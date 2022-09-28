Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U21 vs Paris Saint-Germain U21

7 3

Palace U217
Gordon16' 23' 61'
Akinwale21'
Omilabu35'
Cadogan59'
Mooney90+1'
Paris Saint-Germain U213
Slimani3'
Tchicamboud66' 81'
Wed 28 Sep 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League International CupChampion Hill

Full-Time
U21 Match Highlights: Palace 7-3 PSG

Highlights

Palace TV

Highlights

U21 Match Highlights: Palace 7-3 PSG

07:10

Match Blog

90+1'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Fionn
Mooney(15)
Fionn Mooney
89'

Yellow Card

Watson(4)
82'

Substitution

Paris Saint-Germain U21
Queyrell
Tchicamboud(10)
off
Senny
Mayulu(9)
on
82'

Substitution

Paris Saint-Germain U21
Sékou
Doucouré(5)
off
Erwan
Adonis(4)
on
81'

Paris Saint-Germain U21 Goal

Paris Saint-Germain U21
Goal!
Paris Saint-Germain U21
Queyrell
Tchicamboud(10)
77'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
David Omilabu
David
Omilabu(7)
off
Joshua Addae
Joshua
Addae(14)
on
77'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
David Ozoh
David
Ozoh(6)
off
Freddie Bell
Freddie
Bell(16)
on
76'

Yellow Card

Rodney(2)
71'

Missed Penalty

67'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
John-Kymani Gordon
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)
off
Fionn Mooney
Fionn
Mooney(15)
on
67'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Victor Akinwale
Victor
Akinwale(9)
off
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(12)
on
67'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Jack Wells-Morrison
Jack
Wells-Morrison(8)
off
Matthew Vigor
Matthew
Vigor(17)
on
66'

Paris Saint-Germain U21 Goal

Paris Saint-Germain U21
Goal!
Paris Saint-Germain U21
Queyrell
Tchicamboud(10)
64'

Substitution

Paris Saint-Germain U21
Zoumana
Bagbema(6)
off
Emerick
Lopes(17)
on
61'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)
John-Kymani Gordon
59'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Maliq
Cadogan(10)
57'

Yellow Card

Lemina(11)
51'

Substitution

Paris Saint-Germain U21
Yacine
Slimani(12)
off
Noha
Lemina(11)
on
51'

Substitution

Paris Saint-Germain U21
Ayman
Kari(8)
off
Mahamadou
Diawara(14)
on
35'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
David
Omilabu(7)
David Omilabu
23'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)
John-Kymani Gordon
21'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Victor Akinwale
16'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)
John-Kymani Gordon
3'

Paris Saint-Germain U21 Goal

Paris Saint-Germain U21
Goal!
Paris Saint-Germain U21
Yacine
Slimani(12)

Starting lineup

21
Sam Johnstone
GK
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
5
Killian Phillips
DF
10
Maliq Cadogan
DF
59'
2
Kaden Rodney
DF
76'
11
John-Kymani Gordon
MF
16'
23'
61'
substitution icon67'
6
David Ozoh
MF
substitution icon77'
4
Noah Watson
MF
89'
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
substitution icon67'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
21'
substitution icon67'
7
David Omilabu
S
35'
substitution icon77'

Substitutes

1
Owen Goodman
12
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
substitution icon67'
14
Joshua Addae
substitution icon77'
15
Fionn Mooney
substitution icon67'
90+1'
16
Freddie Bell
substitution icon77'
17
Matthew Vigor
substitution icon67'
18
Danny Imray

Starting lineup

1
Lucas Lavallée
GK
6
Zoumana Bagbema
DF
substitution icon64'
2
Dan-Patrice Bikouta
DF
7
Christ Mukelenge
DF
3
Thomas Cordier
DF
5
Sékou Doucouré
MF
substitution icon82'
15
Kamil Bensoula
MF
8
Ayman Kari
MF
substitution icon51'
10
Queyrell Tchicamboud
MF
66'
81'
substitution icon82'
13
Ethan Bagbonon
S
12
Yacine Slimani
S
3'
substitution icon51'

Substitutes

4
Erwan Adonis
substitution icon82'
9
Senny Mayulu
substitution icon82'
11
Noha Lemina
substitution icon51'
57'
14
Mahamadou Diawara
substitution icon51'
16
Bilal Laurendon
17
Emerick Lopes
substitution icon64'
18
Naoki Ligneul
Crystal Palace U21

Team stats

Paris Saint-Germain U21
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0

