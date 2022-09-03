U21s Report: First-half Gordon hat-trick sinks Spurs
Crystal Palace U21 3 Tottenham Hotspur U21 0
Palace U213
Gordon5' 31' 40'
Tottenham Hotspur U210
- Palace U21s face Spurs at Selhurst Park this Saturday - tickets on sale NOW
Latest videosView all videos
- 03:13
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U21
11
6
5
0
24
12
+12
23
2
LIVLiverpool U21
11
6
4
1
22
12
+10
22
3
MANManchester City U21
11
6
3
2
29
18
+11
21
4
CHEChelsea U21
12
5
5
2
29
20
+9
20
5
CRYCrystal Palace U21
11
5
5
1
26
17
+9
20
6
FULFulham U21
11
5
4
2
25
11
+14
19
7
EVEEverton U21
11
6
1
4
21
18
+3
19
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
11
4
4
3
23
18
+5
16
9
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
12
4
2
6
18
26
-8
14
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
12
3
1
8
16
25
-9
10
11
MANManchester United U21
12
1
7
4
21
36
-15
10
12
LEILeicester City U21
11
2
3
6
14
25
-11
9
13
WESWest Ham United U21
13
2
2
9
15
27
-12
8
14
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
13
0
6
7
9
27
-18
6
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace U21 3, Tottenham Hotspur U21 0.
90'+3'
free kick won
Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+1'
free kick won
Kallum Cesay (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Kallum Cesay.
90'
free kick won
Tyrell Ashcroft (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Malachi Fagan-Walcott (Tottenham Hotspur U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
87'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
87'
miss
Attempt missed. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
85'
free kick won
Malachi Fagan-Walcott (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
Substitution
David
Omilabu(7)off
Cardo
Siddik(12)on
82'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by John-Kymani Gordon.
81'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
80'
free kick won
Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
74'
free kick won
Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
Substitution
Victor
Akinwale(9)off
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(14)on
71'
Substitution
Alfie
Dorrington(5)off
Roshaun
Mathurin(12)on
70'
Yellow Card
Balmer(6)
Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
70'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
70'
Yellow Card
Wells-Morrison(8)
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
69'
free kick won
Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
Substitution
Marqes
Muir(4)off
Malachi
Fagan-Walcott(14)on
66'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Harvey White (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Noah Watson (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon following a set piece situation.
64'
free kick won
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
63'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Harvey White.
63'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
61'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. David Omilabu tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
59'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Victor Akinwale tries a through ball, but Killian Phillips is caught offside.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Craig.
58'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
57'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by David Ozoh.
55'
free kick won
Jamie Donley (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yago Alonso.
53'
free kick won
Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
free kick won
Jamie Donley (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Omilabu.
49'
miss
Attempt missed. Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nile John.
48'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
46'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by John-Kymani Gordon.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U21 3, Tottenham Hotspur U21 0.
45'+3'
free kick won
Matthew Craig (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
44'
miss
Attempt missed. Jamie Donley (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yago Alonso.
42'
offside
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Alfie Dorrington tries a through ball, but Jamie Donley is caught offside.
40'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 3, Tottenham Hotspur U21 0. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
40'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Ozoh.
39'
free kick won
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
36'
free kick won
Harvey White (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Alfie Dorrington.
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Harvey White.
31'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 2, Tottenham Hotspur U21 0. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Omilabu with a cross.
28'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Marqes Muir.
28'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
25'
Yellow Card
Craig(6)
Matthew Craig (Tottenham Hotspur U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
25'
free kick won
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
post
Kallum Cesay (Tottenham Hotspur U21) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Nile John.
23'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romaine Mundle.
20'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Kofi Balmer tries a through ball, but John-Kymani Gordon is caught offside.
18'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
18'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harvey White.
17'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Noah Watson.
16'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
free kick won
Marqes Muir (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
free kick won
Alfie Dorrington (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Tottenham Hotspur U21 0. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Omilabu.
4'
free kick won
Yago Alonso (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
3'
free kick won
Jamie Donley (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Killian Phillips.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
11
John-Kymani Gordon
MF
5'
31'
40'
Starting lineup
1
Aaron Maguire
GK
5
Alfie Dorrington
DF
71'
2
Kallum Cesay
DF
4
Marqes Muir
DF
67'
3
Tyrell Ashcroft
DF
6
Matthew Craig
MF
25'
7
Yago Alonso
MF
10
Nile John
MF
8
Harvey White
MF
11
Romaine Mundle
MF
9
Jamie Donley
S
Substitutes
12
Roshaun Mathurin
71'
13
Joshua Keeley
14
Malachi Fagan-Walcott
67'
15
George Abbott
16
Max Robson
Team stats
Possession
35%
65%
Shots on target
4
4
Shots off target
4
5
Corners
4
9
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
9
15
Offsides
0
0
EVE
0-2
CHE
LEI
1-4
BHA
ARS
4-1
BLA
MAN
4-1
WES
LIV
2-2
MAN
- U21s Report: First-half Gordon hat-trick sinks Spurs
- Palace U21s face Spurs at Selhurst Park this Saturday - tickets on sale NOW
Latest videosView all videos
- 03:13
Starting lineup
11
John-Kymani Gordon
MF
5'
31'
40'
Starting lineup
1
Aaron Maguire
GK
5
Alfie Dorrington
DF
71'
2
Kallum Cesay
DF
4
Marqes Muir
DF
67'
3
Tyrell Ashcroft
DF
6
Matthew Craig
MF
25'
7
Yago Alonso
MF
10
Nile John
MF
8
Harvey White
MF
11
Romaine Mundle
MF
9
Jamie Donley
S
Substitutes
12
Roshaun Mathurin
71'
13
Joshua Keeley
14
Malachi Fagan-Walcott
67'
15
George Abbott
16
Max Robson
Team stats
Possession
35%
65%
Shots on target
4
4
Shots off target
4
5
Corners
4
9
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
9
15
Offsides
0
0
EVE
0-2
CHE
LEI
1-4
BHA
ARS
4-1
BLA
MAN
4-1
WES
LIV
2-2
MAN
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U21
11
6
5
0
24
12
+12
23
2
LIVLiverpool U21
11
6
4
1
22
12
+10
22
3
MANManchester City U21
11
6
3
2
29
18
+11
21
4
CHEChelsea U21
12
5
5
2
29
20
+9
20
5
CRYCrystal Palace U21
11
5
5
1
26
17
+9
20
6
FULFulham U21
11
5
4
2
25
11
+14
19
7
EVEEverton U21
11
6
1
4
21
18
+3
19
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
11
4
4
3
23
18
+5
16
9
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
12
4
2
6
18
26
-8
14
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
12
3
1
8
16
25
-9
10
11
MANManchester United U21
12
1
7
4
21
36
-15
10
12
LEILeicester City U21
11
2
3
6
14
25
-11
9
13
WESWest Ham United U21
13
2
2
9
15
27
-12
8
14
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
13
0
6
7
9
27
-18
6
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace U21 3, Tottenham Hotspur U21 0.
90'+3'
free kick won
Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+1'
free kick won
Kallum Cesay (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Kallum Cesay.
90'
free kick won
Tyrell Ashcroft (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Malachi Fagan-Walcott (Tottenham Hotspur U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
87'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
87'
miss
Attempt missed. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
85'
free kick won
Malachi Fagan-Walcott (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
Substitution
David
Omilabu(7)off
Cardo
Siddik(12)on
82'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by John-Kymani Gordon.
81'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
80'
free kick won
Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
74'
free kick won
Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
Substitution
Victor
Akinwale(9)off
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(14)on
71'
Substitution
Alfie
Dorrington(5)off
Roshaun
Mathurin(12)on
70'
Yellow Card
Balmer(6)
Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
70'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
70'
Yellow Card
Wells-Morrison(8)
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
69'
free kick won
Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
Substitution
Marqes
Muir(4)off
Malachi
Fagan-Walcott(14)on
66'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Harvey White (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Noah Watson (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon following a set piece situation.
64'
free kick won
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
63'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Harvey White.
63'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
61'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. David Omilabu tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
59'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Victor Akinwale tries a through ball, but Killian Phillips is caught offside.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Craig.
58'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
57'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by David Ozoh.
55'
free kick won
Jamie Donley (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yago Alonso.
53'
free kick won
Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
free kick won
Jamie Donley (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Omilabu.
49'
miss
Attempt missed. Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nile John.
48'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
46'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by John-Kymani Gordon.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U21 3, Tottenham Hotspur U21 0.
45'+3'
free kick won
Matthew Craig (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
44'
miss
Attempt missed. Jamie Donley (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yago Alonso.
42'
offside
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Alfie Dorrington tries a through ball, but Jamie Donley is caught offside.
40'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 3, Tottenham Hotspur U21 0. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
40'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Ozoh.
39'
free kick won
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
36'
free kick won
Harvey White (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Alfie Dorrington.
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Harvey White.
31'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 2, Tottenham Hotspur U21 0. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Omilabu with a cross.
28'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Marqes Muir.
28'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
25'
Yellow Card
Craig(6)
Matthew Craig (Tottenham Hotspur U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
25'
free kick won
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
post
Kallum Cesay (Tottenham Hotspur U21) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Nile John.
23'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romaine Mundle.
20'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Kofi Balmer tries a through ball, but John-Kymani Gordon is caught offside.
18'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
18'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harvey White.
17'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Noah Watson.
16'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
free kick won
Marqes Muir (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
free kick won
Alfie Dorrington (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Tottenham Hotspur U21 0. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Omilabu.
4'
free kick won
Yago Alonso (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
3'
free kick won
Jamie Donley (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Killian Phillips.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.