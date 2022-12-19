U21s Report: Palace stunned by late Newcastle double

The Eagles were greeted by the south London faithful at Champion Hill as they took on Newcastle United Under-21s, two weeks on from their last Premier League Cup fixture against Bristol City.

Paddy McCarthy made four changes to the side, with Kofi Balmer, Tayo Adaramola, Jack Wells-Morrison and Kaden Rodney coming in to the side in place of Ryan Bartley, Josh Addae, Matty Vigor and Jadan Raymond.

Ademola Ola-Adebomi came close to putting Palace ahead in the opening five minutes. The striker saw his initial looping header parried away by Jude Smith and then a follow-up effort immediately afterwards was also saved.

The Eagles enjoyed more of the ball and continued to create more of the chances as the game went on. Ola-Adebomi was again at the heart of the Palace attacks, seeing another effort saved, while Killian Phillips hit the post with a snap shot shortly after.

Palace hit the post once more halfway through the first-half - Ola-Adebomi reacted quickest in the second-phase and managed to get a shot away which cannoned back out off the outside of the post.