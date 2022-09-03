Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U21 vs Tottenham Hotspur U21

Crystal Palace U21 3 Tottenham Hotspur U21 0

Palace U213
Gordon5' 31' 40'
Tottenham Hotspur U210
Sat 03 Sep 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1Selhurst Park

Full-Time
U21 Match Highlights: Palace 3-0 Spurs

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

U21 Match Highlights: Palace 3-0 Spurs

03:13

pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U21
11
6
5
0
24
12
+12
23
2
LIVLiverpool U21
11
6
4
1
22
12
+10
22
3
MANManchester City U21
11
6
3
2
29
18
+11
21
4
CHEChelsea U21
12
5
5
2
29
20
+9
20
5
CRYCrystal Palace U21
11
5
5
1
26
17
+9
20
6
FULFulham U21
11
5
4
2
25
11
+14
19
7
EVEEverton U21
11
6
1
4
21
18
+3
19
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
11
4
4
3
23
18
+5
16
9
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
12
4
2
6
18
26
-8
14
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
12
3
1
8
16
25
-9
10
11
MANManchester United U21
12
1
7
4
21
36
-15
10
12
LEILeicester City U21
11
2
3
6
14
25
-11
9
13
WESWest Ham United U21
13
2
2
9
15
27
-12
8
14
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
13
0
6
7
9
27
-18
6

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace U21 3, Tottenham Hotspur U21 0.
90'+3'

free kick won

Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+1'

free kick won

Kallum Cesay (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Kallum Cesay.
90'

free kick won

Tyrell Ashcroft (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'

miss

Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
88'

miss

Attempt missed. Malachi Fagan-Walcott (Tottenham Hotspur U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
87'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
87'

miss

Attempt missed. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
85'

free kick won

Malachi Fagan-Walcott (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
David Omilabu
David
Omilabu(7)
off
Cardo
Siddik(12)
on
82'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by John-Kymani Gordon.
81'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
80'

free kick won

Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
74'

free kick won

Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Victor Akinwale
Victor
Akinwale(9)
off
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(14)
on
71'

Substitution

Tottenham Hotspur U21
Alfie
Dorrington(5)
off
Roshaun
Mathurin(12)
on
70'

Yellow Card

Balmer(6)
Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
70'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
70'

Yellow Card

Wells-Morrison(8)
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
69'

free kick won

Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'

Substitution

Tottenham Hotspur U21
Marqes
Muir(4)
off
Malachi
Fagan-Walcott(14)
on
66'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Harvey White (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
66'

miss

Attempt missed. Noah Watson (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon following a set piece situation.
64'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
63'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Harvey White.
63'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
61'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. David Omilabu tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
59'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Victor Akinwale tries a through ball, but Killian Phillips is caught offside.
58'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
58'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Craig.
58'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
57'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by David Ozoh.
55'

free kick won

Jamie Donley (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'

miss

Attempt missed. Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yago Alonso.
53'

free kick won

Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'

free kick won

Jamie Donley (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

miss

Attempt missed. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Omilabu.
49'

miss

Attempt missed. Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nile John.
48'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
46'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by John-Kymani Gordon.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace U21 3, Tottenham Hotspur U21 0.
45'+3'

free kick won

Matthew Craig (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
44'

miss

Attempt missed. Jamie Donley (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yago Alonso.
42'

offside

Offside, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Alfie Dorrington tries a through ball, but Jamie Donley is caught offside.
40'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)
John-Kymani Gordon
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 3, Tottenham Hotspur U21 0. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
40'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Ozoh.
39'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
36'

free kick won

Harvey White (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Alfie Dorrington.
33'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Harvey White.
31'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)
John-Kymani Gordon
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 2, Tottenham Hotspur U21 0. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Omilabu with a cross.
28'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Marqes Muir.
28'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
25'

Yellow Card

Craig(6)
Matthew Craig (Tottenham Hotspur U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
25'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'

post

Kallum Cesay (Tottenham Hotspur U21) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Nile John.
23'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romaine Mundle.
20'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Kofi Balmer tries a through ball, but John-Kymani Gordon is caught offside.
18'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
18'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harvey White.
17'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Noah Watson.
16'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'

free kick won

Marqes Muir (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'

free kick won

Alfie Dorrington (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)
John-Kymani Gordon
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Tottenham Hotspur U21 0. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Omilabu.
4'

free kick won

Yago Alonso (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
3'

free kick won

Jamie Donley (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Killian Phillips.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
2
Kaden Rodney
DF
5
Seán Grehan
DF
3
Noah Watson
DF
6
Kofi Balmer
DF
70'
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
70'
10
Killian Phillips
MF
4
David Ozoh
MF
7
David Omilabu
MF
substitution icon84'
11
John-Kymani Gordon
MF
5'
31'
40'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
substitution icon72'

Substitutes

12
Cardo Siddik
substitution icon84'
13
Jackson Izquierdo
14
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
substitution icon72'
15
Fionn Mooney
16
Joshua Addae

Starting lineup

1
Aaron Maguire
GK
5
Alfie Dorrington
DF
substitution icon71'
2
Kallum Cesay
DF
4
Marqes Muir
DF
substitution icon67'
3
Tyrell Ashcroft
DF
6
Matthew Craig
MF
25'
7
Yago Alonso
MF
10
Nile John
MF
8
Harvey White
MF
11
Romaine Mundle
MF
9
Jamie Donley
S

Substitutes

12
Roshaun Mathurin
substitution icon71'
13
Joshua Keeley
14
Malachi Fagan-Walcott
substitution icon67'
15
George Abbott
16
Max Robson
Crystal Palace U21

Team stats

Tottenham Hotspur U21
Possession
35%
65%
Shots on target
4
4
Shots off target
4
5
Corners
4
9
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
9
15
Offsides
0
0
EVE
0-2
CHE
LEI
1-4
BHA
ARS
4-1
BLA
MAN
4-1
WES
LIV
2-2
MAN

pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U21
11
6
5
0
24
12
+12
23
2
LIVLiverpool U21
11
6
4
1
22
12
+10
22
3
MANManchester City U21
11
6
3
2
29
18
+11
21
4
CHEChelsea U21
12
5
5
2
29
20
+9
20
5
CRYCrystal Palace U21
11
5
5
1
26
17
+9
20
6
FULFulham U21
11
5
4
2
25
11
+14
19
7
EVEEverton U21
11
6
1
4
21
18
+3
19
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
11
4
4
3
23
18
+5
16
9
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
12
4
2
6
18
26
-8
14
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
12
3
1
8
16
25
-9
10
11
MANManchester United U21
12
1
7
4
21
36
-15
10
12
LEILeicester City U21
11
2
3
6
14
25
-11
9
13
WESWest Ham United U21
13
2
2
9
15
27
-12
8
14
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
13
0
6
7
9
27
-18
6

