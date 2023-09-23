Report & Highlights: Late Forest surge downs Palace
Nottingham Forest U21 4 Crystal Palace U21 3
Nottingham Forest U214
Konaté46'
Aguilera48'
Norkett90'+3'
McDonnell90'+6'
Palace U213
Mustapha11'
Umeh-Chibueze38' 55'
U21 Match Highlights: Nottingham Forest 4-3 Crystal Palace
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
6
6
0
0
21
3
+18
18
2
FULFulham U21
6
5
0
1
19
9
+10
15
3
MIDMiddlesbrough U21
6
4
2
0
18
9
+9
14
4
ARSArsenal U21
6
4
1
1
15
6
+9
13
5
LIVLiverpool U21
6
4
1
1
15
7
+8
13
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
6
4
1
1
14
9
+5
13
7
REAReading U21
6
4
0
2
8
11
-3
12
8
WESWest Ham United U21
6
3
2
1
15
11
+4
11
9
SUNSunderland U21
6
3
2
1
13
10
+3
11
10
NORNorwich City U21
6
3
1
2
11
11
0
10
11
CHEChelsea U21
6
3
0
3
17
12
+5
9
12
NOTNottingham Forest U21
6
2
3
1
11
9
+2
9
13
LEELeeds United U21
6
3
0
3
12
14
-2
9
14
MANManchester United U21
6
2
1
3
25
17
+8
7
15
SOUSouthampton U21
6
2
1
3
17
18
-1
7
16
ASTAston Villa U21
6
2
1
3
14
17
-3
7
17
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
6
2
0
4
10
12
-2
6
18
LEILeicester City U21
6
2
0
4
10
16
-6
6
19
MANManchester City U21
6
1
2
3
12
15
-3
5
20
WESWest Bromwich Albion U21
6
1
2
3
7
11
-4
5
21
NEWNewcastle United U21
6
1
2
3
8
14
-6
5
22
EVEEverton U21
6
1
2
3
6
15
-9
5
23
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
6
1
1
4
12
22
-10
4
24
CRYCrystal Palace U21
6
1
0
5
12
20
-8
3
25
STOStoke City U21
6
1
0
5
5
21
-16
3
26
DERDerby County U21
6
0
1
5
6
14
-8
1
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Nottingham Forest U21 4, Crystal Palace U21 3.
90'+9'
Yellow Card
Grehan(5)
Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+9'
free kick won
Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+9'
free kick won
Joe Sheridan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+8'
Yellow Card
Watson(3)
Noah Watson (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+8'
free kick won
Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+8'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Sam Collins.
90'+7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Noah Watson.
90'+6'
Nottingham Forest U21 Goal
Goal!
Jamie
McDonnell(8)
Goal! Nottingham Forest U21 4, Crystal Palace U21 3. Jamie McDonnell (Nottingham Forest U21) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Powell with a cross following a corner.
90'+6'
corner
Corner, Nottingham Forest U21. Conceded by Victor Akinwale.
90'+6'
corner
Corner, Nottingham Forest U21. Conceded by Danny Imray.
90'+5'
free kick won
Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
Nottingham Forest U21 Goal
Goal!
Manni
Norkett(17)
Goal! Nottingham Forest U21 3, Crystal Palace U21 3. Manni Norkett (Nottingham Forest U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brandon Aguilera with a through ball.
90'+2'
Substitution
Hindolo
Mustapha(11)off
Chimaechi
Eze(19)on
90'+1'
free kick won
Joe Gardner (Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
90'+1'
Substitution
Franco
Umeh-Chibueze(7)off
Victor
Akinwale(14)on
90'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21).
88'
corner
Corner, Nottingham Forest U21. Conceded by Noah Watson.
87'
miss
Attempt missed. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
86'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) header from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Whitworth.
84'
Substitution
Roshaun
Mathurin(10)off
Chris
Francis(12)on
84'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Detlef Esapa Osong (Nottingham Forest U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
82'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
82'
Substitution
Ateef
Konaté(10)off
Manni
Norkett(17)on
81'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Ateef Konaté (Nottingham Forest U21).
80'
free kick won
Detlef Esapa Osong (Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
77'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Josh Powell.
77'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
76'
miss
Attempt missed. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Danny Imray with a cross.
75'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Justin Hanks (Nottingham Forest U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
75'
corner
Corner, Nottingham Forest U21. Conceded by Danny Imray.
73'
free kick won
Josh Powell (Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
Yellow Card
Konaté(10)
Ateef Konaté (Nottingham Forest U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
72'
free kick won
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
72'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Detlef Esapa Osong (Nottingham Forest U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ateef Konaté.
71'
free kick won
(Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
70'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
68'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21).
66'
corner
Corner, Nottingham Forest U21. Conceded by Noah Watson.
66'
free kick won
Justin Hanks (Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
65'
free kick won
Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
free kick won
Sam Collins (Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
Yellow Card
Imray(2)
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
64'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ateef Konaté (Nottingham Forest U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Detlef Esapa Osong.
63'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ademola Ola-Adebomi.
61'
Substitution
Harry
Toffolo(3)off
Joe
Gardner(16)on
58'
free kick won
Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
57'
Yellow Card
Osong(9)
Detlef Esapa Osong (Nottingham Forest U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
57'
free kick won
Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Franco
Umeh-Chibueze(7)
Goal! Nottingham Forest U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 3. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jadan Raymond.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Detlef Esapa Osong (Nottingham Forest U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Toffolo with a cross.
54'
free kick won
Sam Collins (Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'
free kick won
Josh Powell (Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
offside
Offside, Nottingham Forest U21. Harry Toffolo tries a through ball, but Detlef Esapa Osong is caught offside.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Franco Umeh-Chibueze.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. Joe Sheridan (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
49'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Harry Toffolo.
48'
free kick won
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
Nottingham Forest U21 Goal
Goal!
Brandon
Aguilera(11)
Goal! Nottingham Forest U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 2. Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forest U21) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
47'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sam Collins (Nottingham Forest U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ateef Konaté.
46'
Nottingham Forest U21 Goal
Goal!
Ateef
Konaté(10)
Goal! Nottingham Forest U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 2. Ateef Konaté (Nottingham Forest U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Detlef Esapa Osong.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Nottingham Forest U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 2.
45'+2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Ben Hammond.
45'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danny Imray.
44'
free kick won
Josh Powell (Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
43'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
42'
free kick won
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Noah Watson.
40'
free kick won
Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadan Raymond.
38'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Franco
Umeh-Chibueze(7)
Goal! Nottingham Forest U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 2. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roshaun Mathurin with a cross following a corner.
37'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Ben Hammond.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Detlef Esapa Osong (Nottingham Forest U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Brandon Aguilera with a cross following a corner.
34'
corner
Corner, Nottingham Forest U21. Conceded by Danny Imray.
27'
offside
Offside, Nottingham Forest U21. Jamie McDonnell tries a through ball, but Detlef Esapa Osong is caught offside.
26'
miss
Attempt missed. Ateef Konaté (Nottingham Forest U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Powell.
23'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
22'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Josh Powell.
22'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
22'
post
Roshaun Mathurin (Crystal Palace U21) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Ademola Ola-Adebomi.
22'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
21'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ateef Konaté (Nottingham Forest U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Detlef Esapa Osong.
20'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
19'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ateef Konaté (Nottingham Forest U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Toffolo.
18'
miss
Attempt missed. Ateef Konaté (Nottingham Forest U21) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
18'
free kick won
Ateef Konaté (Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
17'
free kick won
Ben Hammond (Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14'
free kick won
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
corner
Corner, Nottingham Forest U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
11'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Hindolo
Mustapha(11)
Goal! Nottingham Forest U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1. Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
10'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Ben Hammond.
9'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ateef Konaté (Nottingham Forest U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Collins.
8'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Detlef Esapa Osong.
7'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Justin Hanks.
4'
miss
Attempt missed. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) with an attempt from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Justin Devenny with a cross following a set piece situation.
4'
free kick won
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forest U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ateef Konaté.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
3
Noah Watson
DF
90'+8'
5
Seán Grehan
DF
90'+9'
7
Franco Umeh-Chibueze
MF
38'
55'
90'+1'
11
Hindolo Mustapha
MF
11'
90'+2'
Substitutes
14
Victor Akinwale
90'+1'
19
Chimaechi Eze
90'+2'
Starting lineup
1
Aaron Bott
GK
4
Ben Hammond
DF
6
Justin Hanks
DF
5
Zach Abbott
DF
3
Harry Toffolo
DF
61'
2
Josh Powell
MF
8
Jamie McDonnell
MF
90'+6'
11
Brandon Aguilera
MF
48'
7
Sam Collins
MF
10
Ateef Konaté
S
46'
72'
82'
9
Detlef Esapa Osong
S
57'
Substitutes
12
Keehan Willows
15
Jack Perkins
16
Joe Gardner
61'
17
Manni Norkett
82'
90'+3'
18
Jack Nadin
Team stats
Possession
53%
47%
Total shots
17
19
Shots on target
11
10
Corners
7
9
Passes completed
373
325
Free kicks
14
12
Offsides
2
0
Top performing palace players
MAN
2-4
ARS
BHA
1-1
NEW
