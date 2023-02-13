Skip navigation
Leicester City U21 vs Crystal Palace U21

Leicester City U21 Crystal Palace U21

Leicester City U21
Leicester City U21
Palace U21
Crystal Palace U21
Mon 13 Feb 19:00

Premier League 2 - Division 1
LCFC Training Ground

Leicester City U21 vs Crystal Palace U21

Recent Meetings

Premier League 2 - Division 1

Leicester City U21
Crystal Palace U21
Leicester City U21

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace U21
Games played
1
0
Total wins
0
1
Draws
1
Leicester City U21

Form

Crystal Palace U21
CRY
CRY
0 - 0
(A)
D
D
(H)
0 - 0
LEI
LEI
WOL
WOL
3 - 0
(A)
L
D
(A)
1 - 1
ARS
ARS
ARS
ARS
1 - 2
(H)
L
D
(A)
3 - 3
MAN
MAN
FUL
FUL
0 - 7
(H)
L
L
(H)
3 - 4
EVE
EVE
CHE
CHE
2 - 2
(A)
D
W
(A)
0 - 1
WES
WES
Leicester City U21

Season so far

Crystal Palace U21
12
Position
5
2
Won
5
3
Drawn
5
6
Lost
1
1.27
Average goals scored
2.36
2.27
Average goals conceded
1.55
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U21
11
6
5
0
24
12
+12
23
2
LIVLiverpool U21
11
6
4
1
22
12
+10
22
3
MANManchester City U21
11
6
3
2
29
18
+11
21
4
CHEChelsea U21
12
5
5
2
29
20
+9
20
5
CRYCrystal Palace U21
11
5
5
1
26
17
+9
20
6
FULFulham U21
11
5
4
2
25
11
+14
19
7
EVEEverton U21
11
6
1
4
21
18
+3
19
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
11
4
4
3
23
18
+5
16
9
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
12
4
2
6
18
26
-8
14
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
12
3
1
8
16
25
-9
10
11
MANManchester United U21
12
1
7
4
21
36
-15
10
12
LEILeicester City U21
11
2
3
6
14
25
-11
9
13
WESWest Ham United U21
13
2
2
9
15
27
-12
8
14
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
13
0
6
7
9
27
-18
6