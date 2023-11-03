Skip navigation
Leeds United U21 vs Crystal Palace U21

Leeds United U21 Crystal Palace U21

Leeds United U21
Leeds United U21
Palace U21
Crystal Palace U21
Fri 03 Nov 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1LNER Community Stadium

Leeds United U21 vs Crystal Palace U21

Premier League 2 - Division 1

Leeds United U21
Crystal Palace U21
Leeds United U21

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace U21
Games played
0
0
Total wins
0
0
Draws
0
Leeds United U21

Form

Crystal Palace U21
STO
STO
2 - 1
(H)
W
L
(A)
3 - 2
WOL
WOL
WES
WES
2 - 5
(H)
L
L
(H)
2 - 5
FUL
FUL
MAN
MAN
1 - 2
(A)
W
L
(A)
2 - 0
REA
REA
BHA
BHA
2 - 4
(A)
W
W
(H)
3 - 2
MAN
MAN
Leeds United U21

Season so far

Crystal Palace U21
7
Position
20
3
Won
1
0
Drawn
0
1
Lost
3
2.50
Average goals scored
1.75
2.25
Average goals conceded
3.00
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
4
4
0
0
15
1
+14
12
2
FULFulham U21
4
4
0
0
15
6
+9
12
3
ARSArsenal U21
4
3
0
1
10
3
+7
9
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
4
3
0
1
10
6
+4
9
5
WESWest Ham United U21
4
3
0
1
10
6
+4
9
6
REAReading U21
4
3
0
1
5
3
+2
9
7
LEELeeds United U21
4
3
0
1
10
9
+1
9
8
MIDMiddlesbrough U21
4
2
2
0
11
7
+4
8
9
LIVLiverpool U21
4
2
1
1
9
5
+4
7
10
NORNorwich City U21
4
2
1
1
8
8
0
7
11
CHEChelsea U21
4
2
0
2
13
7
+6
6
12
NOTNottingham Forest U21
4
1
2
1
6
5
+1
5
13
SUNSunderland U21
4
1
2
1
7
7
0
5
14
WESWest Bromwich Albion U21
4
1
2
1
6
6
0
5
15
MANManchester United U21
4
1
1
2
18
11
+7
4
16
MANManchester City U21
4
1
1
2
9
11
-2
4
17
ASTAston Villa U21
4
1
1
2
9
12
-3
4
18
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
4
1
1
2
8
14
-6
4
19
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
4
1
0
3
8
10
-2
3
20
CRYCrystal Palace U21
4
1
0
3
7
12
-5
3
21
LEILeicester City U21
4
1
0
3
6
12
-6
3
22
NEWNewcastle United U21
4
1
0
3
6
12
-6
3
23
SOUSouthampton U21
4
1
0
3
8
15
-7
3
24
STOStoke City U21
4
1
0
3
4
15
-11
3
25
DERDerby County U21
4
0
1
3
3
8
-5
1
26
EVEEverton U21
4
0
1
3
3
13
-10
1