Report: Late Forest surge downs Palace

Match reports
Nottingham Forest U21
4
Konaté 46'
Aguilera 48'
Norkett 90+3'
McDonnell 90+7'
3
Crystal Palace U21
Mustapha 11'
Umeh-Chibueze 38' 55'

Crystal Palace Under-21s fell to a late, late defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest at The Impact Stadium. Hindolo Mustapha’s first goal of the campaign along with a brace for Franco Umeh were not enough as the visitors claimed all three points in stoppage time.

Summary

  • Powell makes three changes to the side which narrowly lost to Wycombe

  • Mustapha puts Palace ahead in the 11th minute following a corner

  • Whitworth pulls off three good stops to deny Konaté in the first 20 minutes

  • Palace hit the post through Mathurin in the 22nd minute

  • Umeh doubles the lead for Palace following a corner

  • Imray has a fierce shot on goal that is tipped behind just before half-time

  • HT: Forest 0-2 Palace

  • Konate pulls one back for Forest straight after the restart

  • Forest equalise three minutes into the second-half through Aguilera

  • Umeh scores a sensational effort to reclaim the lead 55 minutes in

  • Osong is denied by Imray in the 79th minute

  • Forest equalise in the third minute of time added on through Norkett

  • Forest win it late on via captain McDonnell.

  • FT:  Forest 3-4 Palace

Just four days on from the late 1-0 defeat to the Wycombe Wanderers first-team in the EFL Trophy, Palace Under-21s were back in Premier League 2 action against Nottingham Forest.

Head coach Darren Powell made three changes to the side, with Justin Devenny, Hindolo Mustapha and Ademola Ola-Adebomi all returning in place of David Ozoh, Malcolm Ebiowei and Victor Akinwale.

Palace got off to a strong start early on, with Devenny threatening from a free-kick. Forest had opportunities of their own through Ateef Konaté, though Joe Whitworth in the Palace goal was equal to his efforts.

Hindolo Mustapha put Palace ahead in the 11th minute following a corner from Roshaun Mathurin. The ball fell to Devenny inside the box, who saw his effort blocked, before the rebound went out to Mustapha - the midfielder powered a shot at goal that deflected in off a Forest defender.

The visitors were in the ascendancy after taking the lead and almost doubled it 10 minutes later. Ola-Adebomi and Mathurin combined well on the edge of the box before the latter hit a right-footed effort that cannoned back off the post.

A well-worked move half an hour in, that was built up from the back, saw Franco Umeh set up with a chance on the edge of the box, but his effort was turned behind. Though he was denied, Umeh got his name on the scoresheet seven minutes later.

In the second phase of a corner, the ball was played back out to Mathurin who whipped in a dangerous ball towards the near post. Umeh reacted quickest, getting in front of his marker to head home another to double the lead.

The south Londoners were not sitting back on their two-goal cushion. Danny Imray struck a fierce effort on goal that was tipped behind, while Jadan Raymond almost picked out the bottom corner with a strike that was saved by Aaron Bott in the Forest goal.

After the interval the hosts managed to pull one back. Konate muscled his way into the box and slotted home on his right foot to give the hosts a way back into the game.

Just a couple of minutes later, Forest drew level through Brandon Aguilera. The forward capitalised on Whitworth losing his footing and levelled unchallenged.

The scores weren’t level for long as Palace managed to reclaim the lead 55 minutes in. Umeh picked up the ball about 25-yards from goal, stepped forward and struck a sensational strike past a diving Bott.

The game settled down after three goals in the first 10 minutes of the second-half. Half-chances for Raymond and Ola-Adebomi were blocked, whilst Forest were kept at bay by Whitworth.

As the game headed towards the 90th minute, it looked as though Palace would come away with all three points, but Forest had other ideas. Manni Norkett equalised for the hosts in the third minute of stoppage time and captain Jamie McDonnell claimed all three points for the hosts in the 96th minute.

A tough result to take for the Eagles which means they slip to 22nd in the Premier League 2.

Forest: Bott (GK), Powell, Toffolo (Gardner, 61), Hammond, Abbott, Hanks, Collins, McDonnell, Osong, Konate (Norkett, 82), Aguilera.

Subs not used: Willows (GK), Perkins, Nadin.

Palace: Whitworth (GK), Imray, Sheridan, Grehan, Watson, Raymond, Devenny, Mustapha (Francis, 84), Mathurin (Eze, 90+2), Ola-Adebomi, Umeh (Akinwale 90+1).

Subs not used: Izquierdo (GK), Redhead.

