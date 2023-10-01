Report: Ten-man Palace fall to Liverpool comeback

Summary
-
Five changes to the side with Rak-Sakyi and Ebiowei starting
-
Play was broken up early on due to a number of injuries
-
Ola-Adebomi put Palace ahead with their first attempt of the game 13 minutes in
-
Izquierdo pulled off some strong stops to deny Koumas
-
Palace are reduced to 10 men as Devenny is shown a second yellow 40 minutes in
-
Liverpool take the lead a minute later through Glatzel
-
HT: Palace 1-2 Liverpool
-
Koumas adds a third for Liverpool in the 51st minute
-
Izquierdo is called into action multiple times throughout the half
-
Koumas secures a brace late on
-
Umeh pulls one back for Palace in second-half stoppage time
-
FT: Palace 2-4 Liverpool