Report & Highlights: Late Akinwale header sees Palace triumph over The Toffees
Everton U21 0 Crystal Palace U21 1
Everton U210
Palace U211
Akinwale79'
U21 Match Highlights: Everton 0-1 Crystal Palace
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U21
19
12
5
2
57
23
+34
41
2
CHEChelsea U21
20
11
6
3
46
28
+18
39
3
LIVLiverpool U21
19
9
5
5
33
21
+12
32
4
CRYCrystal Palace U21
19
8
8
3
35
28
+7
32
5
FULFulham U21
19
8
6
5
40
27
+13
30
6
ARSArsenal U21
18
7
6
5
28
26
+2
27
7
MANManchester United U21
20
6
9
5
37
47
-10
27
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
19
7
4
8
40
36
+4
25
9
EVEEverton U21
19
7
3
9
29
37
-8
24
10
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
19
6
3
10
24
35
-11
21
11
WESWest Ham United U21
20
6
3
11
28
41
-13
21
12
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
19
6
1
12
29
39
-10
19
13
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
19
3
8
8
21
35
-14
17
14
LEILeicester City U21
19
2
5
12
18
42
-24
11
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Everton U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1.
90'+5'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+2'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+1'
free kick won
Sean McAllister (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
miss
Attempt missed. Francis Okoronkwo (Everton U21) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sean McAllister with a cross following a corner.
90'
corner
Corner, Everton U21. Conceded by Jack Wells-Morrison.
89'
Yellow Card
Ozoh(8)
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
89'
free kick won
Sean McAllister (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
89'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross.
88'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Nathan Patterson.
87'
corner
Corner, Everton U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
86'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
84'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21).
83'
free kick won
Elijah Campbell (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Nathan Patterson (Everton U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
81'
corner
Corner, Everton U21. Conceded by Noah Watson.
79'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Victor
Akinwale(14)
Goal! Everton U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Kaden Rodney.
78'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Reece Welch.
73'
free kick won
Katia Kouyate (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Francis Okoronkwo (Everton U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Liam Higgins.
71'
free kick won
Sean McAllister (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
free kick won
Ishé Samuels-Smith (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'
corner
Corner, Everton U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
67'
free kick won
Francis Okoronkwo (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Ademola Ola-Adebomi following a set piece situation.
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross following a set piece situation.
66'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
65'
miss
Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola with a cross.
64'
free kick won
Katia Kouyate (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Isaac Price (Everton U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Francis Okoronkwo.
62'
Substitution
David
Omilabu(11)off
Victor
Akinwale(14)on
62'
Substitution
Nathan
Ferguson(36)off
Kofi
Balmer(6)on
61'
miss
Attempt missed. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
61'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Omilabu.
59'
free kick won
Ishé Samuels-Smith (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
free kick won
Nathan Ferguson (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
Substitution
Isaac
Heath(10)off
Katia
Kouyate(17)on
55'
Substitution
Jenson
Metcalfe(6)off
Luke
Butterfield(15)on
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Sean McAllister (Everton U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nathan Patterson.
51'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Seán Grehan tries a through ball, but Tayo Adaramola is caught offside.
48'
free kick won
Sean McAllister (Everton U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
47'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Elijah Campbell.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Everton U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 0.
45'+1'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
free kick won
Jenson Metcalfe (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
free kick won
Nathan Ferguson (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
41'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Isaac Heath (Everton U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jenson Metcalfe with a headed pass.
41'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Isaac Price (Everton U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Nathan Ferguson (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross following a corner.
38'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Elijah Campbell.
36'
free kick won
Francis Okoronkwo (Everton U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
35'
free kick won
Sean McAllister (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
Substitution
Danny
Imray(2)off
Kaden
Rodney(16)on
33'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Ishé Samuels-Smith.
32'
miss
Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
32'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
31'
free kick won
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
29'
miss
Attempt missed. Sean McAllister (Everton U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Isaac Heath.
28'
miss
Attempt missed. Francis Okoronkwo (Everton U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ishé Samuels-Smith with a cross.
27'
free kick won
Isaac Price (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'
Yellow Card
Price(8)
Isaac Price (Everton U21) is shown the yellow card.
20'
Yellow Card
Ola-Adebomi(9)
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
19'
free kick won
Isaac Price (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Ademola Ola-Adebomi tries a through ball, but Danny Imray is caught offside.
15'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
14'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21).
12'
corner
Corner, Everton U21. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
9'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Zan-Luk Leban.
9'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
9'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
9'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
free kick won
Jenson Metcalfe (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sean McAllister (Everton U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Francis Okoronkwo.
5'
free kick won
Nathan Ferguson (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
free kick won
Jenson Metcalfe (Everton U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Report & Highlights: Late Akinwale header sees Palace triumph over The Toffees
U21 Match Highlights: Everton 0-1 Crystal Palace
