U21s Report: Phillips brace sees five-star Palace dispatch Man United

With their first attack of the second-half, the young Eagles restored their two goal cushion. Rob Street ghosted in at the far post to get on the end of a perfectly flighted Gordon cross and headed in from close range.
Palace were in complete control after restoring the two goal buffer. Just four minutes later, a floated ball in from left-back Noah Watson wasn’t dealt with by the United defence and Phillips slid in to find a fourth for the young Eagles.
The south Londoners were running riot in Manchester after notching their fourth. Gordon nearly found the top corner with a curling effort from 20-yards out, whilst both Phillips and Omilabu hit the crossbar with 20 minutes remaining on the clock.
With just over three minutes remaining on the clock, Phillips managed to put the icing on the cake with a fifth for Palace. A dangerous corner from Wells-Morrison was whipped in with pace towards the near-post and Phillips’ textbook glancing header nestled in the side netting.
The referee brought an end to proceedings after five minutes of stoppage time to cap off a fantastic performance from Paddy McCarthy’s side. Though it is early doors, they now sit top of the Premier League 2 Division 1 with two wins out of two.
Manchester United: Mee, Wellens, Pye, Hardley, Fish, Mainoo, Forson, Savage, Mejia (Jurado, 76), Hansen-Aaroen (McNeill, 66), Shortire (Emeran, 66).
Subs not used: Wooster, Fredricson.
Crystal Palace: Goodman, Rodney, O’Brien, Grehan, Watson (Mooney, 88), Ozoh, Wells-Morrison, Omilabu (Balmer, 80), Phillips, Gordon (Akinwale, 80), Street (Ola-Adebomi, 88).
Subs not used: Shala.
Football Dreams: The Academy, a documentary about the Palace Academy, airs from 21:00 on Thursday, 11th August in the UK only. Find out more here.