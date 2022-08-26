Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U21 vs Wolverhampton Wanderers U21

Crystal Palace U21 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 1

Palace U212
Street15'
Akinwale90'+3'
Wolverhampton Wanderers U211
Griffiths3'
Fri 26 Aug 12:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1Crystal Palace Training Ground

Full-Time
U21 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

U21 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

04:36

pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U21
11
6
5
0
24
12
+12
23
2
LIVLiverpool U21
11
6
4
1
22
12
+10
22
3
MANManchester City U21
11
6
3
2
29
18
+11
21
4
CHEChelsea U21
12
5
5
2
29
20
+9
20
5
CRYCrystal Palace U21
11
5
5
1
26
17
+9
20
6
FULFulham U21
11
5
4
2
25
11
+14
19
7
EVEEverton U21
11
6
1
4
21
18
+3
19
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
11
4
4
3
23
18
+5
16
9
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
12
4
2
6
18
26
-8
14
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
12
3
1
8
16
25
-9
10
11
MANManchester United U21
12
1
7
4
21
36
-15
10
12
LEILeicester City U21
11
2
3
6
14
25
-11
9
13
WESWest Ham United U21
13
2
2
9
15
27
-12
8
14
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
13
0
6
7
9
27
-18
6

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace U21 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 1.
90'+7'

offside

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Joseph Hodge tries a through ball, but Tyler Roberts is caught offside.
90'+7'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Oliver Tipton (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'+6'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Tyler Roberts (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joseph Hodge.
90'+6'

free kick won

Oliver Tipton (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+5'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+3'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Victor
Akinwale(16)
Victor Akinwale
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 1. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Omilabu.
90'+2'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
90'+1'

free kick won

Christian Marques (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'

free kick won

Tyler Roberts (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88'

Yellow Card

Grehan(5)
Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
88'

free kick won

Harvey Griffiths (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
87'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Seán Grehan tries a through ball, but Killian Phillips is caught offside.
87'

Substitution

Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
Hugo
Bueno(3)
off
Justin
Hubner(14)
on
86'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Noah Watson
Noah
Watson(3)
off
Victor Akinwale
Victor
Akinwale(16)
on
85'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Joseph Hodge.
85'

miss

Attempt missed. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a headed pass.
84'

miss

Attempt missed. Dylan Scicluna (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tyler Roberts.
82'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ademola Ola-Adebomi.
81'

Substitution

Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
Harry
Birtwistle(7)
off
Luke
Matheson(12)
on
79'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Robert Street
Robert
Street(9)
off
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(14)
on
78'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

post

Tyler Roberts (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Dylan Scicluna.
74'

miss

Attempt missed. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross following a corner.
74'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Hugo Bueno.
73'

miss

Attempt missed. Joseph Hodge (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Tyler Roberts.
72'

Substitution

Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
Lee
Harkin(11)
off
Tyler
Roberts(17)
on
70'

miss

Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kofi Balmer with a headed pass following a corner.
68'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Christian Marques.
67'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
David Ozoh
David
Ozoh(4)
off
Fionn Mooney
Fionn
Mooney(15)
on
65'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
65'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
63'

free kick won

Harry Birtwistle (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
63'

Yellow Card

Lembikisa(2)
Dexter Lembikisa (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) is shown the yellow card.
62'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
59'

miss

Attempt missed. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
55'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Harvey Griffiths.
52'

Red Card

Fraser(9)
Nathan Fraser (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
52'

free kick won

Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

miss

Attempt missed. Noah Watson (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
49'

free kick won

Lee Harkin (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace U21 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 1.
45'+5'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Jack Wells-Morrison tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
45'+4'

free kick won

Joshua Addae (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
45'+4'

offside

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Dexter Lembikisa tries a through ball, but Nathan Fraser is caught offside.
45'+1'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Hugo Bueno.
43'

miss

Attempt missed. Dexter Lembikisa (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Harry Birtwistle.
42'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Dylan Scicluna (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hugo Bueno with a cross.
38'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
36'

free kick won

Christian Marques (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
35'

free kick won

Lee Harkin (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'

Yellow Card

Phillips(10)
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
30'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
30'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Lee Harkin (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joseph Hodge.
28'

Yellow Card

Bueno(3)
Hugo Bueno (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
28'

free kick won

Joshua Addae (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'

free kick won

Joseph Hodge (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
21'

free kick won

Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'

free kick won

Hugo Bueno (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
18'

free kick won

Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Robert
Street(9)
Robert Street
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 1. Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
15'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
14'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'

free kick won

Palmi Arinbjornsson (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Dexter Lembikisa.
10'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Conceded by Noah Watson.
6'

miss

Attempt missed. Dexter Lembikisa (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from long range on the right is too high. Assisted by Harvey Griffiths.
3'

Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 Goal

Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
Goal!
Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
Harvey
Griffiths(4)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 1. Harvey Griffiths (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hugo Bueno with a cross following a corner.
2'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
2'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Dylan Scicluna (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Birtwistle.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
2
Joshua Addae
DF
6
Kofi Balmer
DF
5
Seán Grehan
DF
88'
3
Noah Watson
DF
substitution icon86'
11
John-Kymani Gordon
MF
4
David Ozoh
MF
substitution icon67'
7
David Omilabu
MF
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
9
Robert Street
S
15'
substitution icon79'
10
Killian Phillips
S
30'

Substitutes

12
Cardo Siddik
13
Laurence Shala
14
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
substitution icon79'
15
Fionn Mooney
substitution icon67'
16
Victor Akinwale
substitution icon86'
90'+3'

Starting lineup

1
Palmi Arinbjornsson
GK
5
Christian Marques
DF
6
Oliver Tipton
DF
2
Dexter Lembikisa
DF
63'
3
Hugo Bueno
DF
28'
substitution icon87'
11
Lee Harkin
MF
substitution icon72'
8
Joseph Hodge
MF
7
Harry Birtwistle
MF
substitution icon81'
4
Harvey Griffiths
MF
3'
9
Nathan Fraser
S
52'
10
Dylan Scicluna
S

Substitutes

12
Luke Matheson
substitution icon81'
14
Justin Hubner
substitution icon87'
15
Kamran Kandola
16
Jack Hodnett
17
Tyler Roberts
substitution icon72'
Crystal Palace U21

Team stats

Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
Possession
52%
48%
Shots on target
4
4
Shots off target
5
5
Corners
6
6
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
15
11
Offsides
0
0
TOT
3-3
LIV
MAN
2-2
FUL
CHE
2-2
MAN
BHA
2-2
ARS

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
2
Joshua Addae
DF
6
Kofi Balmer
DF
5
Seán Grehan
DF
88'
3
Noah Watson
DF
substitution icon86'
11
John-Kymani Gordon
MF
4
David Ozoh
MF
substitution icon67'
7
David Omilabu
MF
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
9
Robert Street
S
15'
substitution icon79'
10
Killian Phillips
S
30'

Substitutes

12
Cardo Siddik
13
Laurence Shala
14
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
substitution icon79'
15
Fionn Mooney
substitution icon67'
16
Victor Akinwale
substitution icon86'
90'+3'

Starting lineup

1
Palmi Arinbjornsson
GK
5
Christian Marques
DF
6
Oliver Tipton
DF
2
Dexter Lembikisa
DF
63'
3
Hugo Bueno
DF
28'
substitution icon87'
11
Lee Harkin
MF
substitution icon72'
8
Joseph Hodge
MF
7
Harry Birtwistle
MF
substitution icon81'
4
Harvey Griffiths
MF
3'
9
Nathan Fraser
S
52'
10
Dylan Scicluna
S

Substitutes

12
Luke Matheson
substitution icon81'
14
Justin Hubner
substitution icon87'
15
Kamran Kandola
16
Jack Hodnett
17
Tyler Roberts
substitution icon72'
Crystal Palace U21

Team stats

Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
Possession
52%
48%
Shots on target
4
4
Shots off target
5
5
Corners
6
6
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
15
11
Offsides
0
0
TOT
3-3
LIV
MAN
2-2
FUL
CHE
2-2
MAN
BHA
2-2
ARS
