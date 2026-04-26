Liverpool U21 3 Crystal Palace U21 3
Liverpool U213
Wright12' 58'
Figueroa112'
Palace U213
Cardines15'
Marsh29'
Farquhar107'
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Liverpool U21 3(1), Crystal Palace U21 3(3).
120'+7'
Penalty Shootout ends
Penalty Shootout ends, Liverpool U21 3(1), Crystal Palace U21 3(3).
120'+7'
penalty saved
Penalty saved. Keyrol Figueroa (Liverpool U21) right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner by Harry Lee (Crystal Palace U21).
120'+6'
penalty goal
Goal! Liverpool U21 3(1), Crystal Palace U21 3(3). Joseph Gibbard (Crystal Palace U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
120'+5'
penalty saved
Penalty saved. Will Wright (Liverpool U21) right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner by Harry Lee (Crystal Palace U21).
120'+4'
penalty goal
Goal! Liverpool U21 3(1), Crystal Palace U21 3(2). Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
120'+3'
penalty saved
Penalty saved. Michael Laffey (Liverpool U21) right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner by Harry Lee (Crystal Palace U21).
120'+2'
penalty goal
Goal! Liverpool U21 3(1), Crystal Palace U21 3(1). Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
120'+1'
penalty goal
Goal! Liverpool U21 3(1), Crystal Palace U21 3. Kieran Morrison (Liverpool U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
120'+1'
penalty miss
Penalty missed. Jemiah Umolu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot is close, but misses to the left.
Penalty-Shootout
Penalty Shootout begins Liverpool U21 3, Crystal Palace U21 3.
120'+4'
end 4
Second Half Extra Time ends, Liverpool U21 3, Crystal Palace U21 3.
120'+2'
Yellow Card
Umolu(19)
Jemiah Umolu (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
120'+2'
free kick won
Talla Ndiaye (Liverpool U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
120'+2'
Yellow Card
Nallo(3)
Amara Nallo (Liverpool U21) is shown the yellow card.
120'+2'
free kick won
Tyler Whyte (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
120'
added time
Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.
120'
free kick won
Talla Ndiaye (Liverpool U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
119'
free kick won
Mofe Jemide (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
117'
miss
Attempt missed. Keyrol Figueroa (Liverpool U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Morrison with a cross.
115'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
113'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Talla Ndiaye (Liverpool U21).
113'
Yellow Card
Figueroa(14)
Keyrol Figueroa (Liverpool U21) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
112'
Liverpool U21 Goal
Goal!
Keyrol
Figueroa(14)
Goal! Liverpool U21 3, Crystal Palace U21 3. Keyrol Figueroa (Liverpool U21) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Calvin Ramsay with a cross.
111'
free kick won
Lucas Pitt (Liverpool U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
111'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Talla Ndiaye.
110'
free kick won
Craig Farquhar (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
109'
miss
Attempt missed. Keyrol Figueroa (Liverpool U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kieran Morrison with a cross following a corner.
108'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U21. Conceded by Craig Farquhar.
108'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Keyrol Figueroa (Liverpool U21) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Morrison with a cross.
107'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Craig
Farquhar(5)
Goal! Liverpool U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 3. Craig Farquhar (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner following a set piece situation.
107'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joseph Gibbard (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
106'
Yellow Card
Laffey(16)
Michael Laffey (Liverpool U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
106'
free kick won
Joseph Gibbard (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
105'
Substitution
Joshua
Sonni-Lambie(11)off
Keyrol
Figueroa(14)on
105'+4'
end 3
First Half Extra Time ends, Liverpool U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 2.
105'+2'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U21. Conceded by Rio Cardines.
105'
added time
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
104'
Substitution
Ben
Casey(18)off
Charlie
Walker-Smith(15)on
103'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
102'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U21).
101'
miss
Attempt missed. Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sebastian Williams.
99'
miss
Attempt missed. Talla Ndiaye (Liverpool U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Laffey with a cross following a corner.
99'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U21. Conceded by Mofe Jemide.
98'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
98'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Jemiah Umolu (Crystal Palace U21).
97'
miss
Attempt missed. Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool U21) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joe Bradshaw.
94'
free kick won
Harry Lee (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
94'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U21. Conceded by Craig Farquhar.
90'
Substitution
Trey
Nyoni(10)off
Joe
Bradshaw(12)on
Kick-Off
90'
Substitution
Joél
Drakes-Thomas(20)off
Jemiah
Umolu(19)on
90'+4'
miss
Attempt missed. Michael Laffey (Liverpool U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
90'+4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kieran Morrison (Liverpool U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'+3'
free kick won
Kieran Morrison (Liverpool U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Joél Drakes-Thomas (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Rio Cardines.
90'
added time
Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
89'
free kick won
George King (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tommy Pilling (Liverpool U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Morrison.
84'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Ben Casey is caught offside.
83'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Trey Nyoni.
81'
free kick won
Joél Drakes-Thomas (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
80'
free kick won
Sebastian Williams (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
76'
Substitution
Zach
Marsh(9)off
Ben
Casey(18)on
75'
miss
Attempt missed. Kieran Morrison (Liverpool U21) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Trey Nyoni.
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Will Wright (Liverpool U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Morrison with a cross.
71'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U21. Conceded by Dylan Reid.
71'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kieran Morrison (Liverpool U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Laffey.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Will Wright (Liverpool U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Laffey with a cross following a corner.
69'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U21. Conceded by Joél Drakes-Thomas.
69'
miss
Attempt missed. Joshua Sonni-Lambie (Liverpool U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
68'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Zach Marsh is caught offside.
67'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
65'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U21).
65'
free kick won
Harry Lee (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U21. Conceded by Craig Farquhar.
61'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastian Williams.
61'
post
Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U21) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Sebastian Williams.
60'
Substitution
James
McConnell(8)off
Tommy
Pilling(15)on
60'
Substitution
Kyle
Kelly(6)off
Michael
Laffey(16)on
60'
offside
Offside, Liverpool U21. Will Wright is caught offside.
59'
free kick won
Talla Ndiaye (Liverpool U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
Liverpool U21 Goal
Goal!
Will
Wright(9)
Goal! Liverpool U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 2. Will Wright (Liverpool U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kieran Morrison with a cross.
58'
free kick won
Joshua Sonni-Lambie (Liverpool U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Zach Marsh following a corner.
56'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Lucas Pitt.
56'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tyler Whyte (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
56'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joél Drakes-Thomas with a cross.
55'
Substitution
Dean
Benamar(3)off
Tyler
Whyte(14)on
54'
Yellow Card
Drakes-Thomas(20)
Joél Drakes-Thomas (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
54'
free kick won
Kyle Kelly (Liverpool U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Amara Nallo (Liverpool U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Morrison with a cross following a corner.
52'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U21. Conceded by Mofe Jemide.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joshua Sonni-Lambie (Liverpool U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Wright.
51'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Ármin Pécsi (Liverpool U21).
50'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Lucas Pitt.
50'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Dean Benamar (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Ármin Pécsi (Liverpool U21).
49'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kyle Kelly (Liverpool U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
48'
free kick won
Joshua Sonni-Lambie (Liverpool U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
47'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sebastian Williams (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rio Cardines with a cross.
46'
free kick won
Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Liverpool U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 2.
45'+4'
post
George King (Crystal Palace U21) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Rio Cardines with a cross following a set piece situation.
45'+3'
free kick won
Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
45'+2'
free kick won
Joél Drakes-Thomas (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. George King is caught offside.
45'+1'
free kick won
Joseph Gibbard (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
added time
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
43'
Yellow Card
Nyoni(10)
Trey Nyoni (Liverpool U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
43'
free kick won
Dean Benamar (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
42'
free kick won
Joshua Sonni-Lambie (Liverpool U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
free kick won
Kyle Kelly (Liverpool U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
free kick won
Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
free kick won
Dean Benamar (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U21. Conceded by Harry Lee.
35'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Trey Nyoni (Liverpool U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Harry Lee (Crystal Palace U21). Assisted by Joshua Sonni-Lambie.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Trey Nyoni (Liverpool U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
34'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joshua Sonni-Lambie (Liverpool U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Talla Ndiaye (Liverpool U21) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Morrison with a cross.
33'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U21. Conceded by Craig Farquhar.
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Trey Nyoni (Liverpool U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
32'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Craig Farquhar (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rio Cardines with a cross.
31'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Amara Nallo.
31'
offside
Offside, Liverpool U21. Will Wright is caught offside.
29'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Zach
Marsh(9)
Goal! Liverpool U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 2. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rio Cardines with a cross.
28'
free kick won
Craig Farquhar (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
Substitution
Kaden
Rodney(8)off
Joél
Drakes-Thomas(20)on
26'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
25'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury James McConnell (Liverpool U21).
23'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Ármin Pécsi (Liverpool U21). Assisted by Dean Benamar with a cross.
22'
free kick won
Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. Mofe Jemide (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dean Benamar with a cross following a set piece situation.
19'
free kick won
Joseph Gibbard (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
17'
free kick won
Joshua Sonni-Lambie (Liverpool U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'
free kick won
Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Rio
Cardines(7)
Goal! Liverpool U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 1. Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U21) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
14'
Yellow Card
Ndiaye(4)
Talla Ndiaye (Liverpool U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
14'
free kick won
Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
12'
Liverpool U21 Goal
Goal!
Will
Wright(9)
Goal! Liverpool U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 0. Will Wright (Liverpool U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kieran Morrison.
7'
miss
Attempt missed. Will Wright (Liverpool U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kieran Morrison.
2'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Joseph Gibbard is caught offside.
1'
free kick won
Harry Lee (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
9
Zach Marsh
S
29'
76'
Substitutes
18
Ben Casey
76'
104'
19
Jemiah Umolu
90'
120'+2'
20
Joél Drakes-Thomas
27'
54'
90'
Starting lineup
1
Ármin Pécsi
GK
2
Calvin Ramsay
DF
5
Lucas Pitt
DF
3
Amara Nallo
DF
120'+2'
4
Talla Ndiaye
DF
14'
7
Kieran Morrison
MF
10
Trey Nyoni
MF
43'
90'
11
Joshua Sonni-Lambie
MF
105'
8
James McConnell
MF
60'
6
Kyle Kelly
MF
60'
9
Will Wright
S
12'
58'
Substitutes
12
Joe Bradshaw
90'
13
Kornel Misciur
14
Keyrol Figueroa
105'
112'
113'
15
Tommy Pilling
60'
16
Michael Laffey
60'
106'
Team stats
Possession
61%
39%
Total shots
25
18
Shots on target
4
6
Corners
10
5
Passes completed
501
277
Free kicks
13
20
Offsides
2
4
Top performing palace players
Successful passes
4857Craig Farquhar
Duels won
10Rio Cardines
Crosses
15Rio Cardines
Touches
76Craig Farquhar
Tackles
6Rio Cardines
Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea U21
20
14
1
5
52
25
+27
43
2
MANManchester United U21
20
13
4
3
43
26
+17
43
3
MANManchester City U21
20
13
1
6
59
21
+38
40
4
FULFulham U21
20
11
5
4
48
32
+16
38
5
IPSIpswich Town U21
20
12
2
6
45
45
0
38
6
SOUSouthampton U21
20
10
6
4
36
29
+7
36
7
LIVLiverpool U21
20
11
2
7
49
36
+13
35
8
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
20
11
2
7
42
32
+10
35
9
LEILeicester City U21
20
9
4
7
48
42
+6
31
10
CRYCrystal Palace U21
20
9
4
7
36
31
+5
31
11
ASTAston Villa U21
20
9
4
7
32
35
-3
31
12
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
20
8
6
6
38
25
+13
30
13
WESWest Ham United U21
20
8
6
6
44
35
+9
30
14
ARSArsenal U21
20
8
5
7
28
33
-5
29
15
SUNSunderland U21
20
8
4
8
41
40
+1
28
16
MIDMiddlesbrough U21
20
7
6
7
37
28
+9
27
17
NOTNottingham Forest U21
20
8
2
10
23
23
0
26
18
EVEEverton U21
20
7
4
9
33
36
-3
25
19
REAReading U21
20
7
4
9
29
36
-7
25
20
STOStoke City U21
20
7
4
9
29
42
-13
25
21
NEWNewcastle United U21
20
6
6
8
30
35
-5
24
22
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
20
6
5
9
30
45
-15
23
23
NORNorwich City U21
20
5
5
10
32
42
-10
20
24
DERDerby County U21
20
5
5
10
26
44
-18
20
25
LEELeeds United U21
20
5
3
12
28
40
-12
18
26
WESWest Bromwich Albion U21
20
5
3
12
26
41
-15
18
27
BIRBirmingham City U21
20
4
5
11
26
52
-26
17
28
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
20
4
2
14
27
46
-19
14
29
BURBurnley U21
20
3
4
13
22
42
-20
13
MAN
3-2
SUN