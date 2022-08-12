Skip navigation
Manchester United U21 vs Crystal Palace U21

Manchester United U21 1 Crystal Palace U21 5

Manchester United U211
Savage45'+1'
Palace U215
Omilabu6'
Gordon31'
Street48'
Phillips54' 87'
Fri 12 Aug 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1Leigh Sports Village

Full-Time
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U21
11
6
5
0
24
12
+12
23
2
LIVLiverpool U21
11
6
4
1
22
12
+10
22
3
MANManchester City U21
11
6
3
2
29
18
+11
21
4
CHEChelsea U21
12
5
5
2
29
20
+9
20
5
CRYCrystal Palace U21
11
5
5
1
26
17
+9
20
6
FULFulham U21
11
5
4
2
25
11
+14
19
7
EVEEverton U21
11
6
1
4
21
18
+3
19
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
11
4
4
3
23
18
+5
16
9
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
12
4
2
6
18
26
-8
14
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
12
3
1
8
16
25
-9
10
11
MANManchester United U21
12
1
7
4
21
36
-15
10
12
LEILeicester City U21
11
2
3
6
14
25
-11
9
13
WESWest Ham United U21
13
2
2
9
15
27
-12
8
14
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
13
0
6
7
9
27
-18
6

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Manchester United U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 5.
90'+5'

miss

Attempt missed. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
90'+1'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by William Fish.
90'

free kick won

Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'

miss

Attempt missed. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) header from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross following a corner.
89'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by William Fish.
88'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Noah Watson
Noah
Watson(3)
off
Fionn Mooney
Fionn
Mooney(15)
on
88'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Robert Street
Robert
Street(9)
off
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(14)
on
87'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Killian
Phillips(10)
Killian Phillips
Goal! Manchester United U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 5. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) header from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross following a corner.
86'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Kobbie Mainoo.
86'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Noah Watson.
85'

free kick won

Dermot Mee (Manchester United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
82'

miss

Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Victor Akinwale with a cross.
81'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
David Omilabu
David
Omilabu(7)
off
Kofi Balmer
Kofi
Balmer(12)
on
81'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
John-Kymani Gordon
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)
off
Victor Akinwale
Victor
Akinwale(16)
on
80'

Yellow Card

Fish(5)
William Fish (Manchester United U21) is shown the yellow card.
80'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'

free kick won

Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
77'

free kick won

Noam Emeran (Manchester United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'

Substitution

Manchester United U21
Mateo Mejia(9)
off
Marc Jurado(12)
on
73'

miss

Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon with a through ball following a fast break.
72'

Yellow Card

Watson(3)
Noah Watson (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
72'

free kick won

Mateo Mejia (Manchester United U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
71'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Jack Wells-Morrison tries a through ball, but Kaden Rodney is caught offside.
70'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. David Ozoh tries a through ball, but David Omilabu is caught offside.
70'

post

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
70'

post

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Seán Grehan with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
68'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
67'

Substitution

Manchester United U21
Shola
Shoretire(11)
off
Noam
Emeran(14)
on
66'

Substitution

Manchester United U21
Isak
Hansen-Aaröen(10)
off
Charlie
McNeill(16)
on
62'

miss

Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Omilabu.
61'

corner

Corner, Manchester United U21. Conceded by David Ozoh.
61'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Charlie Savage (Manchester United U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kobbie Mainoo.
60'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon with a through ball.
59'

Yellow Card

Hardley(4)
Bjorn Hardley (Manchester United U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
59'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
54'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Killian
Phillips(10)
Killian Phillips
Goal! Manchester United U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 4. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
52'

free kick won

Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'

free kick won

Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
48'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Robert
Street(9)
Robert Street
Goal! Manchester United U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 3. Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon with a cross.
46'

miss

Attempt missed. Omari Forson (Manchester United U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bjorn Hardley.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Manchester United U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 2.
45'+5'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Noah Watson.
45'+1'

Manchester United U21 Goal

Manchester United U21
Goal!
Manchester United U21
Charlie
Savage(8)
Goal! Manchester United U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 2. Charlie Savage (Manchester United U21) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mateo Mejia.
45'+1'

offside

Offside, Manchester United U21. Logan Pye tries a through ball, but Isak Hansen-Aaröen is caught offside.
43'

miss

Attempt missed. Charlie Savage (Manchester United U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Charlie Wellens.
42'

miss

Attempt missed. Mateo Mejia (Manchester United U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kobbie Mainoo.
41'

free kick won

Omari Forson (Manchester United U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Dermot Mee.
35'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
35'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by David Omilabu.
31'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)
John-Kymani Gordon
Goal! Manchester United U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 2. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Killian Phillips following a fast break.
30'

miss

Attempt missed. Mateo Mejia (Manchester United U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Charlie Wellens.
28'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Killian Phillips.
28'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
23'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Shola Shoretire (Manchester United U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
20'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
18'

offside

Offside, Manchester United U21. Isak Hansen-Aaröen tries a through ball, but Charlie Wellens is caught offside.
16'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Seán Grehan tries a through ball, but John-Kymani Gordon is caught offside.
15'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'

miss

Attempt missed. Charlie Wellens (Manchester United U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Isak Hansen-Aaröen.
11'

free kick won

Mateo Mejia (Manchester United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'

free kick won

Charlie Wellens (Manchester United U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
7'

miss

Attempt missed. Shola Shoretire (Manchester United U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Charlie Wellens.
6'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
David
Omilabu(7)
David Omilabu
Goal! Manchester United U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Ozoh with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
6'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
5'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
5
Jake O'Brien
DF
2
Kaden Rodney
DF
6
Seán Grehan
DF
3
Noah Watson
DF
72'
substitution icon88'
11
John-Kymani Gordon
MF
31'
substitution icon81'
4
David Ozoh
MF
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
10
Killian Phillips
MF
54'
87'
7
David Omilabu
MF
6'
substitution icon81'
9
Robert Street
S
48'
substitution icon88'

Substitutes

12
Kofi Balmer
substitution icon81'
13
Laurence Shala
14
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
substitution icon88'
15
Fionn Mooney
substitution icon88'
16
Victor Akinwale
substitution icon81'

Starting lineup

1
Dermot Mee
GK
5
William Fish
DF
80'
4
Bjorn Hardley
DF
59'
3
Logan Pye
DF
2
Charlie Wellens
DF
8
Charlie Savage
MF
45'+1'
7
Omari Forson
MF
6
Kobbie Mainoo
MF
11
Shola Shoretire
S
substitution icon67'
9
Mateo Mejia
S
substitution icon76'
10
Isak Hansen-Aaröen
S
substitution icon66'

Substitutes

12
Marc Jurado
substitution icon76'
13
Tom Wooster
14
Noam Emeran
substitution icon67'
15
Tyler Fredricson
16
Charlie McNeill
substitution icon66'
Manchester United U21

Team stats

Crystal Palace U21
Possession
58%
43%
Shots on target
1
9
Shots off target
6
7
Corners
1
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
8
11
Offsides
0
0
WES
2-3
ARS
TOT
0-2
EVE

