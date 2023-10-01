Report: Ten-man Palace fall to Liverpool comeback

After a draw in midweek against Athletic Club in the Premier League International Cup, Crystal Palace Under-21s turned their attention back to the Premier League 2 as they hosted Liverpool at Copers Cope.

Darren Powell made five changes to the side which drew with the Basque giants, with Jackson Izquierdo, David Oozh, Malcolm Ebiowei, Ademola Ola-Adeobmi and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi all coming in for Joe Whitworth, Jadan Raymond, Hindolo Mustapha, Franco Umeh and Victor Akinwale.

The visitors were on the front foot in the first 10 minutes, creating three chances of their own where Palace’s defence was called into action. Chris Francis, Noah Watson and Ozoh all did well to block shots that were goalbound.

Palace withstood the early pressure from Liverpool and managed to take the lead with their first attempt on goal. The visitor’s defence failed to clear the ball after great work down the right hand side from Rak-Sakyi and Danny Imray, and it fell to Ola-Adebomi inside the box.