Report: Wolves edge out Palace in five-goal thriller

Summary
-
Powell makes five changes to the side
-
Not much between the two sides early on
-
Ebiowei has an effort from distance
-
Izquierdo pulls off great stop to deny Rees
-
HT: Wolves 0-0 Palace
-
Izquierdo makes a strong stop at his near post early on in the second-half
-
Wolves take the lead from the spot through Hesketh
-
The hosts double their lead on the hour mark via Farmer
-
Umeh pulls one back for Palace eighty seconds after coming on
-
Fraser restores Wolves’ two-goal cushion a minute after Umeh scores
-
Devenny strikes the bar from distance with five minutes to go
-
Ola-Adebomi nets in stoppage time, but Palace can't find a late equaliser
-
FT: Wolves 3-2 Palace
Only four days on from the defeat to Fulham at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace Under-21s travelled to the West Midlands to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-21s in the Premier League 2.
Head coach Darren Powell made five changes to the side, with Jackson Izquierdo, Joe Sheridan, Noah Watson, Justin Devenny and first-teamer Malcolm Ebiowei all coming in for Joe Whitworth, Caleb Kporha, Jadan Raymond, Adler Nascimento and Franco Umeh.
There was not much to separate the two sides early on in the half. Both teams cancelled each other out in the final third and prevented any clear attempts at goal.
Ebiowei arguably had Palace’s best chance of the first half, with an attempt from distance going wide of the mark.
Izquierdo, in his first start for the U21s this season, pulled off a fine save to deny Mason Rees following a second phase of a corner.