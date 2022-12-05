Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

U21s Report: Robins knock Eagles off top spot in Premier League Cup

Match reports
Crystal Palace U21
2
Omilabu 34'
Phillips 55'
5
Bristol City U21
Pearson 15' 72'
Palmer-Houlden 28'
Taylor 56'
Bell 82'

On a cold Monday afternoon at Champion Hill, Crystal Palace Under-21s fell to Bristol City in their first defeat of their Premier League Cup campaign.

Summary

  • Paddy McCarthy made six changes to the side drew with Bristol City last week

  • Bristol City took the lead 15 minutes in through Sam Pearson

  • Seb Palmer-Houlden doubled the lead for the visitors just before the half-hour mark

  • Palace pulled one back through David Omilabu in the 34th minute

  • Jadan Raymond and Omilabu came close to levelling just before half-time

  • Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-2 Bristol City

  • Killian Phillips levelled for Palace 55 minutes in with a stunning solo effort

  • James Taylor reclaimed the lead for the visitors a minute later

  • Pearson added his second and Bristol’s fourth in the 72nd minute

  • The Robins added a fifth from the spot through Sam Bell

  • Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-5 Bristol City

A week on from securing a point against Bristol City in the south West, Crystal Palace Under-21s welcomed them to south London as they looked to press on at the top of Group E in the Premier League Cup.

Paddy McCarthy made six changes to the side, with Danny Imray, Ryan Bartley, Josh Addae, Matty Vigor, Jadan Raymond and Fionn Mooney all starting in place of Kaden Rodney, Tayo Adaramola, David Ozoh, Jack Wells-Morrison, Maliq Cadogan and John-Kymani Gordon.

U21 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-5 Bristol City

The visitors were on top in the opening quarter of an hour, enjoying more of the ball and creating a number of chances early on. They made those early chances count by taking the lead through Sam Pearson. The right-back latched onto a cross from Sam Bell to put Bristol City ahead.

Seb Palmer-Houlden doubled the lead for the Robins just before the half-hour mark, picking out the top corner from the edge of the box after an incisive breakaway.

Palace had it all to do after going two goals down, but Fionn Mooney took matters into his own hands. The winger won a penalty after dancing his way inside the box from the left hand side.

David Omilabu stepped up from 12-yards and managed to convert, despite Stefan Bajic getting a hand to his strong effort, giving Palace a route back into the game with 10 minutes remaining in the half.

Momentum swung Palace’s way just before the interval. Jadan Raymond fired a strong effort from distance that was parried away, while Omilabu fired just wide after chesting the ball inside the box before hitting it on the volley.

Palace came racing out the blocks in the second-half and managed to draw level through Killian Phillips. The Irishman won the ball near the centre circle and went on a solo run, skipping past a number of challenges before slotting home inside the box.

The visitors hit back immediately, reclaiming the lead less than a minute later. Taylor found space inside the box and consequently found the back of the net following a surge from the Robins after the restart.

The Eagles had it all to do once again after falling behind. Raymond once again saw an effort saved by Bajic, while Phillips hit the side netting from a narrow angle.

Owen Goodman, who recently signed his first professional contract, pulled off a fantastic double save to deny Palmer-Houlden a second in the 72nd minute, however Pearson managed to secure a brace from a corner just a few minutes later.

With a two-goal cushion restored for the visitors, they looked to see out the game and did so after finding a fifth from the spot. Sam Bell stepped up and converted with just under 10 minutes remaining.

The referee brought an end to proceedings after four minutes of time added on. The result means the Eagles slip to second place in the Premier League Cup, behind Bristol City on goal difference.

Crystal Palace: Goodman, Imray (Quick, 75), Grehan, Bartley, Addae (Cadogan, 65), Vigor, Phillips, Raymond, Omilabu, Mooney (Nascimento, 75), Ola-Adebomi.

Subs not used: Izquierdo, Watson.

Bristol City: Bajic, Pearson (Churchley, 75), Morrison (Label, 45), Taylor, Wood, Z. Bell, Taylor-Clarke, Kadji (Thomas, 89), S. Bell, Palmer-Houlden, Acey.

Subs not used: Duncan, Porten.

Related News

More News