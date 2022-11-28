U21s Report: Honours even as Palace held by 10-man Bristol City

One week on from securing three points away at Newcastle with a John-Kymani Gordon stunner, Paddy McCarthy’s Eagles travelled to the South West to face Bristol City in their third successive away game in the Premier League Cup.

Four changes were made to the side, with Owen Goodman, Kaden Rodney, Maliq Cadgoan and David Omilabu coming in for Joe Whitworth, Danny Imray, Jadan Raymond and Fionn Mooney.

The hosts were in control in the opening ten minutes. Sam Bell and Seb Palmer-Holden both had excellent opportunities to open the scoring in the opening five minutes, though both forwards fired wide of the mark.

Omar Taylor-Clarke whipped in a dangerous free-kick a quarter of an hour in and managed to pick out Joe Low ghosting in at the far post, though his goalbound header was well saved by Owen Goodman in the Palace goal.