U21s Report: Seventh heaven for Palace as they topple PSG

Just over a week on from the dramatic 3-3 draw with Chelsea at Selhurst Park, the Eagles were back in Premier League International Cup Action as they welcomed European giants Paris Saint-Germain to Champion Hill.

Manager Paddy McCarthy made four changes to the side which rescued a point, with Sam Johnstone, Maliq Cadgoan, Noah Watson and Victor Akinwale coming in for Owen Goodman, Seán Grehan, Kofi Balmer and Malcolm Ebiowei.

The crowd at Champion Hill got behind the Eagles from the off and nearly saw them take the lead in the opening minute of the match. Both Jack Wells-Morrison and John-Kymani Gordon stung the palms of Lucas Lavallée in the PSG net after pressing from the front to win the ball back.

PSG went straight down the other end after Palace’s early attack and managed to open the scoring with their first attack of the game. Queysell Tchicamboud latched on to an Ayman Kari pass to fire the ball past Sam Johnstone in the Palace goal.

The visitors looked good value for their lead, though Palace managed to hit back a quarter of an hour in. The in-form Gordon rose highest to get a boot to a Wells-Morrison corner - his effort looped into the back of the net past a diving Lavallée to pull Palace back into the game.