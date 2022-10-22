U21s Report: Late Ola-Adebomi equaliser keeps Palace top of PL2
Manchester City U21 3 Crystal Palace U21 3
Manchester City U213
Grehan51' (OG)
Adam57'
Robertson64'
Palace U213
Omilabu32' 53'
Ola-Adebomi90'+4'
Latest videosView all videos
- 04:27U21 Match Highlights: Manchester City 3-3 Crystal Palace
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U21
11
6
5
0
24
12
+12
23
2
LIVLiverpool U21
11
6
4
1
22
12
+10
22
3
MANManchester City U21
11
6
3
2
29
18
+11
21
4
CHEChelsea U21
12
5
5
2
29
20
+9
20
5
CRYCrystal Palace U21
11
5
5
1
26
17
+9
20
6
FULFulham U21
11
5
4
2
25
11
+14
19
7
EVEEverton U21
11
6
1
4
21
18
+3
19
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
11
4
4
3
23
18
+5
16
9
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
12
4
2
6
18
26
-8
14
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
12
3
1
8
16
25
-9
10
11
MANManchester United U21
12
1
7
4
21
36
-15
10
12
LEILeicester City U21
11
2
3
6
14
25
-11
9
13
WESWest Ham United U21
13
2
2
9
15
27
-12
8
14
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
13
0
6
7
9
27
-18
6
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Manchester City U21 3, Crystal Palace U21 3.
90'+7'
free kick won
Kane Taylor (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+6'
Substitution
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)off
Jadan
Raymond(14)on
90'+4'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(15)
Goal! Manchester City U21 3, Crystal Palace U21 3. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan with a cross.
90'+2'
Yellow Card
Ozoh(4)
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
90'+2'
Yellow Card
Robertson(15)
Alex Robertson (Manchester City U21) is shown the yellow card.
90'+1'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
corner
Corner, Manchester City U21. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
90'
free kick won
Kane Taylor (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
free kick won
Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
88'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Ozoh.
85'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
free kick won
Shea Charles (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Taione Sodje (Manchester City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Smith.
81'
free kick won
Taione Sodje (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Josh Adam (Manchester City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kane Taylor.
79'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kian Breckin (Manchester City U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Smith.
78'
offside
Offside, Manchester City U21. Mikki van Sas tries a through ball, but Taione Sodje is caught offside.
78'
offside
Offside, Manchester City U21. Josh Adam tries a through ball, but Liam Smith is caught offside.
76'
free kick won
Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'
free kick won
Finley Burns (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
Substitution
William
Dickson(9)off
Taione
Sodje(16)on
74'
Substitution
Adedire
Mebude(7)off
Liam
Smith(14)on
73'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
72'
Yellow Card
Mebude(7)
Adedire Mebude (Manchester City U21) is shown the yellow card.
72'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'
Substitution
Danny
Imray(2)off
Kaden
Rodney(12)on
71'
Substitution
Victor
Akinwale(9)off
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(15)on
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Josh Adam (Manchester City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Robertson.
70'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Oscar Bobb (Manchester City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Wilson-Esbrand.
67'
free kick won
Kane Taylor (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
66'
offside
Offside, Manchester City U21. Shea Charles tries a through ball, but William Dickson is caught offside.
64'
Manchester City U21 Goal
Goal!
Alex
Robertson(15)
Goal! Manchester City U21 3, Crystal Palace U21 2. Alex Robertson (Manchester City U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
64'
free kick won
Oscar Bobb (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
Substitution
Fionn
Mooney(10)off
Maliq
Cadogan(16)on
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Josh Adam (Manchester City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
62'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alex Robertson (Manchester City U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
61'
Yellow Card
Omilabu(7)
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
61'
free kick won
Oscar Bobb (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
57'
Manchester City U21 Goal
Goal!
Josh
Adam(10)
Goal! Manchester City U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 2. Josh Adam (Manchester City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
57'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alex Robertson (Manchester City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by William Dickson.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Adedire Mebude (Manchester City U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Wilson-Esbrand.
53'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
David
Omilabu(7)
Goal! Manchester City U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 2. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
52'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace U21. David Omilabu draws a foul in the penalty area.
51'
Crystal Palace U21 Own Goal
Goal!
Seán
Grehan(5)
Own Goal by Seán Grehan, Crystal Palace U21. Manchester City U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 1.
51'
corner
Corner, Manchester City U21. Conceded by Victor Akinwale.
50'
corner
Corner, Manchester City U21. Conceded by David Ozoh.
49'
free kick won
Alex Robertson (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'
free kick won
William Dickson (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
Substitution
Ezra
Carrington(2)off
Kane
Taylor(12)on
45'
Substitution
Jadel
Katongo(4)off
Alex
Robertson(15)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Manchester City U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1.
45'+1'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. John-Kymani Gordon tries a through ball, but David Omilabu is caught offside.
43'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
Yellow Card
Charles(6)
Shea Charles (Manchester City U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
38'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
32'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
David
Omilabu(7)
Goal! Manchester City U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Seán Grehan with a headed pass following a corner.
32'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Josh Wilson-Esbrand.
32'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
30'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Josh Adam (Manchester City U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adedire Mebude.
29'
free kick won
William Dickson (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
free kick won
Kian Breckin (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
free kick won
Ezra Carrington (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'
free kick won
Oscar Bobb (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
Yellow Card
Imray(2)
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
17'
free kick won
Adedire Mebude (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
16'
corner
Corner, Manchester City U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
16'
free kick won
Josh Adam (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
free kick won
Josh Wilson-Esbrand (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
14'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
free kick won
Oscar Bobb (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
free kick won
Shea Charles (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
free kick won
William Dickson (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. William Dickson (Manchester City U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oscar Bobb.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
2
Danny Imray
DF
17'
71'
7
David Omilabu
MF
32'
53'
61'
4
David Ozoh
MF
90'+2'
11
John-Kymani Gordon
MF
90'+6'
Substitutes
14
Jadan Raymond
90'+6'
15
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
71'
90'+4'
Starting lineup
1
Mikki van Sas
GK
4
Jadel Katongo
DF
45'
5
Josh Wilson-Esbrand
DF
3
Finley Burns
DF
2
Ezra Carrington
DF
45'
6
Shea Charles
MF
38'
10
Josh Adam
MF
57'
8
Kian Breckin
MF
9
William Dickson
S
74'
11
Oscar Bobb
S
7
Adedire Mebude
S
72'
74'
Substitutes
12
Kane Taylor
45'
13
True Grant
14
Liam Smith
74'
15
Alex Robertson
45'
64'
90'+2'
16
Taione Sodje
74'
Team stats
Possession
65%
35%
Shots on target
5
3
Shots off target
3
2
Corners
4
1
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
20
14
Offsides
0
0
TOT
1-1
FUL
CHE
3-0
BLA
MAN
3-2
WOL
LIV
2-1
EVE
BHA
3-2
WES
- U21s Report: Late Ola-Adebomi equaliser keeps Palace top of PL2
Latest videosView all videos
- 04:27U21 Match Highlights: Manchester City 3-3 Crystal Palace
Starting lineup
2
Danny Imray
DF
17'
71'
7
David Omilabu
MF
32'
53'
61'
4
David Ozoh
MF
90'+2'
11
John-Kymani Gordon
MF
90'+6'
Substitutes
14
Jadan Raymond
90'+6'
15
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
71'
90'+4'
Starting lineup
1
Mikki van Sas
GK
4
Jadel Katongo
DF
45'
5
Josh Wilson-Esbrand
DF
3
Finley Burns
DF
2
Ezra Carrington
DF
45'
6
Shea Charles
MF
38'
10
Josh Adam
MF
57'
8
Kian Breckin
MF
9
William Dickson
S
74'
11
Oscar Bobb
S
7
Adedire Mebude
S
72'
74'
Substitutes
12
Kane Taylor
45'
13
True Grant
14
Liam Smith
74'
15
Alex Robertson
45'
64'
90'+2'
16
Taione Sodje
74'
Team stats
Possession
65%
35%
Shots on target
5
3
Shots off target
3
2
Corners
4
1
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
20
14
Offsides
0
0
TOT
1-1
FUL
CHE
3-0
BLA
MAN
3-2
WOL
LIV
2-1
EVE
BHA
3-2
WES
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U21
11
6
5
0
24
12
+12
23
2
LIVLiverpool U21
11
6
4
1
22
12
+10
22
3
MANManchester City U21
11
6
3
2
29
18
+11
21
4
CHEChelsea U21
12
5
5
2
29
20
+9
20
5
CRYCrystal Palace U21
11
5
5
1
26
17
+9
20
6
FULFulham U21
11
5
4
2
25
11
+14
19
7
EVEEverton U21
11
6
1
4
21
18
+3
19
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
11
4
4
3
23
18
+5
16
9
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
12
4
2
6
18
26
-8
14
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
12
3
1
8
16
25
-9
10
11
MANManchester United U21
12
1
7
4
21
36
-15
10
12
LEILeicester City U21
11
2
3
6
14
25
-11
9
13
WESWest Ham United U21
13
2
2
9
15
27
-12
8
14
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
13
0
6
7
9
27
-18
6
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Manchester City U21 3, Crystal Palace U21 3.
90'+7'
free kick won
Kane Taylor (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+6'
Substitution
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)off
Jadan
Raymond(14)on
90'+4'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(15)
Goal! Manchester City U21 3, Crystal Palace U21 3. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan with a cross.
90'+2'
Yellow Card
Ozoh(4)
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
90'+2'
Yellow Card
Robertson(15)
Alex Robertson (Manchester City U21) is shown the yellow card.
90'+1'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
corner
Corner, Manchester City U21. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
90'
free kick won
Kane Taylor (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
free kick won
Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
88'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Ozoh.
85'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
free kick won
Shea Charles (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Taione Sodje (Manchester City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Smith.
81'
free kick won
Taione Sodje (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Josh Adam (Manchester City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kane Taylor.
79'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kian Breckin (Manchester City U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Smith.
78'
offside
Offside, Manchester City U21. Mikki van Sas tries a through ball, but Taione Sodje is caught offside.
78'
offside
Offside, Manchester City U21. Josh Adam tries a through ball, but Liam Smith is caught offside.
76'
free kick won
Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'
free kick won
Finley Burns (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
Substitution
William
Dickson(9)off
Taione
Sodje(16)on
74'
Substitution
Adedire
Mebude(7)off
Liam
Smith(14)on
73'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
72'
Yellow Card
Mebude(7)
Adedire Mebude (Manchester City U21) is shown the yellow card.
72'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'
Substitution
Danny
Imray(2)off
Kaden
Rodney(12)on
71'
Substitution
Victor
Akinwale(9)off
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(15)on
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Josh Adam (Manchester City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Robertson.
70'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Oscar Bobb (Manchester City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Wilson-Esbrand.
67'
free kick won
Kane Taylor (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
66'
offside
Offside, Manchester City U21. Shea Charles tries a through ball, but William Dickson is caught offside.
64'
Manchester City U21 Goal
Goal!
Alex
Robertson(15)
Goal! Manchester City U21 3, Crystal Palace U21 2. Alex Robertson (Manchester City U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
64'
free kick won
Oscar Bobb (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
Substitution
Fionn
Mooney(10)off
Maliq
Cadogan(16)on
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Josh Adam (Manchester City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
62'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alex Robertson (Manchester City U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
61'
Yellow Card
Omilabu(7)
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
61'
free kick won
Oscar Bobb (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
57'
Manchester City U21 Goal
Goal!
Josh
Adam(10)
Goal! Manchester City U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 2. Josh Adam (Manchester City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
57'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alex Robertson (Manchester City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by William Dickson.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Adedire Mebude (Manchester City U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Wilson-Esbrand.
53'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
David
Omilabu(7)
Goal! Manchester City U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 2. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
52'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace U21. David Omilabu draws a foul in the penalty area.
51'
Crystal Palace U21 Own Goal
Goal!
Seán
Grehan(5)
Own Goal by Seán Grehan, Crystal Palace U21. Manchester City U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 1.
51'
corner
Corner, Manchester City U21. Conceded by Victor Akinwale.
50'
corner
Corner, Manchester City U21. Conceded by David Ozoh.
49'
free kick won
Alex Robertson (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'
free kick won
William Dickson (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
Substitution
Ezra
Carrington(2)off
Kane
Taylor(12)on
45'
Substitution
Jadel
Katongo(4)off
Alex
Robertson(15)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Manchester City U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1.
45'+1'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. John-Kymani Gordon tries a through ball, but David Omilabu is caught offside.
43'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
Yellow Card
Charles(6)
Shea Charles (Manchester City U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
38'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
32'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
David
Omilabu(7)
Goal! Manchester City U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Seán Grehan with a headed pass following a corner.
32'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Josh Wilson-Esbrand.
32'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
30'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Josh Adam (Manchester City U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adedire Mebude.
29'
free kick won
William Dickson (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
free kick won
Kian Breckin (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
free kick won
Ezra Carrington (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'
free kick won
Oscar Bobb (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
Yellow Card
Imray(2)
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
17'
free kick won
Adedire Mebude (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
16'
corner
Corner, Manchester City U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
16'
free kick won
Josh Adam (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
free kick won
Josh Wilson-Esbrand (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
14'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
free kick won
Oscar Bobb (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
free kick won
Shea Charles (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
free kick won
William Dickson (Manchester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. William Dickson (Manchester City U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oscar Bobb.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.