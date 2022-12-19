Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U21 vs Newcastle United U21

Crystal Palace U21 Newcastle United U21

Palace U21
Crystal Palace U21
Newcastle United U21
Newcastle United U21
Mon 19 Dec 13:00

Premier League Cup
Crystal Palace Academy

Crystal Palace U21 vs Newcastle United U21

Recent Meetings

Premier League Cup

Crystal Palace U21
Newcastle United U21
Crystal Palace U21

Head-To-Head

Newcastle United U21
Games played
1
1
Total wins
0
0
Draws
0
Crystal Palace U21

Form

Newcastle United U21
NEW
NEW
0 - 1
(A)
W
L
(H)
0 - 1
CRY
CRY
SHE
SHE
1 - 2
(A)
W
L
(A)
4 - 0
BHA
BHA
Crystal Palace U21

Season so far

Newcastle United U21
1
Position
4
2
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
2
1.50
Average goals scored
0.00
0.50
Average goals conceded
2.50
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CRYCrystal Palace U21
2
2
0
0
3
1
+2
6
2
BHABristol City U21
2
1
0
1
5
2
+3
3
3
SHESheffield United U21
2
1
0
1
3
3
0
3
4
NEWNewcastle United U21
2
0
0
2
0
5
-5
0