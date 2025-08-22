Skip navigation
      Tottenham Hotspur U21 vs Crystal Palace U21

      Tottenham Hotspur U21 2 Crystal Palace U21 3

      Tottenham Hotspur U212
      Akhamrich50'
      Irow89'
      Palace U213
      Marsh3' 34' 73'
      Fri 22 Aug 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier League 2 - Division 1Lamex Stadium

      Full-Time

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 3.
      90'+5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tyrell Ashcroft (Tottenham Hotspur U21) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Callum Olusesi.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Callum Olusesi (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Mofe Jemide.
      90'+1'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.
      90'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U21
      Dean Benamar
      Dean
      Benamar(3)
      off
      Tyler Whyte
      Tyler
      Whyte(16)
      on
      89'

      Tottenham Hotspur U21 Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur U21
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur U21
      Oliver
      Irow(11)
      Goal! Tottenham Hotspur U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 3. Oliver Irow (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucá Williams-Barnett.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Luke Browne.
      88'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      87'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jake Grante (Crystal Palace U21).
      85'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Asher Agbinone is caught offside.
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Oliver Irow (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yusuf Akhamrich with a cross.
      83'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U21
      Kaden Rodney
      Kaden
      Rodney(8)
      off
      Joseph Gibbard
      Joseph
      Gibbard(12)
      on
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lucá Williams-Barnett (Tottenham Hotspur U21) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Tyrell Ashcroft with a cross.
      79'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Asher Agbinone is caught offside.
      78'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur U21
      Rio
      Kyerematen(8)
      off
      Calum
      Logan(17)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur U21
      Pele
      Arganese-McDermott(4)
      off
      Malachi
      Hardy(15)
      on
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Rio Kyerematen (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Harry Lee (Crystal Palace U21). Assisted by Tynan Thompson.
      73'

      Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U21
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U21
      Zach
      Marsh(9)
      Zach Marsh
      Goal! Tottenham Hotspur U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 3. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Asher Agbinone following a fast break.
      71'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luke Browne (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Zach Marsh with a headed pass following a corner.
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by James Rowswell.
      70'

      free kick won

      Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Oliver Irow (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucá Williams-Barnett.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Joél Drakes-Thomas.
      66'

      free kick won

      Asher Agbinone (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
      62'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      61'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Luke Browne (Crystal Palace U21).
      60'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Yusuf Akhamrich (Tottenham Hotspur U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Harry Lee (Crystal Palace U21). Assisted by Tyrell Ashcroft.
      59'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yusuf Akhamrich.
      59'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Zach Marsh is caught offside.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joél Drakes-Thomas (Crystal Palace U21) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal by Luca Gunter (Tottenham Hotspur U21). Assisted by Dean Benamar with a cross.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Tynan Thompson.
      57'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur U21
      Jun'ai
      Byfield(5)
      off
      Reiss
      Denny(14)
      on
      57'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur U21
      Reiss
      Elliot-Parris(9)
      off
      Tynan
      Thompson(16)
      on
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      54'

      post

      Asher Agbinone (Crystal Palace U21) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Jake Grante.
      53'

      free kick won

      Jun'ai Byfield (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yusuf Akhamrich (Tottenham Hotspur U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lucá Williams-Barnett following a corner.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Joél Drakes-Thomas.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Asher Agbinone (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dean Benamar.
      50'

      free kick won

      Dean Benamar (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      Tottenham Hotspur U21 Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur U21
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur U21
      Yusuf
      Akhamrich(7)
      Goal! Tottenham Hotspur U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 2. Yusuf Akhamrich (Tottenham Hotspur U21) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rio Kyerematen.
      49'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Dean Benamar is caught offside.
      47'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U21) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal by Luca Gunter (Tottenham Hotspur U21). Assisted by Dean Benamar with a cross.
      47'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Yusuf Akhamrich (Tottenham Hotspur U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rio Kyerematen.
      46'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Luke Browne.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U21
      Rio Cardines
      Rio
      Cardines(7)
      off
      Joél
      Drakes-Thomas(14)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 2.
      45'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 1 minutes of added time.
      45'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Yusuf Akhamrich.
      43'

      free kick won

      Asher Agbinone (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      Yellow Card

      Marsh(9)
      Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
      42'

      free kick won

      Reiss Elliot-Parris (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mofe Jemide (Crystal Palace U21) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dylan Reid with a cross following a corner.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by James Rowswell.
      36'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Zach Marsh is caught offside.
      34'

      Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U21
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U21
      Zach
      Marsh(9)
      Zach Marsh
      Goal! Tottenham Hotspur U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 2. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
      34'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Asher Agbinone (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Luca Gunter (Tottenham Hotspur U21). Assisted by Luke Browne.
      33'

      Yellow Card

      Arganese-McDermott(4)
      Pele Arganese-McDermott (Tottenham Hotspur U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      33'

      free kick won

      Asher Agbinone (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Rio Cardines is caught offside.
      32'

      free kick won

      Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
      30'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Luke Browne.
      30'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Oliver Irow (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucá Williams-Barnett with a through ball.
      26'

      Yellow Card

      Byfield(5)
      Jun'ai Byfield (Tottenham Hotspur U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      26'

      free kick won

      Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      24'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Zach Marsh is caught offside.
      24'

      free kick won

      Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      free kick won

      Pele Arganese-McDermott (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mofe Jemide (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dean Benamar with a cross following a corner.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Pele Arganese-McDermott.
      14'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Tyrell Ashcroft.
      9'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Asher Agbinone.
      8'

      free kick won

      Callum Olusesi (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      free kick won

      Dean Benamar (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U21
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U21
      Zach
      Marsh(9)
      Zach Marsh
      Goal! Tottenham Hotspur U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adler Nascimento following a fast break.
      2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Callum Olusesi (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yusuf Akhamrich.
      1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Rio Kyerematen (Tottenham Hotspur U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Harry Lee (Crystal Palace U21). Assisted by Lucá Williams-Barnett.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Harry Lee
      GK
      5
      Luke Browne
      DF
      3
      Dean Benamar
      DF
      substitution icon90'
      2
      Jake Grante
      DF
      4
      Mofe Jemide
      DF
      10
      Asher Agbinone
      MF
      15
      Adler Nascimento
      MF
      7
      Rio Cardines
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      6
      Dylan Reid
      MF
      8
      Kaden Rodney
      MF
      substitution icon83'
      9
      Zach Marsh
      S
      3'
      34'
      42'
      73'

      Substitutes

      11
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      12
      Joseph Gibbard
      substitution icon83'
      13
      Jackson Izquierdo
      14
      Joél Drakes-Thomas
      substitution icon45'
      16
      Tyler Whyte
      substitution icon90'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Luca Gunter
      GK
      2
      James Rowswell
      DF
      4
      Pele Arganese-McDermott
      DF
      33'
      substitution icon78'
      3
      Tyrell Ashcroft
      DF
      5
      Jun'ai Byfield
      DF
      26'
      substitution icon57'
      10
      Lucá Williams-Barnett
      MF
      8
      Rio Kyerematen
      MF
      substitution icon78'
      6
      Callum Olusesi
      MF
      11
      Oliver Irow
      MF
      89'
      7
      Yusuf Akhamrich
      MF
      50'
      9
      Reiss Elliot-Parris
      S
      substitution icon57'

      Substitutes

      12
      Dante Cassanova
      14
      Reiss Denny
      substitution icon57'
      15
      Malachi Hardy
      substitution icon78'
      16
      Tynan Thompson
      substitution icon57'
      17
      Calum Logan
      substitution icon78'
      Tottenham Hotspur U21

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace U21
      Possession
      63%
      37%
      Total shots
      14
      15
      Shots on target
      5
      6
      Corners
      8
      6
      Passes completed
      419
      217
      Free kicks
      5
      9
      Offsides
      0
      7

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3138
      Mofe Jemide
      Mofe Jemide
      Duels won
      8
      Dean Benamar
      Dean Benamar
      Crosses
      6
      Dean Benamar
      Dean Benamar
      Touches
      54
      Dylan Reid
      Dylan Reid
      Tackles
      5
      Dylan Reid
      Dylan Reid
      Live
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
      2
      2
      0
      0
      8
      0
      +8
      6
      2
      CHEChelsea U21
      2
      2
      0
      0
      8
      1
      +7
      6
      3
      MANManchester United U21
      2
      2
      0
      0
      5
      2
      +3
      6
      4
      FULFulham U21
      2
      2
      0
      0
      7
      5
      +2
      6
      5
      IPSIpswich Town U21
      2
      2
      0
      0
      7
      5
      +2
      6
      6
      SOUSouthampton U21
      2
      2
      0
      0
      5
      3
      +2
      6
      7
      BIRBirmingham City U21
      2
      1
      1
      0
      5
      2
      +3
      4
      8
      LEILeicester City U21
      2
      1
      1
      0
      4
      2
      +2
      4
      9
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
      2
      1
      1
      0
      4
      3
      +1
      4
      10
      NOTNottingham Forest U21
      2
      1
      1
      0
      3
      2
      +1
      4
      11
      LEELeeds United U21
      2
      1
      0
      1
      5
      3
      +2
      3
      12
      TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
      2
      1
      0
      1
      7
      6
      +1
      3
      13
      CRYCrystal Palace U21
      1
      1
      0
      0
      3
      2
      +1
      3
      14
      BURBurnley U21
      2
      1
      0
      1
      4
      4
      0
      3
      15
      EVEEverton U21
      2
      1
      0
      1
      4
      4
      0
      3
      16
      MANManchester City U21
      2
      1
      0
      1
      4
      4
      0
      3
      17
      ASTAston Villa U21
      2
      1
      0
      1
      3
      4
      -1
      3
      18
      STOStoke City U21
      2
      0
      2
      0
      4
      4
      0
      2
      19
      REAReading U21
      2
      0
      2
      0
      1
      1
      0
      2
      20
      ARSArsenal U21
      2
      0
      1
      1
      4
      5
      -1
      1
      21
      NORNorwich City U21
      2
      0
      1
      1
      3
      5
      -2
      1
      22
      MIDMiddlesbrough U21
      1
      0
      0
      1
      0
      1
      -1
      0
      23
      SUNSunderland U21
      2
      0
      0
      2
      5
      8
      -3
      0
      24
      LIVLiverpool U21
      2
      0
      0
      2
      4
      7
      -3
      0
      25
      WESWest Ham United U21
      2
      0
      0
      2
      1
      4
      -3
      0
      26
      DERDerby County U21
      2
      0
      0
      2
      3
      7
      -4
      0
      27
      BLABlackburn Rovers U21
      2
      0
      0
      2
      0
      5
      -5
      0
      28
      NEWNewcastle United U21
      2
      0
      0
      2
      1
      7
      -6
      0
      29
      WESWest Bromwich Albion U21
      2
      0
      0
      2
      1
      7
      -6
      0
      MAN
      4-2
      NOR
      WOL
      2-2
      STO
      SOU
      3-2
      SUN
      REA
      0-0
      LEI
      NOT
      2-2
      ARS
      NEW
      0-5
      CHE
      MAN
      3-1
      WES
      EVE
      3-4
      FUL
      BLA
      0-4
      BHA