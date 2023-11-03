Report: Sensational Palace smash seven past Leeds

Once again from a corner, Mathurin delivered a dangerous ball that was met by Joe Sheridan inside the six-yard box and Ola-Adebomi was there to get a decisive touch to confirm Palace’s fourth.
Within two minutes of securing his brace, Ola-Adebomi was celebrating his hat-trick. A right-footed cross from Tayo Adaramola managed to find an unmarked Ola-Adebomi, between the two centre-backs, who headed home with ease.
The south Londoners were in complete control and could afford to take their foot off the gas to see out the rest of the half. This allowed Leeds some chances of note, however Whitworth had no trouble dealing with a succession of them just past the hour-mark.
Second-half substitute Justin Devenny got in on the act as the game trickled towards seven minutes of stoppage time. A misplaced pass from Leo Hjelde went straight into the path of Mathurin, who managed to divert it across the edge of the box for Devenny to slam in unchallenged.
Leeds managed to score a consolation from a narrow angle via Joe Snowdon in the second minute of stoppage time, however Palace went straight down the other end and added a seventh.
It was Devenny again, guiding the ball home unmarked inside the six-yard box as Imray fired it across to him. His brace was the icing on the cake in an exceptional Palace performance.
The win means Darren Powell’s side move up to 15th place in the Premier League 2, ahead of the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United and Manchester City.
Leeds: Van den Heuvel (GK), Sutcliffe (Carole, 45), Ferguson, Monteiro, Hjelde, Bate, Douglas (McGurk, 45), Crew (Mullen, 45), Joseph, Gyabi, Allen (Snowdon, 80).
Sub not used: Christy (GK).
Palace: Whitworth (GK), Imray, Grehan, Sheridan, Adaramola, Reid (Rodney, 83), Wells-Morrison, Ozoh (Devenny, 62), Mathurin, Ola-Adebomi (Umeh, 83), Ebiowei.
Subs not used: Izquierdo (GK), Francis.