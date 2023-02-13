Skip navigation
U21s Report: Resolute Eagles earn a point against the Foxes

Match reports
Leicester City U21
1
Briggs 11'
1
Crystal Palace U21
Wells-Morrison 7'

On a cold February evening, Crystal Palace Under-21s put in a solid defensive performance to come away with a point at the Leicester City Training Ground. An early goal from captain Jack Wells-Morrison was cancelled out by a Logan Briggs equaliser.

Summary

  • Paddy McCarthy named the same XI which beat SC Braga

  • Jack Wells-Morrison put Palace ahead on the volley seven minutes in

  • Leicester responded four minutes later through Logan Briggs

  • Chances were few and far between as the half went on

  • Just before half-time, Ademola Ola-Adebomi fired just wide across the face of goal

  • Half-time: Leicester City 1-1 Crystal Palace

  • Seán Grehan blocked an effort Khanya Leshabela inside the box in the 57th minute

  • Kofi Balmer’s half-volley from a narrow angle late on was parried away

  • Leicester hit the bar in the fourth minute of stoppage time through Bayli Spencer-Adams

  • Full-time: Leicester City 1-1 Crystal Palace

Just five days on from the last-gasp victory against Sporting Braga, Crystal Palace Under-21s returned to Premier League 2 action as they travelled to the East Midlands to face Leicester City.

Manager Paddy McCarthy named an unchanged starting XI from the side which qualified for the next round of the Premier League International Cup, with Noah Watson and Danny Imray retaining their starting berths.

Palace got off to the perfect start. A well-worked move, which started right at the back with Joe Whitworth, saw Fionn Mooney pick out Danny Imray who raced towards the byline. The wing-back picked out Jack Wells-Morrison with a driven cross and the captain managed to side-foot in a volley inside the box to give Palace the lead.

Leicester looked to find a way back into the game and managed to do so just a few minutes after going behind. Logan Briggs levelled for the hosts, following a surging run from Lewis Brunt, with a tame effort that just narrowly trickled in off the post.

It looked as though the game was going to be open and end to end with two goals for either side in the opening 11 minutes, however neither side could muster a clear-cut chance as the half went on.

An effort from Brunt and Joe Wormleighton were blocked by the Palace defence, while Ademola Ola-Adebomi had a golden opportunity to give the visitors the lead just before the break, though he fired just wide of the mark with a shot across the face of goal.

The Foxes emerged from the half-time break with a spring in their step, dominating the ball and pinning Palace back in their own half. However, despite the dominance of the hosts, they couldn’t fashion a chance to test Whitworth.

The host’s best effort in normal time came through Khanya Leshabela on a counter-attack, though Seán Grehan stood firm to block his goal bound shot behind for a corner.

Half-chances came and went for both sides as the half wore on. Kian Pennant fired over the bar for Leicester, as did Tawanda Maswanhise, while Ola-Adebomi and Wells-Morrison had efforts that were easily dealt with by the Foxes.

Kofi Balmer had a chance late on to put Palace ahead, as the centre-back rifled a half-volley back across the box from a Wells-Morrison free-kick, but he saw his effort parried away by Chituru Odunze in the Leicester goal.

In the fourth and final minute of time added on, the Foxes almost came away with all three points. Bayli Spencer-Adams rattled the crossbar with a flick-on, after managing to get his head on a Terell Pennant corner.

With the woodwork still shaking, the referee blew his whistle to signal the end of proceedings. The result means McCarthy’s side remain in third place in the Premier League 2 Division 1, seven points off leaders Manchester City and five behind Chelsea.

Leicester City: Odunze, Wormleighton, Brunt, Appiah, Spencer-Adams, Wilson-Brown, Marçal-Madivadua, Briggs (Cover, 76), K. Pennant (T. Pennant, 70), Leshabela, Maswanhise.

Subs not used: Godsmark-Ford, Doherty, Ali.

Crystal Palace: Whitworth, Imray, Grehan, Balmer, Watson, Adaramola, Ozoh, Wells-Morrison, Omilabu (Akinwale, 58), Ola-Adebomi, Mooney (Rodney, 58).

Subs not used: Izquierdo, Raymond, Cagodan.

Photos: Plumb Images for Leicester City

