Report: Late Forest surge downs Palace

Summary
-
Powell makes three changes to the side which narrowly lost to Wycombe
-
Mustapha puts Palace ahead in the 11th minute following a corner
-
Whitworth pulls off three good stops to deny Konaté in the first 20 minutes
-
Palace hit the post through Mathurin in the 22nd minute
-
Umeh doubles the lead for Palace following a corner
-
Imray has a fierce shot on goal that is tipped behind just before half-time
-
HT: Forest 0-2 Palace
-
Konate pulls one back for Forest straight after the restart
-
Forest equalise three minutes into the second-half through Aguilera
-
Umeh scores a sensational effort to reclaim the lead 55 minutes in
-
Osong is denied by Imray in the 79th minute
-
Forest equalise in the third minute of time added on through Norkett
-
Forest win it late on via captain McDonnell.
-
FT: Forest 3-4 Palace