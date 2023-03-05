Skip navigation
Everton U21 vs Crystal Palace U21

Everton U21 0 Crystal Palace U21 1

Everton U210
Palace U211
Akinwale79'
Sun 05 Mar 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1Haig Avenue

Full-Time
U21 Match Highlights: Everton 0-1 Crystal Palace

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

U21 Match Highlights: Everton 0-1 Crystal Palace

03:15

pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U21
19
12
5
2
57
23
+34
41
2
CHEChelsea U21
20
11
6
3
46
28
+18
39
3
LIVLiverpool U21
19
9
5
5
33
21
+12
32
4
CRYCrystal Palace U21
19
8
8
3
35
28
+7
32
5
FULFulham U21
19
8
6
5
40
27
+13
30
6
ARSArsenal U21
18
7
6
5
28
26
+2
27
7
MANManchester United U21
20
6
9
5
37
47
-10
27
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
19
7
4
8
40
36
+4
25
9
EVEEverton U21
19
7
3
9
29
37
-8
24
10
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
19
6
3
10
24
35
-11
21
11
WESWest Ham United U21
20
6
3
11
28
41
-13
21
12
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
19
6
1
12
29
39
-10
19
13
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
19
3
8
8
21
35
-14
17
14
LEILeicester City U21
19
2
5
12
18
42
-24
11

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Everton U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1.
90'+5'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+2'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+1'

free kick won

Sean McAllister (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'

miss

Attempt missed. Francis Okoronkwo (Everton U21) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sean McAllister with a cross following a corner.
90'

corner

Corner, Everton U21. Conceded by Jack Wells-Morrison.
89'

Yellow Card

Ozoh(8)
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
89'

free kick won

Sean McAllister (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
89'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross.
88'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Nathan Patterson.
87'

corner

Corner, Everton U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
86'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
84'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21).
83'

free kick won

Elijah Campbell (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'

miss

Attempt missed. Nathan Patterson (Everton U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
81'

corner

Corner, Everton U21. Conceded by Noah Watson.
79'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Victor
Akinwale(14)
Victor Akinwale
Goal! Everton U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Kaden Rodney.
78'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Reece Welch.
73'

free kick won

Katia Kouyate (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Francis Okoronkwo (Everton U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Liam Higgins.
71'

free kick won

Sean McAllister (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'

free kick won

Ishé Samuels-Smith (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'

corner

Corner, Everton U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
67'

free kick won

Francis Okoronkwo (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
66'

miss

Attempt missed. Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Ademola Ola-Adebomi following a set piece situation.
66'

miss

Attempt missed. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross following a set piece situation.
66'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
65'

miss

Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola with a cross.
64'

free kick won

Katia Kouyate (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Isaac Price (Everton U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Francis Okoronkwo.
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
David Omilabu
David
Omilabu(11)
off
Victor Akinwale
Victor
Akinwale(14)
on
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Nathan Ferguson
Nathan
Ferguson(36)
off
Kofi Balmer
Kofi
Balmer(6)
on
61'

miss

Attempt missed. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
61'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Omilabu.
59'

free kick won

Ishé Samuels-Smith (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

free kick won

Nathan Ferguson (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

Substitution

Everton U21
Isaac
Heath(10)
off
Katia
Kouyate(17)
on
55'

Substitution

Everton U21
Jenson
Metcalfe(6)
off
Luke
Butterfield(15)
on
54'

miss

Attempt missed. Sean McAllister (Everton U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nathan Patterson.
51'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Seán Grehan tries a through ball, but Tayo Adaramola is caught offside.
48'

free kick won

Sean McAllister (Everton U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
47'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Elijah Campbell.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Everton U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 0.
45'+1'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'

free kick won

Jenson Metcalfe (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

free kick won

Nathan Ferguson (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
41'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Isaac Heath (Everton U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jenson Metcalfe with a headed pass.
41'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Isaac Price (Everton U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
39'

miss

Attempt missed. Nathan Ferguson (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross following a corner.
38'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Elijah Campbell.
36'

free kick won

Francis Okoronkwo (Everton U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
35'

free kick won

Sean McAllister (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Danny Imray
Danny
Imray(2)
off
Kaden Rodney
Kaden
Rodney(16)
on
33'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Ishé Samuels-Smith.
32'

miss

Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
32'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
31'

free kick won

Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
29'

miss

Attempt missed. Sean McAllister (Everton U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Isaac Heath.
28'

miss

Attempt missed. Francis Okoronkwo (Everton U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ishé Samuels-Smith with a cross.
27'

free kick won

Isaac Price (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'

Yellow Card

Price(8)
Isaac Price (Everton U21) is shown the yellow card.
20'

Yellow Card

Ola-Adebomi(9)
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
19'

free kick won

Isaac Price (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Ademola Ola-Adebomi tries a through ball, but Danny Imray is caught offside.
15'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
14'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21).
12'

corner

Corner, Everton U21. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
9'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Zan-Luk Leban.
9'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
9'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
9'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

free kick won

Jenson Metcalfe (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sean McAllister (Everton U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Francis Okoronkwo.
5'

free kick won

Nathan Ferguson (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'

free kick won

Jenson Metcalfe (Everton U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Substitutes

12
Jack Barrett
14
Kyle John
15
Luke Butterfield
substitution icon55'
16
Callum Bates
17
Katia Kouyate
substitution icon56'
