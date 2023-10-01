Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace U21 vs Liverpool U21

Crystal Palace U21 Liverpool U21

Palace U21
Crystal Palace U21
Liverpool U21
Liverpool U21
Sun 01 Oct 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1Crystal Palace Training Ground

Crystal Palace U21 vs Liverpool U21

Recent Meetings

Premier League 2 - Division 1

Crystal Palace U21
Liverpool U21
Crystal Palace U21

Head-To-Head

Liverpool U21
Games played
2
1
Total wins
1
0
Draws
0
Crystal Palace U21

Form

Liverpool U21
WOL
WOL
3 - 2
(A)
L
L
(H)
1 - 4
MID
MID
FUL
FUL
2 - 5
(H)
L
W
(A)
0 - 3
SOU
SOU
REA
REA
2 - 0
(A)
L
D
(A)
1 - 1
DER
DER
MAN
MAN
3 - 2
(H)
W
W
(H)
4 - 0
EVE
EVE
LIV
LIV
0 - 1
(H)
L
W
(A)
0 - 1
CRY
CRY
Crystal Palace U21

Season so far

Liverpool U21
20
Position
9
1
Won
2
0
Drawn
1
3
Lost
1
1.75
Average goals scored
2.25
3.00
Average goals conceded
1.25
Back to top
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
4
4
0
0
15
1
+14
12
2
FULFulham U21
4
4
0
0
15
6
+9
12
3
ARSArsenal U21
4
3
0
1
10
3
+7
9
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
4
3
0
1
10
6
+4
9
5
WESWest Ham United U21
4
3
0
1
10
6
+4
9
6
REAReading U21
4
3
0
1
5
3
+2
9
7
LEELeeds United U21
4
3
0
1
10
9
+1
9
8
MIDMiddlesbrough U21
4
2
2
0
11
7
+4
8
9
LIVLiverpool U21
4
2
1
1
9
5
+4
7
10
NORNorwich City U21
4
2
1
1
8
8
0
7
11
CHEChelsea U21
4
2
0
2
13
7
+6
6
12
NOTNottingham Forest U21
4
1
2
1
6
5
+1
5
13
SUNSunderland U21
4
1
2
1
7
7
0
5
14
WESWest Bromwich Albion U21
4
1
2
1
6
6
0
5
15
MANManchester United U21
4
1
1
2
18
11
+7
4
16
MANManchester City U21
4
1
1
2
9
11
-2
4
17
ASTAston Villa U21
4
1
1
2
9
12
-3
4
18
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
4
1
1
2
8
14
-6
4
19
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
4
1
0
3
8
10
-2
3
20
CRYCrystal Palace U21
4
1
0
3
7
12
-5
3
21
LEILeicester City U21
4
1
0
3
6
12
-6
3
22
NEWNewcastle United U21
4
1
0
3
6
12
-6
3
23
SOUSouthampton U21
4
1
0
3
8
15
-7
3
24
STOStoke City U21
4
1
0
3
4
15
-11
3
25
DERDerby County U21
4
0
1
3
3
8
-5
1
26
EVEEverton U21
4
0
1
3
3
13
-10
1