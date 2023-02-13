U21s Report: Resolute Eagles earn a point against the Foxes

Summary
-
Paddy McCarthy named the same XI which beat SC Braga
-
Jack Wells-Morrison put Palace ahead on the volley seven minutes in
-
Leicester responded four minutes later through Logan Briggs
-
Chances were few and far between as the half went on
-
Just before half-time, Ademola Ola-Adebomi fired just wide across the face of goal
-
Half-time: Leicester City 1-1 Crystal Palace
-
Seán Grehan blocked an effort Khanya Leshabela inside the box in the 57th minute
-
Kofi Balmer’s half-volley from a narrow angle late on was parried away
-
Leicester hit the bar in the fourth minute of stoppage time through Bayli Spencer-Adams
-
Full-time: Leicester City 1-1 Crystal Palace