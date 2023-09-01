Report: Wolves edge out Palace in five-goal thriller

Wolves had looked threatening from corners, and the ball fell kindly for the midfielder on the edge of the box, though Izquierdo got two hands to his firmly struck effort.

Palace’s two wing-backs combined well towards the end of the half, with Watson picking out Danny Imray with a ball across the face of goal, though Imray’s first-time volley didn’t trouble Joe Young in the Wolves goal.

Sheridan did well late on in the half to stop an onrushing Nathan Fraser from getting a shot away. The centre-back got a foot in with a perfectly timed challenge to win the ball back inside the box.

With a lot to be desired from the first-half, the two teams reemerged at New Bucks Head in search of a breakthrough. The hosts came close with the first chance of the half, though Izquierdo did well to deny Finlay Ashworth at his near post.

Wolves took the lead just seven minutes into the second-half from the penalty spot. Owen Farmer was adjudged to have been fouled inside the box and Owen Hesketh stepped up to give the hosts the lead.

The West Midlanders then managed to double their lead on the hour-mark. A long-range strike from Farmer nestled in the bottom corner, beating three Palace players and ‘keeper.

Palace had it all to do after falling two goals behind. Powell turned to his bench for inspiration and received exactly that. Eighty seconds after coming on, Franco Umeh managed to halve the deficit.

Grehan’s floated diagonal ball was flicked on by Ola-Adebomi into the path of the Irishman, who skipped past three challenges, darting into the box, and finished with the outside of his foot.