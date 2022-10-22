U21s Report: Late Ola-Adebomi equaliser keeps Palace top of PL2

Momentum swung in City’s favour as they managed to take the lead just after the hour mark. Josh Wilson-Esbrand’s run into the box saw him pick out Robertson inside the box and he managed to put the visitors ahead for the first time in the game with a side-footed finish.
The visitors now had a mountain to climb in the remaining half an hour. The game effectively reverted to the way the first-half was played, with the hosts setting up shop to defend their lead. Palace passed and probed to find a breakthrough, but it was becoming increasingly unlikely.
As the game trickled into the fourth of five minutes of time added on, Ademola Ola-Adebomi managed to level it for Palace. John-Kymani Gordon picked out Maliq Cadogan on a lung-bursting run out towards the right-hand side and the two substitutes combined as he put a first-time ball across the box for Ola-Adebomi to head home.
The referee brought an end to proceedings after a further two minutes of time added on ontop of the five originally announced and the result means that Paddy McCarthy’s side stay top of the Premier League 2 Division 1, ahead of the hosts City on goals scored.
Manchester City: van Sas, Carrington (Taylor, 45), Burns, Katongo (Robertson, 45), Wilson-Esbrand, Charles, Mebude (Smith, 75), Breckin, Dickson (Sodje, 75), Adam, Bobb
Sub not used: Grant.
Crystal Palace: Goodman, Imray (Rodney, 71), Grehan, Watson, Adaramola, Ozoh, Wells-Morrison, Mooney (Cadogan, 62), Omilabu, Akinwale (Ola-Adeombi, 71), Gordon (Raymond, 90+5).
Sub not used: Shala.