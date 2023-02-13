U21s Report: Resolute Eagles earn a point against the Foxes

Just five days on from the last-gasp victory against Sporting Braga, Crystal Palace Under-21s returned to Premier League 2 action as they travelled to the East Midlands to face Leicester City.

Manager Paddy McCarthy named an unchanged starting XI from the side which qualified for the next round of the Premier League International Cup, with Noah Watson and Danny Imray retaining their starting berths.

Palace got off to the perfect start. A well-worked move, which started right at the back with Joe Whitworth, saw Fionn Mooney pick out Danny Imray who raced towards the byline. The wing-back picked out Jack Wells-Morrison with a driven cross and the captain managed to side-foot in a volley inside the box to give Palace the lead.

Leicester looked to find a way back into the game and managed to do so just a few minutes after going behind. Logan Briggs levelled for the hosts, following a surging run from Lewis Brunt, with a tame effort that just narrowly trickled in off the post.