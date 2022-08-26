U21s Report: Late Akinwale winner seals Palace comeback against 10-man Wolves
Crystal Palace U21 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 1
Palace U212
Street15'
Akinwale90'+3'
Wolverhampton Wanderers U211
Griffiths3'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U21
11
6
5
0
24
12
+12
23
2
LIVLiverpool U21
11
6
4
1
22
12
+10
22
3
MANManchester City U21
11
6
3
2
29
18
+11
21
4
CHEChelsea U21
12
5
5
2
29
20
+9
20
5
CRYCrystal Palace U21
11
5
5
1
26
17
+9
20
6
FULFulham U21
11
5
4
2
25
11
+14
19
7
EVEEverton U21
11
6
1
4
21
18
+3
19
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
11
4
4
3
23
18
+5
16
9
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
12
4
2
6
18
26
-8
14
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
12
3
1
8
16
25
-9
10
11
MANManchester United U21
12
1
7
4
21
36
-15
10
12
LEILeicester City U21
11
2
3
6
14
25
-11
9
13
WESWest Ham United U21
13
2
2
9
15
27
-12
8
14
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
13
0
6
7
9
27
-18
6
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace U21 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 1.
90'+7'
offside
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Joseph Hodge tries a through ball, but Tyler Roberts is caught offside.
90'+7'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Oliver Tipton (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'+6'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tyler Roberts (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joseph Hodge.
90'+6'
free kick won
Oliver Tipton (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+5'
free kick won
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+3'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Victor
Akinwale(16)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 1. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Omilabu.
90'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
90'+1'
free kick won
Christian Marques (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
free kick won
Tyler Roberts (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88'
Yellow Card
Grehan(5)
Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
88'
free kick won
Harvey Griffiths (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
87'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Seán Grehan tries a through ball, but Killian Phillips is caught offside.
87'
Substitution
Hugo
Bueno(3)off
Justin
Hubner(14)on
86'
Substitution
Noah
Watson(3)off
Victor
Akinwale(16)on
85'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Joseph Hodge.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a headed pass.
84'
miss
Attempt missed. Dylan Scicluna (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tyler Roberts.
82'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ademola Ola-Adebomi.
81'
Substitution
Harry
Birtwistle(7)off
Luke
Matheson(12)on
79'
Substitution
Robert
Street(9)off
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(14)on
78'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
post
Tyler Roberts (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Dylan Scicluna.
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross following a corner.
74'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Hugo Bueno.
73'
miss
Attempt missed. Joseph Hodge (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Tyler Roberts.
72'
Substitution
Lee
Harkin(11)off
Tyler
Roberts(17)on
70'
miss
Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kofi Balmer with a headed pass following a corner.
68'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Christian Marques.
67'
Substitution
David
Ozoh(4)off
Fionn
Mooney(15)on
65'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
65'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
63'
free kick won
Harry Birtwistle (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
63'
Yellow Card
Lembikisa(2)
Dexter Lembikisa (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) is shown the yellow card.
62'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
55'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Harvey Griffiths.
52'
Red Card
Fraser(9)
Nathan Fraser (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
52'
free kick won
Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Noah Watson (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
49'
free kick won
Lee Harkin (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
free kick won
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U21 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 1.
45'+5'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Jack Wells-Morrison tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
45'+4'
free kick won
Joshua Addae (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
45'+4'
offside
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Dexter Lembikisa tries a through ball, but Nathan Fraser is caught offside.
45'+1'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Hugo Bueno.
43'
miss
Attempt missed. Dexter Lembikisa (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Harry Birtwistle.
42'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Dylan Scicluna (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hugo Bueno with a cross.
38'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
36'
free kick won
Christian Marques (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
35'
free kick won
Lee Harkin (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
Yellow Card
Phillips(10)
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
30'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
30'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lee Harkin (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joseph Hodge.
28'
Yellow Card
Bueno(3)
Hugo Bueno (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
28'
free kick won
Joshua Addae (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
free kick won
Joseph Hodge (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
21'
free kick won
Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
free kick won
Hugo Bueno (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
18'
free kick won
Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Robert
Street(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 1. Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
15'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
14'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
free kick won
Palmi Arinbjornsson (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Dexter Lembikisa.
10'
free kick won
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Conceded by Noah Watson.
6'
miss
Attempt missed. Dexter Lembikisa (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from long range on the right is too high. Assisted by Harvey Griffiths.
3'
Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 Goal
Goal!
Harvey
Griffiths(4)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 1. Harvey Griffiths (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hugo Bueno with a cross following a corner.
2'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Dylan Scicluna (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Birtwistle.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
9
Robert Street
S
15'
79'
Substitutes
16
Victor Akinwale
86'
90'+3'
Starting lineup
1
Palmi Arinbjornsson
GK
5
Christian Marques
DF
6
Oliver Tipton
DF
2
Dexter Lembikisa
DF
63'
3
Hugo Bueno
DF
28'
87'
11
Lee Harkin
MF
72'
8
Joseph Hodge
MF
7
Harry Birtwistle
MF
81'
4
Harvey Griffiths
MF
3'
9
Nathan Fraser
S
52'
10
Dylan Scicluna
S
Substitutes
12
Luke Matheson
81'
14
Justin Hubner
87'
15
Kamran Kandola
16
Jack Hodnett
17
Tyler Roberts
72'
Team stats
Possession
52%
48%
Shots on target
4
4
Shots off target
5
5
Corners
6
6
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
15
11
Offsides
0
0
TOT
3-3
LIV
MAN
2-2
FUL
CHE
2-2
MAN
BHA
2-2
ARS
