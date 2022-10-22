Skip navigation
Manchester City U21 vs Crystal Palace U21

Manchester City U21 3 Crystal Palace U21 3

Manchester City U213
Grehan51' (OG)
Adam57'
Robertson64'
Palace U213
Omilabu32' 53'
Ola-Adebomi90'+4'
Sat 22 Oct 12:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1Academy Stadium

Full-Time
U21 Match Highlights: Manchester City 3-3 Crystal Palace

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

U21 Match Highlights: Manchester City 3-3 Crystal Palace

04:27

pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U21
11
6
5
0
24
12
+12
23
2
LIVLiverpool U21
11
6
4
1
22
12
+10
22
3
MANManchester City U21
11
6
3
2
29
18
+11
21
4
CHEChelsea U21
12
5
5
2
29
20
+9
20
5
CRYCrystal Palace U21
11
5
5
1
26
17
+9
20
6
FULFulham U21
11
5
4
2
25
11
+14
19
7
EVEEverton U21
11
6
1
4
21
18
+3
19
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
11
4
4
3
23
18
+5
16
9
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
12
4
2
6
18
26
-8
14
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
12
3
1
8
16
25
-9
10
11
MANManchester United U21
12
1
7
4
21
36
-15
10
12
LEILeicester City U21
11
2
3
6
14
25
-11
9
13
WESWest Ham United U21
13
2
2
9
15
27
-12
8
14
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
13
0
6
7
9
27
-18
6

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Manchester City U21 3, Crystal Palace U21 3.
90'+7'

free kick won

Kane Taylor (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+6'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
John-Kymani Gordon
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)
off
Jadan Raymond
Jadan
Raymond(14)
on
90'+4'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(15)
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Goal! Manchester City U21 3, Crystal Palace U21 3. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan with a cross.
90'+2'

Yellow Card

Ozoh(4)
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
90'+2'

Yellow Card

Robertson(15)
Alex Robertson (Manchester City U21) is shown the yellow card.
90'+1'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'

corner

Corner, Manchester City U21. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
90'

free kick won

Kane Taylor (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'

free kick won

Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'

miss

Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
88'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Ozoh.
85'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'

free kick won

Shea Charles (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Taione Sodje (Manchester City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Smith.
81'

free kick won

Taione Sodje (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Josh Adam (Manchester City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kane Taylor.
79'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kian Breckin (Manchester City U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Smith.
78'

offside

Offside, Manchester City U21. Mikki van Sas tries a through ball, but Taione Sodje is caught offside.
78'

offside

Offside, Manchester City U21. Josh Adam tries a through ball, but Liam Smith is caught offside.
76'

free kick won

Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'

free kick won

Finley Burns (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'

Substitution

Manchester City U21
William
Dickson(9)
off
Taione
Sodje(16)
on
74'

Substitution

Manchester City U21
Adedire
Mebude(7)
off
Liam
Smith(14)
on
73'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
72'

Yellow Card

Mebude(7)
Adedire Mebude (Manchester City U21) is shown the yellow card.
72'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Danny Imray
Danny
Imray(2)
off
Kaden Rodney
Kaden
Rodney(12)
on
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Victor Akinwale
Victor
Akinwale(9)
off
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(15)
on
70'

miss

Attempt missed. Josh Adam (Manchester City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Robertson.
70'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Oscar Bobb (Manchester City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Wilson-Esbrand.
67'

free kick won

Kane Taylor (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
66'

offside

Offside, Manchester City U21. Shea Charles tries a through ball, but William Dickson is caught offside.
64'

Manchester City U21 Goal

Manchester City U21
Goal!
Manchester City U21
Alex
Robertson(15)
Goal! Manchester City U21 3, Crystal Palace U21 2. Alex Robertson (Manchester City U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
64'

free kick won

Oscar Bobb (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Fionn Mooney
Fionn
Mooney(10)
off
Maliq
Cadogan(16)
on
62'

miss

Attempt missed. Josh Adam (Manchester City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
62'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alex Robertson (Manchester City U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
61'

Yellow Card

Omilabu(7)
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
61'

free kick won

Oscar Bobb (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
57'

Manchester City U21 Goal

Manchester City U21
Goal!
Manchester City U21
Josh
Adam(10)
Goal! Manchester City U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 2. Josh Adam (Manchester City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
57'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alex Robertson (Manchester City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by William Dickson.
54'

miss

Attempt missed. Adedire Mebude (Manchester City U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Wilson-Esbrand.
53'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
David
Omilabu(7)
David Omilabu
Goal! Manchester City U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 2. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
52'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace U21. David Omilabu draws a foul in the penalty area.
51'

Crystal Palace U21 Own Goal

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Seán
Grehan(5)
Seán Grehan
Own Goal by Seán Grehan, Crystal Palace U21. Manchester City U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 1.
51'

corner

Corner, Manchester City U21. Conceded by Victor Akinwale.
50'

corner

Corner, Manchester City U21. Conceded by David Ozoh.
49'

free kick won

Alex Robertson (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'

free kick won

William Dickson (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'

Substitution

Manchester City U21
Ezra
Carrington(2)
off
Kane
Taylor(12)
on
45'

Substitution

Manchester City U21
Jadel
Katongo(4)
off
Alex
Robertson(15)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Manchester City U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1.
45'+1'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. John-Kymani Gordon tries a through ball, but David Omilabu is caught offside.
43'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

Yellow Card

Charles(6)
Shea Charles (Manchester City U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
38'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
36'

miss

Attempt missed. Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
32'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
David
Omilabu(7)
David Omilabu
Goal! Manchester City U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Seán Grehan with a headed pass following a corner.
32'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Josh Wilson-Esbrand.
32'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
30'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Josh Adam (Manchester City U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adedire Mebude.
29'

free kick won

William Dickson (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'

free kick won

Kian Breckin (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'

free kick won

Ezra Carrington (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'

free kick won

Oscar Bobb (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'

Yellow Card

Imray(2)
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
17'

free kick won

Adedire Mebude (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
16'

corner

Corner, Manchester City U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
16'

free kick won

Josh Adam (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'

free kick won

Josh Wilson-Esbrand (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
14'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'

free kick won

Oscar Bobb (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'

free kick won

Shea Charles (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

free kick won

William Dickson (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. William Dickson (Manchester City U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oscar Bobb.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
5
Seán Grehan
DF
51'
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
6
Noah Watson
DF
2
Danny Imray
DF
17'
substitution icon71'
7
David Omilabu
MF
32'
53'
61'
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
4
David Ozoh
MF
90'+2'
11
John-Kymani Gordon
MF
substitution icon90'+6'
10
Fionn Mooney
MF
substitution icon63'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
substitution icon71'

Substitutes

12
Kaden Rodney
substitution icon71'
13
Laurence Shala
14
Jadan Raymond
substitution icon90'+6'
15
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
substitution icon71'
90'+4'
16
Maliq Cadogan
substitution icon63'

Starting lineup

1
Mikki van Sas
GK
4
Jadel Katongo
DF
substitution icon45'
5
Josh Wilson-Esbrand
DF
3
Finley Burns
DF
2
Ezra Carrington
DF
substitution icon45'
6
Shea Charles
MF
38'
10
Josh Adam
MF
57'
8
Kian Breckin
MF
9
William Dickson
S
substitution icon74'
11
Oscar Bobb
S
7
Adedire Mebude
S
72'
substitution icon74'

Substitutes

12
Kane Taylor
substitution icon45'
13
True Grant
14
Liam Smith
substitution icon74'
15
Alex Robertson
substitution icon45'
64'
90'+2'
16
Taione Sodje
substitution icon74'
Manchester City U21

Team stats

Crystal Palace U21
Possession
65%
35%
Shots on target
5
3
Shots off target
3
2
Corners
4
1
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
20
14
Offsides
0
0
TOT
1-1
FUL
CHE
3-0
BLA
MAN
3-2
WOL
LIV
2-1
EVE
BHA
3-2
WES

Manchester City U21

