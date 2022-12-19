U21s Report: Palace stunned by late Newcastle double

Palace were in the ascendency after reclaiming the lead, however the Magpies were not letting up and managed to create chances of their own. The pick of which fell for Dylan Stepehnson, though Owen Goodman reacted well to deny his snapshot from close range.
Phillips was causing problems for the Newcastle defence once more and came agonisingly close to securing his and Palace’s second. The No. 10 came sliding in to get on the end of a Balmer header back across the box, but his effort trickled back off the post after getting the faintest of touches on the ball.
It was only a matter of time before the midfielder found his second. With 15 minutes to go, he found space inside the box and was picked out by a deft touch from Ola-Adebomi. His first-time side-footed effort was no match for Smith in the Newcastle goal and Palace took a deserved lead.
The visitors hit back late on in time added on through Jay Turner-Cooke. The forward capitalised on a loose ball inside the box and fired home an equaliser from close range.
The spoils looked as though they would be shared with Turner-Cooke’s late equaliser, however in the fifth minute of time added on the Magpies stole all three points. Lewis Miley was played in behind and managed to curl in an effort from a narrow angle inside the box.
It wasn’t to be for Palace as the referee brought an end to proceedings shortly after Newcastle scored their third goal. The result means Paddy McCarthy’s side remain third in Group E of the Premier League Cup, three points behind Bristol City and two behind Sheffield United with it all to play for in their final game in the group against the Blades in January.
Crystal Palace: Goodman, Imray (Cadogan, 39), Grehan, Balmer, Adaramola, Rodney, Wells-Morrison, Omilabu (Nascimento, 67), Phillips, Mooney (Watson, 89), Ola-Adebomi.
Subs not used: Izquierdo, Bartley.
Newcastle United: Smith, Barclay, Murphy, Carlyon (J. Miley, 80), Wiggett, Brookwell, Scott (Westendorf, 65), Huntley (Crossley, 80), Stephenson (Ndiweni, 90+3), Turner-Cooke, L. Miley.
Subs not used: Thompson.