U21s Report: 10-man Palace return to winning ways in PL Cup

Just over a week on from the draw with Leicester City, Palace’s Under-21s travelled to south Yorkshire to face Sheffield United in their first game of this season’s Premier League Cup.

Paddy McCarthy made two changes to the side which drew with Leicester: Kaden Rodney and Ademola Ola-Adebomi came in for Danny Imray and Victor Akinwale.

Palace were on top in the opening exchanges, Ola-Adebomi nearly broke the deadlock with the first attempt of note in the sixth minute, though his effort was saved by Jordan Amissah in the Sheffield United goal.

A quarter of an hour in, leading goalscorer John-Kymani Gordon went on a strong run through the middle, however his strong effort from around 25-yards out parried away by Amissah.