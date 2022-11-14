U21s Report: 10-man Palace return to winning ways in PL Cup
Sheffield United U21 1 Crystal Palace U21 2
Sheffield United U211
Hampson75'
Palace U212
Ola-Adebomi43'
Gordon76'
- 05:54U21 Match Highlights: Sheffield United 1-2 Crystal Palace
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CRYCrystal Palace U21
2
2
0
0
3
1
+2
6
2
BHABristol City U21
2
1
0
1
5
2
+3
3
3
SHESheffield United U21
2
1
0
1
3
3
0
3
4
NEWNewcastle United U21
2
0
0
2
0
5
-5
0
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Sheffield United U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 2.
90'+6'
corner
Corner, Sheffield United U21. Conceded by Killian Phillips.
90'+5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andre Brooks (Sheffield United U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
90'+5'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Owen Hampson (Sheffield United U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
90'+4'
post
Finley Potter (Sheffield United U21) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Sheffield United U21. Conceded by Danny Imray.
90'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Louie Marsh (Sheffield United U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Owen Hampson (Sheffield United U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
90'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Leonardo Gaxha (Sheffield United U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Leonardo Gaxha (Sheffield United U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
89'
corner
Corner, Sheffield United U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
89'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sai Sachdev (Sheffield United U21) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Antwoine Hackford (Sheffield United U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
88'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Nickseon Gomis (Sheffield United U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
87'
free kick won
Frankie Maguire (Sheffield United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Frankie Maguire (Sheffield United U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Antwoine Hackford (Sheffield United U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
79'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
78'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Finley Potter.
76'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)
Goal! Sheffield United U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 2. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the top right corner.
75'
Sheffield United U21 Goal
Goal!
Owen
Hampson(7)
Goal! Sheffield United U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 1. Owen Hampson (Sheffield United U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Louie Marsh.
73'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Louie Marsh (Sheffield United U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
71'
free kick won
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
free kick won
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
Yellow Card
Goodman(1)
Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
69'
miss
Attempt missed. Louie Marsh (Sheffield United U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
66'
Substitution
David
Omilabu(7)off
Victor
Akinwale(16)on
65'
Substitution
Connor
Barratt(5)off
Leonardo
Gaxha(16)on
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Jili Buyabu (Sheffield United U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
61'
corner
Corner, Sheffield United U21. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
60'
Substitution
Theo
Williams(9)off
Antwoine
Hackford(15)on
60'
corner
Corner, Sheffield United U21. Conceded by Danny Imray.
58'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andre Brooks (Sheffield United U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
56'
corner
Corner, Sheffield United U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Owen Hampson (Sheffield United U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
54'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Finley Potter (Sheffield United U21) header from the left side of the box is blocked.
53'
Yellow Card
Wells-Morrison(8)
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
53'
free kick won
Sai Sachdev (Sheffield United U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
Substitution
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(9)off
Danny
Imray(12)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Sheffield United U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1.
45'+1'
Red Card
Balmer(6)
Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
45'+1'
free kick won
Andre Brooks (Sheffield United U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'
Yellow Card
Rodney(2)
Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
44'
free kick won
Jili Buyabu (Sheffield United U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
43'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(9)
Goal! Sheffield United U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Ozoh.
39'
Yellow Card
Ola-Adebomi(9)
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
39'
free kick won
Finley Potter (Sheffield United U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
36'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jili Buyabu (Sheffield United U21) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.
35'
free kick won
Theo Williams (Sheffield United U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
34'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Jili Buyabu.
30'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
29'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
free kick won
Jili Buyabu (Sheffield United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Connor Barratt.
25'
Yellow Card
Barratt(5)
Connor Barratt (Sheffield United U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
25'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
miss
Attempt missed. Theo Williams (Sheffield United U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
21'
miss
Attempt missed. Theo Williams (Sheffield United U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
17'
miss
Attempt missed. Sai Sachdev (Sheffield United U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
14'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
12'
corner
Corner, Sheffield United U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
12'
free kick won
Sai Sachdev (Sheffield United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
2'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
6
Kofi Balmer
DF
45'+1'
9
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
S
39'
43'
45'
Starting lineup
1
Jordan Amissah
GK
6
Nickseon Gomis
DF
4
Finley Potter
DF
5
Connor Barratt
DF
25'
65'
8
Frankie Maguire
MF
17
Sai Sachdev
MF
7
Owen Hampson
MF
75'
3
Jili Buyabu
MF
11
Andre Brooks
S
10
Louie Marsh
S
9
Theo Williams
S
60'
Substitutes
12
Luther Williams
13
Dylan Wharton
14
Levis Pitan
15
Antwoine Hackford
60'
16
Leonardo Gaxha
65'
Team stats
Possession
57%
43%
Shots on target
5
4
Shots off target
10
0
Corners
7
3
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
8
8
Offsides
0
0
BHA
4-0
NEW
WOL
1-0
SUN
QUE
3-4
BHA
