Crystal Palace U21 vs Bristol City U21

Crystal Palace U21 2 Bristol City U21 5

Palace U212
Omilabu34'
Phillips55'
Bristol City U215
Pearson15' 72'
Palmer-Houlden28'
Taylor56'
Bell82'
Mon 05 Dec 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League CupChampion Hill

Full-Time

pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
SHESheffield United U21
4
3
0
1
6
4
+2
9
2
BHABristol City U21
4
2
1
1
12
6
+6
7
3
CRYCrystal Palace U21
4
2
1
1
7
8
-1
7
4
NEWNewcastle United U21
4
0
0
4
1
8
-7
0

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace U21 2, Bristol City U21 5.
90'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
90'

miss

Attempt missed. Kai Churchley (Bristol City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
89'

Substitution

Bristol City U21
Dylan
Kadji(8)
off
Ollie
Thomas(18)
on
87'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Zac Bell.
85'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'

Bristol City U21 Goal

Bristol City U21
Goal!
Bristol City U21
Sam
Bell(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 2, Bristol City U21 5. Sam Bell (Bristol City U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
81'

penalty won

Penalty Bristol City U21. Omar Taylor-Clarke draws a foul in the penalty area.
79'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sam Bell (Bristol City U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
75'

Substitution

Bristol City U21
Samuel
Pearson(2)
off
Kai
Churchley(16)
on
75'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Danny Imray
Danny
Imray(2)
off
Daniel Quick
Daniel
Quick(12)
on
75'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Fionn Mooney
Fionn
Mooney(11)
off
Adler Nascimento
Adler
Nascimento(14)
on
74'

Yellow Card

Vigor(4)
Matthew Vigor (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
74'

free kick won

Callum Wood (Bristol City U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
72'

Bristol City U21 Goal

Bristol City U21
Goal!
Bristol City U21
Samuel
Pearson(2)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 2, Bristol City U21 4. Samuel Pearson (Bristol City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Omar Taylor-Clarke following a corner.
71'

corner

Corner, Bristol City U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
71'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Seb Palmer-Houlden (Bristol City U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
67'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
66'

Yellow Card

Kadji(8)
Dylan Kadji (Bristol City U21) is shown the yellow card.
65'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Joshua Addae
Joshua
Addae(3)
off
Maliq
Cadogan(16)
on
62'

miss

Attempt missed. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
60'

miss

Attempt missed. James Taylor (Bristol City U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
60'

corner

Corner, Bristol City U21. Conceded by Ryan Bartley.
59'

Yellow Card

Pearson(2)
Samuel Pearson (Bristol City U21) is shown the yellow card.
59'

corner

Corner, Bristol City U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
59'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Zac Bell (Bristol City U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
58'

free kick won

Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'

free kick won

Zac Bell (Bristol City U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
56'

Bristol City U21 Goal

Bristol City U21
Goal!
Bristol City U21
James
Taylor(4)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 2, Bristol City U21 3. James Taylor (Bristol City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
55'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Killian
Phillips(8)
Killian Phillips
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 2, Bristol City U21 2. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
52'

free kick won

Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Callum Wood.
50'

free kick won

James Taylor (Bristol City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'

miss

Attempt missed. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
49'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by James Taylor.
47'

free kick won

Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

Substitution

Bristol City U21
Elijah
Morrison(3)
off
Jamie
Knight-Lebel(15)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace U21 1, Bristol City U21 2.
44'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Omar Taylor-Clarke.
43'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Stefan Bajic.
43'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
40'

free kick won

Ben Acey (Bristol City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'

miss

Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
36'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sam Bell (Bristol City U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
34'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
David
Omilabu(10)
David Omilabu
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Bristol City U21 2. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
33'

Yellow Card

Taylor(4)
James Taylor (Bristol City U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
33'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace U21. Fionn Mooney draws a foul in the penalty area.
28'

Bristol City U21 Goal

Bristol City U21
Goal!
Bristol City U21
Seb
Palmer-Houlden(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Bristol City U21 2. Seb Palmer-Houlden (Bristol City U21) right footed shot from long range on the right to the top left corner following a fast break.
25'

free kick won

Callum Wood (Bristol City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'

free kick won

Stefan Bajic (Bristol City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Samuel Pearson (Bristol City U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
22'

free kick won

Ben Acey (Bristol City U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
19'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Samuel Pearson.
17'

free kick won

Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'

Bristol City U21 Goal

Bristol City U21
Goal!
Bristol City U21
Samuel
Pearson(2)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Bristol City U21 1. Samuel Pearson (Bristol City U21) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Bell.
14'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Callum Wood.
13'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sam Bell (Bristol City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
12'

corner

Corner, Bristol City U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
12'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ben Acey (Bristol City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
7'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Elijah Morrison.
7'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Seb Palmer-Houlden (Bristol City U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
4'

free kick won

Matthew Vigor (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
1'

free kick won

Callum Wood (Bristol City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
6
Ryan Bartley
DF
3
Joshua Addae
DF
substitution icon65'
2
Danny Imray
DF
substitution icon75'
5
Seán Grehan
DF
8
Killian Phillips
MF
55'
10
David Omilabu
MF
34'
11
Fionn Mooney
MF
substitution icon75'
7
Jadan Raymond
MF
4
Matthew Vigor
MF
74'
9
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
S

Substitutes

12
Daniel Quick
substitution icon75'
13
Jackson Izquierdo
14
Adler Nascimento
substitution icon75'
15
Noah Watson
16
Maliq Cadogan
substitution icon65'

Starting lineup

1
Stefan Bajic
GK
2
Samuel Pearson
DF
15'
59'
72'
substitution icon75'
5
Callum Wood
DF
4
James Taylor
DF
33'
56'
3
Elijah Morrison
DF
substitution icon45'
6
Zac Bell
MF
11
Ben Acey
MF
8
Dylan Kadji
MF
66'
substitution icon89'
7
Omar Taylor-Clarke
MF
10
Seb Palmer-Houlden
S
28'
9
Sam Bell
S
82'

Substitutes

13
Joseph Duncan
14
Joseph Porton
15
Jamie Knight-Lebel
substitution icon45'
16
Kai Churchley
substitution icon75'
18
Ollie Thomas
substitution icon89'
Crystal Palace U21

Team stats

Bristol City U21
Possession
45%
55%
Shots on target
4
13
Shots off target
4
2
Corners
8
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
8
9
Offsides
0
0
