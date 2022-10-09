U21s Report: Palace narrowly edged out in seven-goal thriller

After the interval, both sides came racing out the blocks in search of more goals. The visitors managed to pull even further ahead just after the hour-mark when Sean McAllister saw his effort from distance loop in from a deflection off a Palace defender.
With the visitors three goals to the good, Palace had a mountain to climb. Killian Phillips clawed one back with 20 minutes remaining, scoring from close range after the second phase of a corner. The midfielder capitalised on the rebound from an Akinwale effort that was spilled by Zan-Luk Leban in the Everton goal.
Phillips’ effort spurred Palace’s push for more, and sustained attacks in the final quarter of the game. Their attempts at salvaging something from the game were given a massive boost in the 85th minute after Everton skipper Joe Anderson was shown a red card for a second bookable offence.
Just two minutes after the visitors went down to ten men, Seán Grehan was brought down inside the box and Palace were awarded a penalty. Akinwale stepped up from the spot calmly slotted home to reduce the deficit to just a single goal, setting up a grandstand finish.
As the fourth official indicated that there would be four minutes added on, Adaramola was brought down inside the box by a late Everton challenge. It was Akinwale who stepped up from 12-yards once more, however this time he went the other way and saw his effort saved by Leban.
It wasn’t to be for the Eagles as the visitors managed to hold on into time added on. The result means that the side’s seven-game unbeaten run has come to an end, though they still remain top of the Premier League 2 Division 1 on goals scored.
Crystal Palace: Goodman, Rodney (Imray, 73), Grehan, Watson, Adaramola, Ozoh (Ola-Adebomi, 56), Wells-Morrison, Phillips, Omilabu (Cadogan, 69), Akinwale, Mooney.
Subs not used: Izquierdo, Raymond.
Everton: Leban, Mallon (Campbell, 80), Hunt, Welch, Anderson, Quirk, Mills (Okoronkwo, 85), Price, Cannon, McAllister, Whitaker (Djankpata, 90+5).
Subs not used: Barrett, Campbell, Djankpata, Kouyaté, Okoronkwo.