U21s Report: 10-man Palace return to winning ways in PL Cup

Match reports
Sheffield United U21
1
Hampson 75'
2
Crystal Palace U21
Ola-Adebomi 43'
Gordon 76'

On a cold Monday night at Bramall Lane, Crystal Palace Under-21s got their Premier League Cup campaign off to a winning start with a 1-2 victory over Sheffield United. Goals from Ademola Ola-Adebomi and John-Kymani Gordon were enough to give 10-man Palace all three points.

Summary

  • Kaden Rodney and Ademola Ola-Adebomi came in for Danny Imray and Victor Akinwale

  • Ola-Adebomi tested Jordan Amissah early on

  • Theo Williams and Sai Sachdev fired just wide of the mark for the Blades

  • In the 41st minute, Ola-Adebomi opened the scoring Palace with a well-taken finish

  • Kofi Balmer was shown a straight red just before half-time

  • Half-time: Sheffield United 0-1 Crystal Palace

  • The Blades dominated the start of the second-half

  • Owen Hampson equalised for the hosts with 15 minutes remaining

  • John-Kymani Gordon put Palace back in front less than a minute later

  • Owen Goodman pulled off two strong saves late on to keep Palace’s lead in tact

  • Louie Marsh hit the post in the fourth minute of stoppage time

  • Full-time: Sheffield United 1-2 Crystal Palace

U21 Match Highlights: Sheffield United 1-2 Crystal Palace

Just over a week on from the draw with Leicester City, Palace’s Under-21s travelled to south Yorkshire to face Sheffield United in their first game of this season’s Premier League Cup.

Paddy McCarthy made two changes to the side which drew with Leicester: Kaden Rodney and Ademola Ola-Adebomi came in for Danny Imray and Victor Akinwale.

Palace were on top in the opening exchanges, Ola-Adebomi nearly broke the deadlock with the first attempt of note in the sixth minute, though his effort was saved by Jordan Amissah in the Sheffield United goal.

A quarter of an hour in, leading goalscorer John-Kymani Gordon went on a strong run through the middle, however his strong effort from around 25-yards out parried away by Amissah.

The Blades grew into the game as the half went on, fashioning chances of their own. Sai Sachdev and Theo Williams both had efforts that went agonisingly wide of the woodwork.

It looked as though the two sides were going into the break level, but Ola-Adebomi had other ideas. After winning the ball back in midfield, David Ozoh went on a surging run through the middle of the park before slipping in the Palace No. 9 in.

Ola-Adebomi took it in his stride, stepped past a challenge and slotted firmly past Amissah right into the bottom corner to give Palace the lead.

On the stroke of half-time, Palace were reduced to 10 men. Kofi Balmer was shown a straight red card after a strong challenge on Andre Brooks.

The two sides came out in the second-half with two different set-ups. Palace looked to consolidate their lead after making a defensive change and Sheffield United set up to find a way back into the game.

Palace’s change of shape and man-deficit on the pitch meant that the Blades were in full control in the second-half.

Efforts from Sheffield United were frequent before the hour-mark. Brooks and Jili Buyabu tried their luck, though neither of their efforts were troubling Goodman in the Palace goal. The hosts were effectively camped in the Palace half as they looked to find an equaliser.

With 15 minutes remaining, Sheffield United managed to equalise. Owen Hampson, who scored for the Blades in their 1-2 defeat to Palace Under-18s, danced into the box and managed to get a side-footed shot away to level.

The Eagles were not disheartened after conceding, in fact they went straight down the other end and instantly responded. Gordon picked up the ball on the byline and drove into the box before firing in a fierce shot from the narrowest of angles that beat Amissah at his near post.

After going behind again, the hosts threw everything at it in search of another equaliser. Palace were firmly camped deep in their defensive third, set up to absorb the pressure.

Nickeson Gomis and Antoine Hackford were denied late on by two fantastic Goodman saves, while Hampson hit the post in the fourth minute of stoppage time for the hosts.

The 10-men of Palace held on through six minutes of time added on, seeing off the remnants of the Sheffield United attacks. The result sees Palace get off to a winning start in Group E, though they are second to Bristol City on goal difference.

Sheffield United: Amissah, Sachdev, Buyabu, Potter, Barrett (Gaxha, 65), Gomis, Hamrson, Maguire, Williams (Hackford, 59), Marsh, Brooks.

Subs not used: Williams, Wharton, Pitan.

Crystal Palace: Goodman, Rodney, Balmer, Grehan, Adaramola, Ozoh, Wells-Morrison, Phillips, Omilabu (Akinwale, 65), Ola-Adebomi (Imray, 45), Gordon.

Subs not used: Raymond, Mooney, Cadgoan.

