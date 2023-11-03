Report: Sensational Palace smash seven past Leeds

Four days on from the 3-0 win against West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace Under-21s travelled to Yorkshire to face Leeds United at the LNER Community Stadium as they continued on in the Premier League 2.

There were two changes to the side which beat the Baggies, with David Ozoh and Malcolm Ebiowei coming in for Kaden Rodney and Franco Umeh.

Palace were on top from the off, threatening early on with a succession of corners. Roshaun Mathurin caused a lot of problems for Dani van den Heuvel in the Leeds goals with his delivery from the left hand side.

Indeed, it was from a corner where Palace found the breakthrough in the 13th minute. Ebiowei floated a ball in towards the far post and picked out an unmarked Seán Grehan who headed towards goal.

His effort was spilled out by Van den Heuvel, allowing Jack Wells-Morrison to capitalise from close range. The midfielder calmly picked it up and slotted home within a yard from goal.

After going a goal to the good, the Eagles looked to push on and double their advantage. A chance for Ozoh came and went, after he saw a strike from a narrow angle deflect across the face of goal from a quick throw-in.