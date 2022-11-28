Skip navigation
Bristol City U21 vs Crystal Palace U21

Bristol City U21 Crystal Palace U21

Bristol City U21
Bristol City U21
Palace U21
Crystal Palace U21
Mon 28 Nov 13:00

Premier League Cup
Robins High Performance Centre

Bristol City U21 vs Crystal Palace U21
Premier League Cup

Premier League Cup

Bristol City U21
Crystal Palace U21
Bristol City U21

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace U21
Games played
0
0
Total wins
0
0
Draws
0
Bristol City U21

Form

Crystal Palace U21
SHE
SHE
2 - 1
(A)
L
W
(A)
0 - 1
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
4 - 0
(H)
W
W
(A)
1 - 2
SHE
SHE
Bristol City U21

Season so far

Crystal Palace U21
2
Position
1
1
Won
2
0
Drawn
0
1
Lost
0
2.50
Average goals scored
1.50
1.00
Average goals conceded
0.50
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CRYCrystal Palace U21
2
2
0
0
3
1
+2
6
2
BHABristol City U21
2
1
0
1
5
2
+3
3
3
SHESheffield United U21
2
1
0
1
3
3
0
3
4
NEWNewcastle United U21
2
0
0
2
0
5
-5
0