

Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Seán Grehan with a headed pass.
24'

Yellow Card

Mallon(2)
Mathew Mallon (Everton U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
23'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
22'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Reece Welch.
22'

Yellow Card

Whitaker(11)
Charlie Whitaker (Everton U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
21'

free kick won

Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
18'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Fionn
Mooney(11)
Fionn Mooney
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Everton U21 2. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Omilabu.
17'

free kick won

Mackenzie Hunt (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
15'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
14'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Mackenzie Hunt (Everton U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sebastian Quirk.
13'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
11'

Everton U21 Goal

Everton U21
Goal!
Everton U21
Stanley
Mills(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Everton U21 2. Stanley Mills (Everton U21) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sebastian Quirk with a cross.
11'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Thomas Cannon (Everton U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean McAllister.
10'

free kick won

Joseph Anderson (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
8'

free kick won

Charlie Whitaker (Everton U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
4'

free kick won

Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
2'

Everton U21 Goal

Everton U21
Goal!
Everton U21
Charlie
Whitaker(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Everton U21 1. Charlie Whitaker (Everton U21) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mathew Mallon.
1'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sean McAllister (Everton U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Isaac Price with a headed pass.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.