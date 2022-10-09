U21s Report: Palace narrowly edged out in seven-goal thriller

A week on from the 0-1 victory away at West Ham United, Palace Under-21s were back in action in the Premier League 2 Division 1 as they welcomed Everton to Copers Cope.

Paddy McCarthy made five changes to the side which fell to Bristol Rovers in midweek, with Owen Goodman, Tayo Adaramola, Jack Wells-Morrison, Fionn Mooney and Victor Akinwale all returning for Joe Whitworth, Kofi Balmer, Maliq Cadogan, John-Kymani Gordon and Ademola Ola-Adebomi.

The visitors got off to a perfect start. Pressure from Mathew Mallon saw him win the ball high up the pitch and the full-back managed to push on and put the ball across the box for a sliding Charlie Whitaker to finish.

Palace struggled to get a foothold in the game and the visitors quickly struck a second just 10 minutes later. A cross from Seb Quirk found Stanley Mills and the No. 7 finished with a first-time effort to double the lead for the visitors.