U21s Report: Seventh heaven for Palace as they topple PSG
7 3
Palace U217
Gordon16' 23' 61'
Akinwale21'
Omilabu35'
Cadogan59'
Mooney90+1'
Paris Saint-Germain U213
Slimani3'
Tchicamboud66' 81'
Match Blog
90+1'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Fionn
Mooney(15)
89'
Yellow Card
Watson(4)
82'
Substitution
Queyrell
Tchicamboud(10)off
Senny
Mayulu(9)on
82'
Substitution
Sékou
Doucouré(5)off
Erwan
Adonis(4)on
81'
Paris Saint-Germain U21 Goal
Goal!
Queyrell
Tchicamboud(10)
77'
Substitution
David
Omilabu(7)off
Joshua
Addae(14)on
77'
Substitution
David
Ozoh(6)off
Freddie
Bell(16)on
76'
Yellow Card
Rodney(2)
71'
Missed Penalty
67'
Substitution
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)off
Fionn
Mooney(15)on
67'
Substitution
Victor
Akinwale(9)off
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(12)on
67'
Substitution
Jack
Wells-Morrison(8)off
Matthew
Vigor(17)on
66'
Paris Saint-Germain U21 Goal
Goal!
Queyrell
Tchicamboud(10)
64'
Substitution
Zoumana
Bagbema(6)off
Emerick
Lopes(17)on
61'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)
59'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Maliq
Cadogan(10)
57'
Yellow Card
Lemina(11)
51'
Substitution
Yacine
Slimani(12)off
Noha
Lemina(11)on
51'
Substitution
Ayman
Kari(8)off
Mahamadou
Diawara(14)on
35'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
David
Omilabu(7)
23'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)
21'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Victor
Akinwale(9)
16'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)
3'
Paris Saint-Germain U21 Goal
Goal!
Yacine
Slimani(12)
Starting lineup
11
John-Kymani Gordon
MF
16'
23'
61'
67'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
21'
67'
7
David Omilabu
S
35'
77'
Substitutes
15
Fionn Mooney
67'
90+1'
Starting lineup
1
Lucas Lavallée
GK
6
Zoumana Bagbema
DF
64'
2
Dan-Patrice Bikouta
DF
7
Christ Mukelenge
DF
3
Thomas Cordier
DF
5
Sékou Doucouré
MF
82'
15
Kamil Bensoula
MF
8
Ayman Kari
MF
51'
10
Queyrell Tchicamboud
MF
66'
81'
82'
13
Ethan Bagbonon
S
12
Yacine Slimani
S
3'
51'
Substitutes
4
Erwan Adonis
82'
9
Senny Mayulu
82'
11
Noha Lemina
51'
57'
14
Mahamadou Diawara
51'
16
Bilal Laurendon
17
Emerick Lopes
64'
18
Naoki Ligneul
Team stats
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
