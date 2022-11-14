Skip navigation
Sheffield United U21 vs Crystal Palace U21

Sheffield United U21 1 Crystal Palace U21 2

Sheffield United U211
Hampson75'
Palace U212
Ola-Adebomi43'
Gordon76'
Mon 14 Nov 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League CupBramall Lane

Full-Time
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CRYCrystal Palace U21
2
2
0
0
3
1
+2
6
2
BHABristol City U21
2
1
0
1
5
2
+3
3
3
SHESheffield United U21
2
1
0
1
3
3
0
3
4
NEWNewcastle United U21
2
0
0
2
0
5
-5
0

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Sheffield United U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 2.
90'+6'

corner

Corner, Sheffield United U21. Conceded by Killian Phillips.
90'+5'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Andre Brooks (Sheffield United U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
90'+5'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Owen Hampson (Sheffield United U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
90'+4'

post

Finley Potter (Sheffield United U21) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
90'+2'

corner

Corner, Sheffield United U21. Conceded by Danny Imray.
90'+2'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Louie Marsh (Sheffield United U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Owen Hampson (Sheffield United U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
90'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Leonardo Gaxha (Sheffield United U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
89'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Leonardo Gaxha (Sheffield United U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
89'

corner

Corner, Sheffield United U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
89'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sai Sachdev (Sheffield United U21) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
88'

miss

Attempt missed. Antwoine Hackford (Sheffield United U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
88'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Nickseon Gomis (Sheffield United U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
87'

free kick won

Frankie Maguire (Sheffield United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Frankie Maguire (Sheffield United U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
83'

miss

Attempt missed. Antwoine Hackford (Sheffield United U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
79'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
78'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Finley Potter.
76'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)
John-Kymani Gordon
Goal! Sheffield United U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 2. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the top right corner.
75'

Sheffield United U21 Goal

Sheffield United U21
Goal!
Sheffield United U21
Owen
Hampson(7)
Goal! Sheffield United U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 1. Owen Hampson (Sheffield United U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Louie Marsh.
73'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Louie Marsh (Sheffield United U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
71'

free kick won

Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'

free kick won

Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'

Yellow Card

Goodman(1)
Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
69'

miss

Attempt missed. Louie Marsh (Sheffield United U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
66'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
David Omilabu
David
Omilabu(7)
off
Victor Akinwale
Victor
Akinwale(16)
on
65'

Substitution

Sheffield United U21
Connor
Barratt(5)
off
Leonardo
Gaxha(16)
on
62'

miss

Attempt missed. Jili Buyabu (Sheffield United U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
61'

corner

Corner, Sheffield United U21. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
60'

Substitution

Sheffield United U21
Theo
Williams(9)
off
Antwoine
Hackford(15)
on
60'

corner

Corner, Sheffield United U21. Conceded by Danny Imray.
58'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Andre Brooks (Sheffield United U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
56'

corner

Corner, Sheffield United U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
54'

miss

Attempt missed. Owen Hampson (Sheffield United U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
54'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Finley Potter (Sheffield United U21) header from the left side of the box is blocked.
53'

Yellow Card

Wells-Morrison(8)
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
53'

free kick won

Sai Sachdev (Sheffield United U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(9)
off
Danny Imray
Danny
Imray(12)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Sheffield United U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1.
45'+1'

Red Card

Balmer(6)
Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
45'+1'

free kick won

Andre Brooks (Sheffield United U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'

Yellow Card

Rodney(2)
Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
44'

free kick won

Jili Buyabu (Sheffield United U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
43'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(9)
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Goal! Sheffield United U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Ozoh.
39'

Yellow Card

Ola-Adebomi(9)
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
39'

free kick won

Finley Potter (Sheffield United U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
36'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jili Buyabu (Sheffield United U21) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.
35'

free kick won

Theo Williams (Sheffield United U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
34'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Jili Buyabu.
30'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
29'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'

free kick won

Jili Buyabu (Sheffield United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Connor Barratt.
25'

Yellow Card

Barratt(5)
Connor Barratt (Sheffield United U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
25'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'

miss

Attempt missed. Theo Williams (Sheffield United U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
21'

miss

Attempt missed. Theo Williams (Sheffield United U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
17'

miss

Attempt missed. Sai Sachdev (Sheffield United U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
14'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
12'

corner

Corner, Sheffield United U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
12'

free kick won

Sai Sachdev (Sheffield United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
2'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
70'
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
6
Kofi Balmer
DF
45'+1'
5
Seán Grehan
DF
2
Kaden Rodney
DF
45'
4
David Ozoh
MF
7
David Omilabu
MF
substitution icon66'
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
53'
11
John-Kymani Gordon
MF
76'
10
Killian Phillips
MF
9
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
S
39'
43'
substitution icon45'

Substitutes

12
Danny Imray
substitution icon45'
14
Fionn Mooney
15
Maliq Cadogan
16
Victor Akinwale
substitution icon66'
18
Jadan Raymond

Starting lineup

1
Jordan Amissah
GK
6
Nickseon Gomis
DF
4
Finley Potter
DF
5
Connor Barratt
DF
25'
substitution icon65'
8
Frankie Maguire
MF
17
Sai Sachdev
MF
7
Owen Hampson
MF
75'
3
Jili Buyabu
MF
11
Andre Brooks
S
10
Louie Marsh
S
9
Theo Williams
S
substitution icon60'

Substitutes

12
Luther Williams
13
Dylan Wharton
14
Levis Pitan
15
Antwoine Hackford
substitution icon60'
16
Leonardo Gaxha
substitution icon65'
Sheffield United U21

Team stats

Crystal Palace U21
Possession
57%
43%
Shots on target
5
4
Shots off target
10
0
Corners
7
3
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
8
8
Offsides
0
0
BHA
4-0
NEW
WOL
1-0
SUN
QUE
3-4
BHA

