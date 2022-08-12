U21s Report: Phillips brace sees five-star Palace dispatch Man United
Manchester United U21 1 Crystal Palace U21 5
Manchester United U211
Savage45'+1'
Palace U215
Omilabu6'
Gordon31'
Street48'
Phillips54' 87'
U21 Match Highlights: Manchester United 1-5 Crystal Palace
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U21
11
6
5
0
24
12
+12
23
2
LIVLiverpool U21
11
6
4
1
22
12
+10
22
3
MANManchester City U21
11
6
3
2
29
18
+11
21
4
CHEChelsea U21
12
5
5
2
29
20
+9
20
5
CRYCrystal Palace U21
11
5
5
1
26
17
+9
20
6
FULFulham U21
11
5
4
2
25
11
+14
19
7
EVEEverton U21
11
6
1
4
21
18
+3
19
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
11
4
4
3
23
18
+5
16
9
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
12
4
2
6
18
26
-8
14
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
12
3
1
8
16
25
-9
10
11
MANManchester United U21
12
1
7
4
21
36
-15
10
12
LEILeicester City U21
11
2
3
6
14
25
-11
9
13
WESWest Ham United U21
13
2
2
9
15
27
-12
8
14
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
13
0
6
7
9
27
-18
6
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Manchester United U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 5.
90'+5'
miss
Attempt missed. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by William Fish.
90'
free kick won
Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
miss
Attempt missed. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) header from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross following a corner.
89'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by William Fish.
88'
Substitution
Noah
Watson(3)off
Fionn
Mooney(15)on
88'
Substitution
Robert
Street(9)off
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(14)on
87'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Killian
Phillips(10)
Goal! Manchester United U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 5. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) header from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross following a corner.
86'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Kobbie Mainoo.
86'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Noah Watson.
85'
free kick won
Dermot Mee (Manchester United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Victor Akinwale with a cross.
81'
Substitution
David
Omilabu(7)off
Kofi
Balmer(12)on
81'
Substitution
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)off
Victor
Akinwale(16)on
80'
Yellow Card
Fish(5)
William Fish (Manchester United U21) is shown the yellow card.
80'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
free kick won
Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
77'
free kick won
Noam Emeran (Manchester United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
Substitution
Mateo Mejia(9)off
Marc Jurado(12)on
73'
miss
Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon with a through ball following a fast break.
72'
Yellow Card
Watson(3)
Noah Watson (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
72'
free kick won
Mateo Mejia (Manchester United U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
71'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Jack Wells-Morrison tries a through ball, but Kaden Rodney is caught offside.
70'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. David Ozoh tries a through ball, but David Omilabu is caught offside.
70'
post
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
70'
post
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Seán Grehan with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
68'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
67'
Substitution
Shola
Shoretire(11)off
Noam
Emeran(14)on
66'
Substitution
Isak
Hansen-Aaröen(10)off
Charlie
McNeill(16)on
62'
miss
Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Omilabu.
61'
corner
Corner, Manchester United U21. Conceded by David Ozoh.
61'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Charlie Savage (Manchester United U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kobbie Mainoo.
60'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon with a through ball.
59'
Yellow Card
Hardley(4)
Bjorn Hardley (Manchester United U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
59'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
54'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Killian
Phillips(10)
Goal! Manchester United U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 4. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
52'
free kick won
Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
free kick won
Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
48'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Robert
Street(9)
Goal! Manchester United U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 3. Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon with a cross.
46'
miss
Attempt missed. Omari Forson (Manchester United U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bjorn Hardley.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Manchester United U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 2.
45'+5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Noah Watson.
45'+1'
Manchester United U21 Goal
Goal!
Charlie
Savage(8)
Goal! Manchester United U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 2. Charlie Savage (Manchester United U21) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mateo Mejia.
45'+1'
offside
Offside, Manchester United U21. Logan Pye tries a through ball, but Isak Hansen-Aaröen is caught offside.
43'
miss
Attempt missed. Charlie Savage (Manchester United U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Charlie Wellens.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Mateo Mejia (Manchester United U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kobbie Mainoo.
41'
free kick won
Omari Forson (Manchester United U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Dermot Mee.
35'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
35'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by David Omilabu.
31'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)
Goal! Manchester United U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 2. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Killian Phillips following a fast break.
30'
miss
Attempt missed. Mateo Mejia (Manchester United U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Charlie Wellens.
28'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Killian Phillips.
28'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
23'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Shola Shoretire (Manchester United U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
20'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
18'
offside
Offside, Manchester United U21. Isak Hansen-Aaröen tries a through ball, but Charlie Wellens is caught offside.
16'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Seán Grehan tries a through ball, but John-Kymani Gordon is caught offside.
15'
free kick won
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
miss
Attempt missed. Charlie Wellens (Manchester United U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Isak Hansen-Aaröen.
11'
free kick won
Mateo Mejia (Manchester United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
free kick won
Charlie Wellens (Manchester United U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
7'
miss
Attempt missed. Shola Shoretire (Manchester United U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Charlie Wellens.
6'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
David
Omilabu(7)
Goal! Manchester United U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Ozoh with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
5'
free kick won
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
3
Noah Watson
DF
72'
88'
11
John-Kymani Gordon
MF
31'
81'
10
Killian Phillips
MF
54'
87'
7
David Omilabu
MF
6'
81'
9
Robert Street
S
48'
88'
Substitutes
Starting lineup
1
Dermot Mee
GK
5
William Fish
DF
80'
4
Bjorn Hardley
DF
59'
3
Logan Pye
DF
2
Charlie Wellens
DF
8
Charlie Savage
MF
45'+1'
7
Omari Forson
MF
6
Kobbie Mainoo
MF
11
Shola Shoretire
S
67'
9
Mateo Mejia
S
76'
10
Isak Hansen-Aaröen
S
66'
Substitutes
12
Marc Jurado
76'
13
Tom Wooster
14
Noam Emeran
67'
15
Tyler Fredricson
16
Charlie McNeill
66'
Team stats
Possession
58%
43%
Shots on target
1
9
Shots off target
6
7
Corners
1
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
8
11
Offsides
0
0
WES
2-3
ARS
TOT
0-2
EVE
- U21s Report: Phillips brace sees five-star Palace dispatch Man United
U21 Match Highlights: Manchester United 1-5 Crystal Palace
