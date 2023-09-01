Skip navigation
Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 vs Crystal Palace U21

Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 3 Crystal Palace U21 2

Wolverhampton Wanderers U213
Hesketh54'
Farmer60'
Fraser70'
Palace U212
Umeh-Chibueze69'
Ola-Adebomi90'+3'
Fri 01 Sep 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1New Bucks Head

Full-Time
Back to top
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
4
4
0
0
15
1
+14
12
2
FULFulham U21
4
4
0
0
15
6
+9
12
3
ARSArsenal U21
4
3
0
1
10
3
+7
9
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
4
3
0
1
10
6
+4
9
5
WESWest Ham United U21
4
3
0
1
10
6
+4
9
6
REAReading U21
4
3
0
1
5
3
+2
9
7
LEELeeds United U21
4
3
0
1
10
9
+1
9
8
MIDMiddlesbrough U21
4
2
2
0
11
7
+4
8
9
LIVLiverpool U21
4
2
1
1
9
5
+4
7
10
NORNorwich City U21
4
2
1
1
8
8
0
7
11
CHEChelsea U21
4
2
0
2
13
7
+6
6
12
NOTNottingham Forest U21
4
1
2
1
6
5
+1
5
13
SUNSunderland U21
4
1
2
1
7
7
0
5
14
WESWest Bromwich Albion U21
4
1
2
1
6
6
0
5
15
MANManchester United U21
4
1
1
2
18
11
+7
4
16
MANManchester City U21
4
1
1
2
9
11
-2
4
17
ASTAston Villa U21
4
1
1
2
9
12
-3
4
18
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
4
1
1
2
8
14
-6
4
19
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
4
1
0
3
8
10
-2
3
20
CRYCrystal Palace U21
4
1
0
3
7
12
-5
3
21
LEILeicester City U21
4
1
0
3
6
12
-6
3
22
NEWNewcastle United U21
4
1
0
3
6
12
-6
3
23
SOUSouthampton U21
4
1
0
3
8
15
-7
3
24
STOStoke City U21
4
1
0
3
4
15
-11
3
25
DERDerby County U21
4
0
1
3
3
8
-5
1
26
EVEEverton U21
4
0
1
3
3
13
-10
1

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 3, Crystal Palace U21 2.
90'+10'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roshaun Mathurin with a cross.
90'+7'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Fraser Harper.
90'+6'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Seán Grehan.
90'+4'

Yellow Card

Farmer(11)
Owen Farmer (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+4'

free kick won

Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+3'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(9)
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 3, Crystal Palace U21 2. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danny Imray with a cross.
90'+2'

free kick won

Roshaun Mathurin (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Roshaun Mathurin (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
90'

free kick won

Ethan McLeod (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
87'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
87'

Substitution

Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
Aaron
Keto-Diyawa(3)
off
Caden
Voice(12)
on
86'

Substitution

Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
Finlay
Ashworth(8)
off
Fabian
Reynolds(17)
on
86'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Aaron Keto-Diyawa (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21).
85'

free kick won

Harry Birtwistle (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Finlay Ashworth (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
85'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ethan McLeod (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
85'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
84'

post

Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace U21) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box following a set piece situation.
83'

Yellow Card

Birtwistle(7)
Harry Birtwistle (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
83'

free kick won

Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
83'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ethan McLeod (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Keto-Diyawa.
80'

miss

Attempt missed. Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace U21) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Seán Grehan.
80'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
79'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Kamran Kandola (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21).
77'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Victor Akinwale
Victor
Akinwale(11)
off
Roshaun
Mathurin(14)
on
77'

Substitution

Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
Nathan
Fraser(9)
off
Ethan
McLeod(16)
on
77'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
76'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Nathan Fraser (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21).
75'

free kick won

Nathan Fraser (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
74'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Owen Hesketh (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Keto-Diyawa.
74'

Substitution

Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
Mason
Rees(4)
off
Fraser
Harper(14)
on
70'

Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 Goal

Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
Goal!
Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
Nathan
Fraser(9)
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 3, Crystal Palace U21 1. Nathan Fraser (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Owen Farmer with a cross.
69'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Franco
Umeh-Chibueze(12)
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 1. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ademola Ola-Adebomi with a headed pass.
68'

free kick won

Nathan Fraser (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
67'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Noah Watson
Noah
Watson(3)
off
Franco
Umeh-Chibueze(12)
on
65'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Noah Watson (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Imray.
63'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Noah Watson tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
62'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Jackson Izquierdo tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
60'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Malcolm Ebiowei
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)
off
Jadan Raymond
Jadan
Raymond(16)
on
60'

Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 Goal

Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
Goal!
Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
Owen
Farmer(11)
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 0. Owen Farmer (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kamran Kandola.
58'

miss

Attempt missed. Owen Hesketh (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mason Rees.
57'

Yellow Card

Francis(6)
Chris Francis (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
57'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Malcolm Ebiowei.
54'

Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 Goal

Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
Goal!
Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
Owen
Hesketh(10)
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 0. Owen Hesketh (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
53'

penalty won

Penalty Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Owen Farmer draws a foul in the penalty area.
51'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Harry Birtwistle (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
50'

free kick won

Harry Birtwistle (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
50'

free kick won

Harry Birtwistle (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
47'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Finlay Ashworth (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 0.
45'

miss

Attempt missed. Owen Hesketh (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
45'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Finlay Ashworth (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Birtwistle.
43'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Nathan Fraser (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Owen Farmer.
39'

free kick won

Chris Francis (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
36'

miss

Attempt missed. Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Noah Watson with a cross.
35'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
33'

Yellow Card

Wells-Morrison(10)
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
32'

free kick won

Owen Hesketh (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'

offside

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Owen Hesketh tries a through ball, but Justin Hubner is caught offside.
30'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Owen Hesketh (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kamran Kandola.
29'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Conceded by Jackson Izquierdo.
29'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Mason Rees (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
29'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Conceded by Joe Sheridan.
28'

free kick won

Aaron Keto-Diyawa (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
24'

miss

Attempt missed. Justin Hubner (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
23'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Conceded by Joe Sheridan.
22'

free kick won

Chris Francis (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'

miss

Attempt missed. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Justin Devenny.
19'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Conceded by Noah Watson.
19'

miss

Attempt missed. Nathan Fraser (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Owen Hesketh with a cross following a corner.
18'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Conceded by Justin Devenny.
17'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Conceded by Joe Sheridan.
17'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Marvin Kaleta (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Young.
16'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Conceded by Justin Devenny.
16'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Finlay Ashworth (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Birtwistle.
12'

Yellow Card

Kandola(6)
Kamran Kandola (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
12'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
11'

free kick won

Mason Rees (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'

free kick won

Owen Farmer (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
8'

free kick won

Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
6'

free kick won

Finlay Ashworth (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'

free kick won

Owen Farmer (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
1'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Seán Grehan tries a through ball, but Malcolm Ebiowei is caught offside.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Jackson Izquierdo
GK
6
Chris Francis
DF
57'
5
Seán Grehan
DF
4
Joe Sheridan
DF
8
Justin Devenny
MF
3
Noah Watson
MF
substitution icon67'
10
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
33'
2
Danny Imray
MF
11
Victor Akinwale
S
substitution icon77'
23
Malcolm Ebiowei
S
substitution icon60'
9
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
S
90'+3'

Substitutes

12
Franco Umeh-Chibueze
substitution icon67'
69'
13
David Gregory
14
Roshaun Mathurin
substitution icon77'
15
Chimaechi Eze
16
Jadan Raymond
substitution icon60'

Starting lineup

1
Joe Young
GK
5
Justin Hubner
DF
6
Kamran Kandola
DF
12'
3
Aaron Keto-Diyawa
DF
substitution icon87'
2
Marvin Kaleta
DF
11
Owen Farmer
MF
60'
90'+4'
10
Owen Hesketh
MF
54'
4
Mason Rees
MF
substitution icon74'
7
Harry Birtwistle
MF
83'
8
Finlay Ashworth
MF
substitution icon86'
9
Nathan Fraser
S
70'
substitution icon77'

Substitutes

12
Caden Voice
substitution icon87'
13
Palmi Arinbjornsson
14
Fraser Harper
substitution icon74'
16
Ethan McLeod
substitution icon77'
17
Fabian Reynolds
substitution icon86'
Wolverhampton Wanderers U21

Team stats

Crystal Palace U21
Possession
48%
52%
Total shots
19
13
Shots on target
10
5
Corners
8
1
Passes completed
266
304
Free kicks
13
8
Offsides
1
3

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
5056
Jack Wells-Morrison
Jack Wells-Morrison
Duels won
11
Joe Sheridan
Joe Sheridan
Crosses
4
Jack Wells-Morrison
Jack Wells-Morrison
Touches
93
Seán Grehan
Seán Grehan
Tackles
3
Danny Imray
Danny Imray
FUL
5-1
SOU
AST
3-1
DER
WES
3-1
EVE
LEE
2-1
STO
CHE
3-0
WES
BHA
1-0
NOT

