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      Liverpool U21 vs Crystal Palace U21

      Liverpool U21 3 Crystal Palace U21 3

      Liverpool U213
      Wright12' 58'
      Figueroa112'
      Palace U213
      Cardines15'
      Marsh29'
      Farquhar107'
      Sun 26 Apr 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier League 2 - Division 1Liverpool Academy

      Full-Time

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Liverpool U21 3(1), Crystal Palace U21 3(3).
      120'+7'

      Penalty Shootout ends

      Penalty Shootout ends, Liverpool U21 3(1), Crystal Palace U21 3(3).
      120'+7'

      penalty saved

      Penalty saved. Keyrol Figueroa (Liverpool U21) right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner by Harry Lee (Crystal Palace U21).
      120'+6'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Liverpool U21 3(1), Crystal Palace U21 3(3). Joseph Gibbard (Crystal Palace U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      120'+5'

      penalty saved

      Penalty saved. Will Wright (Liverpool U21) right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner by Harry Lee (Crystal Palace U21).
      120'+4'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Liverpool U21 3(1), Crystal Palace U21 3(2). Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      120'+3'

      penalty saved

      Penalty saved. Michael Laffey (Liverpool U21) right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner by Harry Lee (Crystal Palace U21).
      120'+2'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Liverpool U21 3(1), Crystal Palace U21 3(1). Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      120'+1'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Liverpool U21 3(1), Crystal Palace U21 3. Kieran Morrison (Liverpool U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      120'+1'

      penalty miss

      Penalty missed. Jemiah Umolu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot is close, but misses to the left.

      Penalty-Shootout

      Penalty Shootout begins Liverpool U21 3, Crystal Palace U21 3.
      120'+4'

      end 4

      Second Half Extra Time ends, Liverpool U21 3, Crystal Palace U21 3.
      120'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Umolu(19)
      Jemiah Umolu (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
      120'+2'

      free kick won

      Talla Ndiaye (Liverpool U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      120'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Nallo(3)
      Amara Nallo (Liverpool U21) is shown the yellow card.
      120'+2'

      free kick won

      Tyler Whyte (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      120'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.
      120'

      free kick won

      Talla Ndiaye (Liverpool U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      119'

      free kick won

      Mofe Jemide (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      117'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Keyrol Figueroa (Liverpool U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Morrison with a cross.
      115'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      113'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Talla Ndiaye (Liverpool U21).
      113'

      Yellow Card

      Figueroa(14)
      Keyrol Figueroa (Liverpool U21) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
      112'

      Liverpool U21 Goal

      Liverpool U21
      Goal!
      Liverpool U21
      Keyrol
      Figueroa(14)
      Goal! Liverpool U21 3, Crystal Palace U21 3. Keyrol Figueroa (Liverpool U21) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Calvin Ramsay with a cross.
      111'

      free kick won

      Lucas Pitt (Liverpool U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      111'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Talla Ndiaye.
      110'

      free kick won

      Craig Farquhar (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      109'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Keyrol Figueroa (Liverpool U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kieran Morrison with a cross following a corner.
      108'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool U21. Conceded by Craig Farquhar.
      108'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Keyrol Figueroa (Liverpool U21) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Morrison with a cross.
      107'

      Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U21
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U21
      Craig
      Farquhar(5)
      Craig Farquhar
      Goal! Liverpool U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 3. Craig Farquhar (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner following a set piece situation.
      107'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joseph Gibbard (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      106'

      Yellow Card

      Laffey(16)
      Michael Laffey (Liverpool U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      106'

      free kick won

      Joseph Gibbard (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      105'

      Substitution

      Liverpool U21
      Joshua
      Sonni-Lambie(11)
      off
      Keyrol
      Figueroa(14)
      on
      105'+4'

      end 3

      First Half Extra Time ends, Liverpool U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 2.
      105'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool U21. Conceded by Rio Cardines.
      105'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
      104'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U21
      Ben Casey
      Ben
      Casey(18)
      off
      Charlie Walker-Smith
      Charlie
      Walker-Smith(15)
      on
      103'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      102'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U21).
      101'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sebastian Williams.
      99'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Talla Ndiaye (Liverpool U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Laffey with a cross following a corner.
      99'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool U21. Conceded by Mofe Jemide.
      98'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      98'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jemiah Umolu (Crystal Palace U21).
      97'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool U21) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joe Bradshaw.
      94'

      free kick won

      Harry Lee (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      94'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool U21. Conceded by Craig Farquhar.
      90'

      Substitution

      Liverpool U21
      Trey
      Nyoni(10)
      off
      Joe
      Bradshaw(12)
      on

      Kick-Off

      90'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U21
      Joél Drakes-Thomas
      Joél
      Drakes-Thomas(20)
      off
      Jemiah Umolu
      Jemiah
      Umolu(19)
      on
      90'+4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Laffey (Liverpool U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
      90'+4'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kieran Morrison (Liverpool U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Kieran Morrison (Liverpool U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joél Drakes-Thomas (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Rio Cardines.
      90'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
      89'

      free kick won

      George King (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Tommy Pilling (Liverpool U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Morrison.
      84'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Ben Casey is caught offside.
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Trey Nyoni.
      81'

      free kick won

      Joél Drakes-Thomas (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      80'

      free kick won

      Sebastian Williams (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      76'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U21
      Zach Marsh
      Zach
      Marsh(9)
      off
      Ben Casey
      Ben
      Casey(18)
      on
      75'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kieran Morrison (Liverpool U21) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Trey Nyoni.
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Will Wright (Liverpool U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Morrison with a cross.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool U21. Conceded by Dylan Reid.
      71'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kieran Morrison (Liverpool U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Laffey.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Will Wright (Liverpool U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Laffey with a cross following a corner.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool U21. Conceded by Joél Drakes-Thomas.
      69'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joshua Sonni-Lambie (Liverpool U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
      68'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Zach Marsh is caught offside.
      67'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      65'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U21).
      65'

      free kick won

      Harry Lee (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool U21. Conceded by Craig Farquhar.
      61'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastian Williams.
      61'

      post

      Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U21) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Sebastian Williams.
      60'

      Substitution

      Liverpool U21
      James
      McConnell(8)
      off
      Tommy
      Pilling(15)
      on
      60'

      Substitution

      Liverpool U21
      Kyle
      Kelly(6)
      off
      Michael
      Laffey(16)
      on
      60'

      offside

      Offside, Liverpool U21. Will Wright is caught offside.
      59'

      free kick won

      Talla Ndiaye (Liverpool U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      Liverpool U21 Goal

      Liverpool U21
      Goal!
      Liverpool U21
      Will
      Wright(9)
      Goal! Liverpool U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 2. Will Wright (Liverpool U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kieran Morrison with a cross.
      58'

      free kick won

      Joshua Sonni-Lambie (Liverpool U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Zach Marsh following a corner.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Lucas Pitt.
      56'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Tyler Whyte (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      56'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joél Drakes-Thomas with a cross.
      55'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U21
      Dean Benamar
      Dean
      Benamar(3)
      off
      Tyler Whyte
      Tyler
      Whyte(14)
      on
      54'

      Yellow Card

      Drakes-Thomas(20)
      Joél Drakes-Thomas (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
      54'

      free kick won

      Kyle Kelly (Liverpool U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Amara Nallo (Liverpool U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Morrison with a cross following a corner.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool U21. Conceded by Mofe Jemide.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joshua Sonni-Lambie (Liverpool U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Wright.
      51'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Ármin Pécsi (Liverpool U21).
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Lucas Pitt.
      50'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dean Benamar (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Ármin Pécsi (Liverpool U21).
      49'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kyle Kelly (Liverpool U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      48'

      free kick won

      Joshua Sonni-Lambie (Liverpool U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      47'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sebastian Williams (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rio Cardines with a cross.
      46'

      free kick won

      Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Liverpool U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 2.
      45'+4'

      post

      George King (Crystal Palace U21) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Rio Cardines with a cross following a set piece situation.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Joél Drakes-Thomas (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+1'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace U21. George King is caught offside.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Joseph Gibbard (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
      43'

      Yellow Card

      Nyoni(10)
      Trey Nyoni (Liverpool U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      43'

      free kick won

      Dean Benamar (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      42'

      free kick won

      Joshua Sonni-Lambie (Liverpool U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      free kick won

      Kyle Kelly (Liverpool U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      free kick won

      Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      free kick won

      Dean Benamar (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool U21. Conceded by Harry Lee.
      35'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Trey Nyoni (Liverpool U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Harry Lee (Crystal Palace U21). Assisted by Joshua Sonni-Lambie.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Trey Nyoni (Liverpool U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joshua Sonni-Lambie (Liverpool U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Talla Ndiaye (Liverpool U21) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Morrison with a cross.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool U21. Conceded by Craig Farquhar.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Trey Nyoni (Liverpool U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      32'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Craig Farquhar (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rio Cardines with a cross.
      31'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Amara Nallo.
      31'

      offside

      Offside, Liverpool U21. Will Wright is caught offside.
      29'

      Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U21
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U21
      Zach
      Marsh(9)
      Zach Marsh
      Goal! Liverpool U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 2. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rio Cardines with a cross.
      28'

      free kick won

      Craig Farquhar (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U21
      Kaden Rodney
      Kaden
      Rodney(8)
      off
      Joél Drakes-Thomas
      Joél
      Drakes-Thomas(20)
      on
      26'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      25'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury James McConnell (Liverpool U21).
      23'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Ármin Pécsi (Liverpool U21). Assisted by Dean Benamar with a cross.
      22'

      free kick won

      Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mofe Jemide (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dean Benamar with a cross following a set piece situation.
      19'

      free kick won

      Joseph Gibbard (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      17'

      free kick won

      Joshua Sonni-Lambie (Liverpool U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      free kick won

      Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U21
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U21
      Rio
      Cardines(7)
      Rio Cardines
      Goal! Liverpool U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 1. Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U21) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      14'

      Yellow Card

      Ndiaye(4)
      Talla Ndiaye (Liverpool U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      14'

      free kick won

      Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      12'

      Liverpool U21 Goal

      Liverpool U21
      Goal!
      Liverpool U21
      Will
      Wright(9)
      Goal! Liverpool U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 0. Will Wright (Liverpool U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kieran Morrison.
      7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Will Wright (Liverpool U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kieran Morrison.
      2'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Joseph Gibbard is caught offside.
      1'

      free kick won

      Harry Lee (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Harry Lee
      GK
      3
      Dean Benamar
      DF
      substitution icon55'
      5
      Craig Farquhar
      DF
      107'
      2
      George King
      DF
      4
      Mofe Jemide
      DF
      8
      Kaden Rodney
      MF
      substitution icon27'
      7
      Rio Cardines
      MF
      15'
      12
      Dylan Reid
      MF
      9
      Zach Marsh
      S
      29'
      substitution icon76'
      10
      Sebastian Williams
      S
      11
      Joseph Gibbard
      S

      Substitutes

      14
      Tyler Whyte
      substitution icon55'
      15
      Charlie Walker-Smith
      substitution icon104'
      18
      Ben Casey
      substitution icon76'
      substitution icon104'
      19
      Jemiah Umolu
      substitution icon90'
      120'+2'
      20
      Joél Drakes-Thomas
      substitution icon27'
      54'
      substitution icon90'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Ármin Pécsi
      GK
      2
      Calvin Ramsay
      DF
      5
      Lucas Pitt
      DF
      3
      Amara Nallo
      DF
      120'+2'
      4
      Talla Ndiaye
      DF
      14'
      7
      Kieran Morrison
      MF
      10
      Trey Nyoni
      MF
      43'
      substitution icon90'
      11
      Joshua Sonni-Lambie
      MF
      substitution icon105'
      8
      James McConnell
      MF
      substitution icon60'
      6
      Kyle Kelly
      MF
      substitution icon60'
      9
      Will Wright
      S
      12'
      58'

      Substitutes

      12
      Joe Bradshaw
      substitution icon90'
      13
      Kornel Misciur
      14
      Keyrol Figueroa
      substitution icon105'
      112'
      113'
      15
      Tommy Pilling
      substitution icon60'
      16
      Michael Laffey
      substitution icon60'
      106'
      Liverpool U21

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace U21
      Possession
      61%
      39%
      Total shots
      25
      18
      Shots on target
      4
      6
      Corners
      10
      5
      Passes completed
      501
      277
      Free kicks
      13
      20
      Offsides
      2
      4

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4857
      Craig Farquhar
      Craig Farquhar
      Duels won
      10
      Rio Cardines
      Rio Cardines
      Crosses
      15
      Rio Cardines
      Rio Cardines
      Touches
      76
      Craig Farquhar
      Craig Farquhar
      Tackles
      6
      Rio Cardines
      Rio Cardines
      Live
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea U21
      20
      14
      1
      5
      52
      25
      +27
      43
      2
      MANManchester United U21
      20
      13
      4
      3
      43
      26
      +17
      43
      3
      MANManchester City U21
      20
      13
      1
      6
      59
      21
      +38
      40
      4
      FULFulham U21
      20
      11
      5
      4
      48
      32
      +16
      38
      5
      IPSIpswich Town U21
      20
      12
      2
      6
      45
      45
      0
      38
      6
      SOUSouthampton U21
      20
      10
      6
      4
      36
      29
      +7
      36
      7
      LIVLiverpool U21
      20
      11
      2
      7
      49
      36
      +13
      35
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
      20
      11
      2
      7
      42
      32
      +10
      35
      9
      LEILeicester City U21
      20
      9
      4
      7
      48
      42
      +6
      31
      10
      CRYCrystal Palace U21
      20
      9
      4
      7
      36
      31
      +5
      31
      11
      ASTAston Villa U21
      20
      9
      4
      7
      32
      35
      -3
      31
      12
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
      20
      8
      6
      6
      38
      25
      +13
      30
      13
      WESWest Ham United U21
      20
      8
      6
      6
      44
      35
      +9
      30
      14
      ARSArsenal U21
      20
      8
      5
      7
      28
      33
      -5
      29
      15
      SUNSunderland U21
      20
      8
      4
      8
      41
      40
      +1
      28
      16
      MIDMiddlesbrough U21
      20
      7
      6
      7
      37
      28
      +9
      27
      17
      NOTNottingham Forest U21
      20
      8
      2
      10
      23
      23
      0
      26
      18
      EVEEverton U21
      20
      7
      4
      9
      33
      36
      -3
      25
      19
      REAReading U21
      20
      7
      4
      9
      29
      36
      -7
      25
      20
      STOStoke City U21
      20
      7
      4
      9
      29
      42
      -13
      25
      21
      NEWNewcastle United U21
      20
      6
      6
      8
      30
      35
      -5
      24
      22
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
      20
      6
      5
      9
      30
      45
      -15
      23
      23
      NORNorwich City U21
      20
      5
      5
      10
      32
      42
      -10
      20
      24
      DERDerby County U21
      20
      5
      5
      10
      26
      44
      -18
      20
      25
      LEELeeds United U21
      20
      5
      3
      12
      28
      40
      -12
      18
      26
      WESWest Bromwich Albion U21
      20
      5
      3
      12
      26
      41
      -15
      18
      27
      BIRBirmingham City U21
      20
      4
      5
      11
      26
      52
      -26
      17
      28
      BLABlackburn Rovers U21
      20
      4
      2
      14
      27
      46
      -19
      14
      29
      BURBurnley U21
      20
      3
      4
      13
      22
      42
      -20
      13
      MAN
      3-2
      SUN