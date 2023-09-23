Report: Late Forest surge downs Palace

Just four days on from the late 1-0 defeat to the Wycombe Wanderers first-team in the EFL Trophy, Palace Under-21s were back in Premier League 2 action against Nottingham Forest.

Head coach Darren Powell made three changes to the side, with Justin Devenny, Hindolo Mustapha and Ademola Ola-Adebomi all returning in place of David Ozoh, Malcolm Ebiowei and Victor Akinwale.

Palace got off to a strong start early on, with Devenny threatening from a free-kick. Forest had opportunities of their own through Ateef Konaté, though Joe Whitworth in the Palace goal was equal to his efforts.

Hindolo Mustapha put Palace ahead in the 11th minute following a corner from Roshaun Mathurin. The ball fell to Devenny inside the box, who saw his effort blocked, before the rebound went out to Mustapha - the midfielder powered a shot at goal that deflected in off a Forest defender.