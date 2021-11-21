Skip navigation
      Blackburn Rovers Women vs Crystal Palace Women

      Blackburn Rovers Women 1 Crystal Palace Women 2

      Blackburn Rovers Women1
      Blanchard89'
      Palace Women2
      Baptiste4'
      McLean81'
      Sun 21 Nov 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Women's ChampionshipSir Tom Finney Stadium

      Full-Time
      Women's Highlights: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Palace

      Match Action

      Palace TV

      Match Action

      Women's Highlights: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Palace

      03:28

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0106
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool Women
      22
      16
      4
      2
      49
      11
      +38
      52
      2
      LONLondon City Lionesses
      22
      13
      2
      7
      35
      22
      +13
      41
      3
      BHABristol City Women
      22
      11
      4
      7
      43
      28
      +15
      37
      4
      CRYCrystal Palace Women
      22
      11
      4
      7
      35
      39
      -4
      37
      5
      CHACharlton Athletic Women
      22
      10
      4
      8
      27
      18
      +9
      34
      6
      DURDurham Women
      22
      10
      4
      8
      30
      28
      +2
      34
      7
      SHESheffield United Women
      22
      9
      6
      7
      34
      31
      +3
      33
      8
      LEWLewes Women
      22
      9
      2
      11
      23
      24
      -1
      29
      9
      SUNSunderland Women
      22
      6
      6
      10
      23
      32
      -9
      24
      10
      BLABlackburn Rovers Women
      22
      5
      2
      15
      17
      41
      -24
      17
      11
      COVCoventry United Women
      22
      5
      7
      10
      18
      32
      -14
      12
      12
      WATWatford Women
      22
      2
      5
      15
      18
      46
      -28
      11

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 1, Crystal Palace Women 2.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      Natasha Fenton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Lauren Thomas (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Chelsey Jukes (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Lizzie Waldie (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Aimee Hodgson (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      90'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Sharpe(8)
      Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
      89'

      Blackburn Rovers Women Goal

      Blackburn Rovers Women
      Goal!
      Blackburn Rovers Women
      Annabel
      Blanchard(10)
      Annabel Blanchard
      Goal! Blackburn Rovers Ladies 1, Crystal Palace Women 2. Annabel Blanchard (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aimee Hodgson.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
      87'

      free kick won

      Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      87'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Annabel Blanchard (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      83'

      free kick won

      Natasha Fenton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      81'

      Crystal Palace Women Goal!

      Crystal Palace Women
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace Women
      Sophie
      McLean(15)
      Goal! Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0, Crystal Palace Women 2. Sophie McLean (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
      79'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Aimee Hodgson (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      77'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Hannah Coan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      76'

      Substitution

      Blackburn Rovers Women
      Megan
      Hornby(11)
      off
      Lauren
      Thomas(21)
      on
      75'

      Yellow Card

      Johnson(2)
      Annabel Johnson (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
      74'

      Yellow Card

      Barton(18)
      Megan Hornby (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
      74'

      Yellow Card

      Hornby(11)
      Kirsty Barton (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
      73'

      free kick won

      Megan Hornby (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Coral-Jade Haines
      Coral-Jade
      Haines(23)
      off
      Molly-Mae Sharpe
      Molly-Mae
      Sharpe(8)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Bianca
      Baptiste(11)
      off
      Charley Clifford
      Charley
      Clifford(7)
      on
      71'

      Yellow Card

      Baptiste(11)
      Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alexandra Brooks.
      69'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Kirsty Barton (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kirsty Barton (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
      67'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alexandra Brooks.
      67'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gracie Pearse (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      66'

      free kick won

      Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      free kick won

      Natasha Fenton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      63'

      free kick won

      Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      62'

      Substitution

      Blackburn Rovers Women
      Saffron
      Jordan(9)
      off
      Aimee
      Hodgson(22)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Blackburn Rovers Women
      Millie
      Chandarana(17)
      off
      Chloe
      Williams(24)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Blackburn Rovers Women
      Ellie
      Leek(23)
      off
      Farah
      Crompton(19)
      on
      55'

      free kick won

      Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      49'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0, Crystal Palace Women 1.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Kirsty Barton.
      42'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Annabel Blanchard (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      41'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Natasha Fenton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
      37'

      free kick won

      Gracie Pearse (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ellie Leek (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Kirsty Barton.
      30'

      corner

      Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Natasha Fenton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
      24'

      free kick won

      Chloe Dixon (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      24'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Millie Chandarana (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      23'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      22'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      22'

      free kick won

      Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      17'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Annabel Blanchard (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Chloe Dixon.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Kirsty Barton.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Lizzie Waldie.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alexandra Brooks.
      6'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.
      4'

      Crystal Palace Women Goal!

      Crystal Palace Women
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace Women
      Bianca
      Baptiste(11)
      Goal! Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0, Crystal Palace Women 1. Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Siobhan Wilson.
      3'

      corner

      Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Lizzie Waldie.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Emily Orman
      GK
      12
      Lizzie Waldie
      DF
      16
      Gracie Pearse
      DF
      2
      Annabel Johnson
      DF
      75'
      23
      Coral-Jade Haines
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      18
      Kirsty Barton
      MF
      74'
      6
      Aimee Everett
      MF
      15
      Sophie McLean
      MF
      81'
      9
      Millie Farrow
      S
      11
      Bianca Baptiste
      S
      4'
      71'
      substitution icon71'
      14
      Siobhan Wilson
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Chloe Morgan
      3
      Leanne Cowan
      4
      Leigh Nicol
      5
      Grace Coombs
      7
      Charley Clifford
      substitution icon71'
      8
      Molly-Mae Sharpe
      substitution icon71'
      90'+1'
      25
      Hannah Churchill

      Starting lineup

      1
      Alexandra Brooks
      GK
      15
      Hannah Coan
      DF
      7
      Chloe Dixon
      DF
      6
      Jade Richards
      DF
      2
      Chelsey Jukes
      DF
      23
      Ellie Leek
      MF
      substitution icon62'
      4
      Natasha Fenton
      MF
      17
      Millie Chandarana
      MF
      substitution icon62'
      11
      Megan Hornby
      MF
      74'
      substitution icon76'
      10
      Annabel Blanchard
      MF
      89'
      9
      Saffron Jordan
      S
      substitution icon62'

      Substitutes

      5
      Helen Seed
      12
      Kayleigh McDonald
      14
      Isobel Dean
      16
      Mia Parry
      19
      Farah Crompton
      substitution icon62'
      21
      Lauren Thomas
      substitution icon76'
      22
      Aimee Hodgson
      substitution icon62'
      24
      Chloe Williams
      substitution icon62'
      25
      Safia Middleton-Patel
      Blackburn Rovers Women

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace Women
      Possession
      52%
      48%
      Total shots
      13
      9
      Shots on target
      4
      6
      Corners
      6
      4
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      6
      7
      Offsides
      2
      8

      Top performing palace players

      Duels won
      2
      Millie Farrow
      Millie Farrow
      Crosses
      6
      Siobhan Wilson
      Siobhan Wilson
      Touches
      19
      Emily Orman
      Emily Orman
      COV
      1-0
      DUR
      SHE
      1-3
      LEW
      CHA
      2-0
      LON
      WAT
      0-3
      BHA

      Women's Highlights: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Palace

      Match Action

      Palace TV

      Match Action

      Women's Highlights: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Palace

      03:28

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0106
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      13
      Emily Orman
      GK
      12
      Lizzie Waldie
      DF
      16
      Gracie Pearse
      DF
      2
      Annabel Johnson
      DF
      75'
      23
      Coral-Jade Haines
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      18
      Kirsty Barton
      MF
      74'
      6
      Aimee Everett
      MF
      15
      Sophie McLean
      MF
      81'
      9
      Millie Farrow
      S
      11
      Bianca Baptiste
      S
      4'
      71'
      substitution icon71'
      14
      Siobhan Wilson
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Chloe Morgan
      3
      Leanne Cowan
      4
      Leigh Nicol
      5
      Grace Coombs
      7
      Charley Clifford
      substitution icon71'
      8
      Molly-Mae Sharpe
      substitution icon71'
      90'+1'
      25
      Hannah Churchill

      Starting lineup

      1
      Alexandra Brooks
      GK
      15
      Hannah Coan
      DF
      7
      Chloe Dixon
      DF
      6
      Jade Richards
      DF
      2
      Chelsey Jukes
      DF
      23
      Ellie Leek
      MF
      substitution icon62'
      4
      Natasha Fenton
      MF
      17
      Millie Chandarana
      MF
      substitution icon62'
      11
      Megan Hornby
      MF
      74'
      substitution icon76'
      10
      Annabel Blanchard
      MF
      89'
      9
      Saffron Jordan
      S
      substitution icon62'

      Substitutes

      5
      Helen Seed
      12
      Kayleigh McDonald
      14
      Isobel Dean
      16
      Mia Parry
      19
      Farah Crompton
      substitution icon62'
      21
      Lauren Thomas
      substitution icon76'
      22
      Aimee Hodgson
      substitution icon62'
      24
      Chloe Williams
      substitution icon62'
      25
      Safia Middleton-Patel
      Blackburn Rovers Women

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace Women
      Possession
      52%
      48%
      Total shots
      13
      9
      Shots on target
      4
      6
      Corners
      6
      4
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      6
      7
      Offsides
      2
      8

      Top performing palace players

      Duels won
      2
      Millie Farrow
      Millie Farrow
      Crosses
      6
      Siobhan Wilson
      Siobhan Wilson
      Touches
      19
      Emily Orman
      Emily Orman
      COV
      1-0
      DUR
      SHE
      1-3
      LEW
      CHA
      2-0
      LON
      WAT
      0-3
      BHA
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool Women
      22
      16
      4
      2
      49
      11
      +38
      52
      2
      LONLondon City Lionesses
      22
      13
      2
      7
      35
      22
      +13
      41
      3
      BHABristol City Women
      22
      11
      4
      7
      43
      28
      +15
      37
      4
      CRYCrystal Palace Women
      22
      11
      4
      7
      35
      39
      -4
      37
      5
      CHACharlton Athletic Women
      22
      10
      4
      8
      27
      18
      +9
      34
      6
      DURDurham Women
      22
      10
      4
      8
      30
      28
      +2
      34
      7
      SHESheffield United Women
      22
      9
      6
      7
      34
      31
      +3
      33
      8
      LEWLewes Women
      22
      9
      2
      11
      23
      24
      -1
      29
      9
      SUNSunderland Women
      22
      6
      6
      10
      23
      32
      -9
      24
      10
      BLABlackburn Rovers Women
      22
      5
      2
      15
      17
      41
      -24
      17
      11
      COVCoventry United Women
      22
      5
      7
      10
      18
      32
      -14
      12
      12
      WATWatford Women
      22
      2
      5
      15
      18
      46
      -28
      11

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 1, Crystal Palace Women 2.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      Natasha Fenton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Lauren Thomas (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Chelsey Jukes (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Lizzie Waldie (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Aimee Hodgson (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      90'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Sharpe(8)
      Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
      89'

      Blackburn Rovers Women Goal

      Blackburn Rovers Women
      Goal!
      Blackburn Rovers Women
      Annabel
      Blanchard(10)
      Annabel Blanchard
      Goal! Blackburn Rovers Ladies 1, Crystal Palace Women 2. Annabel Blanchard (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aimee Hodgson.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
      87'

      free kick won

      Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      87'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Annabel Blanchard (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      83'

      free kick won

      Natasha Fenton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      81'

      Crystal Palace Women Goal!

      Crystal Palace Women
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace Women
      Sophie
      McLean(15)
      Goal! Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0, Crystal Palace Women 2. Sophie McLean (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
      79'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Aimee Hodgson (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      77'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Hannah Coan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      76'

      Substitution

      Blackburn Rovers Women
      Megan
      Hornby(11)
      off
      Lauren
      Thomas(21)
      on
      75'

      Yellow Card

      Johnson(2)
      Annabel Johnson (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
      74'

      Yellow Card

      Barton(18)
      Megan Hornby (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
      74'

      Yellow Card

      Hornby(11)
      Kirsty Barton (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
      73'

      free kick won

      Megan Hornby (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Coral-Jade Haines
      Coral-Jade
      Haines(23)
      off
      Molly-Mae Sharpe
      Molly-Mae
      Sharpe(8)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Bianca
      Baptiste(11)
      off
      Charley Clifford
      Charley
      Clifford(7)
      on
      71'

      Yellow Card

      Baptiste(11)
      Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alexandra Brooks.
      69'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Kirsty Barton (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kirsty Barton (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
      67'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alexandra Brooks.
      67'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gracie Pearse (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      66'

      free kick won

      Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      free kick won

      Natasha Fenton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      63'

      free kick won

      Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      62'

      Substitution

      Blackburn Rovers Women
      Saffron
      Jordan(9)
      off
      Aimee
      Hodgson(22)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Blackburn Rovers Women
      Millie
      Chandarana(17)
      off
      Chloe
      Williams(24)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Blackburn Rovers Women
      Ellie
      Leek(23)
      off
      Farah
      Crompton(19)
      on
      55'

      free kick won

      Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      49'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0, Crystal Palace Women 1.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Kirsty Barton.
      42'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Annabel Blanchard (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      41'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Natasha Fenton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
      37'

      free kick won

      Gracie Pearse (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ellie Leek (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Kirsty Barton.
      30'

      corner

      Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Natasha Fenton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
      24'

      free kick won

      Chloe Dixon (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      24'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Millie Chandarana (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      23'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      22'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      22'

      free kick won

      Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      17'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Annabel Blanchard (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Chloe Dixon.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Kirsty Barton.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Lizzie Waldie.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alexandra Brooks.
      6'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.
      4'

      Crystal Palace Women Goal!

      Crystal Palace Women
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace Women
      Bianca
      Baptiste(11)
      Goal! Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0, Crystal Palace Women 1. Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Siobhan Wilson.
      3'

      corner

      Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Lizzie Waldie.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.