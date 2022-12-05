U21s Report: Robins knock Eagles off top spot in Premier League Cup
Crystal Palace U21 2 Bristol City U21 5
Palace U212
Omilabu34'
Phillips55'
Bristol City U215
Pearson15' 72'
Palmer-Houlden28'
Taylor56'
Bell82'
- 03:11U21 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-5 Bristol City
- 03:11U21 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-5 Bristol City
- 05:40U21 Match Highlights: Bristol City 2-2 Crystal Palace
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
SHESheffield United U21
4
3
0
1
6
4
+2
9
2
BHABristol City U21
4
2
1
1
12
6
+6
7
3
CRYCrystal Palace U21
4
2
1
1
7
8
-1
7
4
NEWNewcastle United U21
4
0
0
4
1
8
-7
0
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace U21 2, Bristol City U21 5.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
90'
miss
Attempt missed. Kai Churchley (Bristol City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
89'
Substitution
Dylan
Kadji(8)off
Ollie
Thomas(18)on
87'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Zac Bell.
85'
free kick won
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
Bristol City U21 Goal
Goal!
Sam
Bell(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 2, Bristol City U21 5. Sam Bell (Bristol City U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
81'
penalty won
Penalty Bristol City U21. Omar Taylor-Clarke draws a foul in the penalty area.
79'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sam Bell (Bristol City U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
75'
Substitution
Samuel
Pearson(2)off
Kai
Churchley(16)on
75'
Substitution
Danny
Imray(2)off
Daniel
Quick(12)on
75'
Substitution
Fionn
Mooney(11)off
Adler
Nascimento(14)on
74'
Yellow Card
Vigor(4)
Matthew Vigor (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
74'
free kick won
Callum Wood (Bristol City U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
72'
Bristol City U21 Goal
Goal!
Samuel
Pearson(2)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 2, Bristol City U21 4. Samuel Pearson (Bristol City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Omar Taylor-Clarke following a corner.
71'
corner
Corner, Bristol City U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
71'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Seb Palmer-Houlden (Bristol City U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
67'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
66'
Yellow Card
Kadji(8)
Dylan Kadji (Bristol City U21) is shown the yellow card.
65'
Substitution
Joshua
Addae(3)off
Maliq
Cadogan(16)on
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
60'
miss
Attempt missed. James Taylor (Bristol City U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
60'
corner
Corner, Bristol City U21. Conceded by Ryan Bartley.
59'
Yellow Card
Pearson(2)
Samuel Pearson (Bristol City U21) is shown the yellow card.
59'
corner
Corner, Bristol City U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
59'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Zac Bell (Bristol City U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
58'
free kick won
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
free kick won
Zac Bell (Bristol City U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
56'
Bristol City U21 Goal
Goal!
James
Taylor(4)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 2, Bristol City U21 3. James Taylor (Bristol City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
55'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Killian
Phillips(8)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 2, Bristol City U21 2. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
52'
free kick won
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Callum Wood.
50'
free kick won
James Taylor (Bristol City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
miss
Attempt missed. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
49'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by James Taylor.
47'
free kick won
Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
Elijah
Morrison(3)off
Jamie
Knight-Lebel(15)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U21 1, Bristol City U21 2.
44'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Omar Taylor-Clarke.
43'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Stefan Bajic.
43'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
40'
free kick won
Ben Acey (Bristol City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
36'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sam Bell (Bristol City U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
34'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
David
Omilabu(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Bristol City U21 2. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
33'
Yellow Card
Taylor(4)
James Taylor (Bristol City U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
33'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace U21. Fionn Mooney draws a foul in the penalty area.
28'
Bristol City U21 Goal
Goal!
Seb
Palmer-Houlden(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Bristol City U21 2. Seb Palmer-Houlden (Bristol City U21) right footed shot from long range on the right to the top left corner following a fast break.
25'
free kick won
Callum Wood (Bristol City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
free kick won
Stefan Bajic (Bristol City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Samuel Pearson (Bristol City U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
22'
free kick won
Ben Acey (Bristol City U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
19'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Samuel Pearson.
17'
free kick won
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'
Bristol City U21 Goal
Goal!
Samuel
Pearson(2)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Bristol City U21 1. Samuel Pearson (Bristol City U21) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Bell.
14'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Callum Wood.
13'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sam Bell (Bristol City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
12'
corner
Corner, Bristol City U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
12'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ben Acey (Bristol City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
7'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Elijah Morrison.
7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Seb Palmer-Houlden (Bristol City U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
4'
free kick won
Matthew Vigor (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
1'
free kick won
Callum Wood (Bristol City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
1
Stefan Bajic
GK
2
Samuel Pearson
DF
15'
59'
72'
75'
5
Callum Wood
DF
4
James Taylor
DF
33'
56'
3
Elijah Morrison
DF
45'
6
Zac Bell
MF
11
Ben Acey
MF
8
Dylan Kadji
MF
66'
89'
7
Omar Taylor-Clarke
MF
10
Seb Palmer-Houlden
S
28'
9
Sam Bell
S
82'
Substitutes
13
Joseph Duncan
14
Joseph Porton
15
Jamie Knight-Lebel
45'
16
Kai Churchley
75'
18
Ollie Thomas
89'
Team stats
Possession
45%
55%
Shots on target
4
13
Shots off target
4
2
Corners
8
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
8
9
Offsides
0
0
NEW
0-1
SHE
HUL
1-2
CHA
Latest videosView all videos
