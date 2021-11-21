Report: Palace Women extend unbeaten league run to six after Blackburn victory
Blackburn Rovers Women 1 Crystal Palace Women 2
Blackburn Rovers Women1
Blanchard89'
Palace Women2
Baptiste4'
McLean81'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool Women
22
16
4
2
49
11
+38
52
2
LONLondon City Lionesses
22
13
2
7
35
22
+13
41
3
BHABristol City Women
22
11
4
7
43
28
+15
37
4
CRYCrystal Palace Women
22
11
4
7
35
39
-4
37
5
CHACharlton Athletic Women
22
10
4
8
27
18
+9
34
6
DURDurham Women
22
10
4
8
30
28
+2
34
7
SHESheffield United Women
22
9
6
7
34
31
+3
33
8
LEWLewes Women
22
9
2
11
23
24
-1
29
9
SUNSunderland Women
22
6
6
10
23
32
-9
24
10
BLABlackburn Rovers Women
22
5
2
15
17
41
-24
17
11
COVCoventry United Women
22
5
7
10
18
32
-14
12
12
WATWatford Women
22
2
5
15
18
46
-28
11
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 1, Crystal Palace Women 2.
90'+5'
free kick won
Natasha Fenton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lauren Thomas (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
90'+3'
free kick won
Chelsey Jukes (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
free kick won
Lizzie Waldie (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Aimee Hodgson (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
90'+1'
Yellow Card
Sharpe(8)
Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
89'
Blackburn Rovers Women Goal
Goal!
Annabel
Blanchard(10)
Goal! Blackburn Rovers Ladies 1, Crystal Palace Women 2. Annabel Blanchard (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aimee Hodgson.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
87'
free kick won
Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
87'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Annabel Blanchard (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
83'
free kick won
Natasha Fenton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
81'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Sophie
McLean(15)
Goal! Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0, Crystal Palace Women 2. Sophie McLean (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
79'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Aimee Hodgson (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
77'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Hannah Coan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
76'
Substitution
Megan
Hornby(11)off
Lauren
Thomas(21)on
75'
Yellow Card
Johnson(2)
Annabel Johnson (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
74'
Yellow Card
Barton(18)
Megan Hornby (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
74'
Yellow Card
Hornby(11)
Kirsty Barton (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
73'
free kick won
Megan Hornby (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
Substitution
Coral-Jade
Haines(23)off
Molly-Mae
Sharpe(8)on
71'
Substitution
Bianca
Baptiste(11)off
Charley
Clifford(7)on
71'
Yellow Card
Baptiste(11)
Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
69'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alexandra Brooks.
69'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kirsty Barton (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
68'
miss
Attempt missed. Kirsty Barton (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
67'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alexandra Brooks.
67'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Gracie Pearse (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
66'
free kick won
Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
free kick won
Natasha Fenton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
63'
free kick won
Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
62'
Substitution
Saffron
Jordan(9)off
Aimee
Hodgson(22)on
62'
Substitution
Millie
Chandarana(17)off
Chloe
Williams(24)on
62'
Substitution
Ellie
Leek(23)off
Farah
Crompton(19)on
55'
free kick won
Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
49'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0, Crystal Palace Women 1.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Kirsty Barton.
42'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Annabel Blanchard (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
41'
miss
Attempt missed. Natasha Fenton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
37'
free kick won
Gracie Pearse (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Ellie Leek (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.
35'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Kirsty Barton.
30'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Natasha Fenton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
24'
free kick won
Chloe Dixon (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
24'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Millie Chandarana (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
23'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
22'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
22'
free kick won
Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
17'
miss
Attempt missed. Annabel Blanchard (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
13'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Chloe Dixon.
11'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Kirsty Barton.
7'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Lizzie Waldie.
6'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alexandra Brooks.
6'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.
4'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Bianca
Baptiste(11)
Goal! Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0, Crystal Palace Women 1. Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Siobhan Wilson.
3'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Lizzie Waldie.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
11
Bianca Baptiste
S
4'
71'
71'
Starting lineup
1
Alexandra Brooks
GK
15
Hannah Coan
DF
7
Chloe Dixon
DF
6
Jade Richards
DF
2
Chelsey Jukes
DF
23
Ellie Leek
MF
62'
4
Natasha Fenton
MF
17
Millie Chandarana
MF
62'
11
Megan Hornby
MF
74'
76'
10
Annabel Blanchard
MF
89'
9
Saffron Jordan
S
62'
Substitutes
5
Helen Seed
12
Kayleigh McDonald
14
Isobel Dean
16
Mia Parry
19
Farah Crompton
62'
21
Lauren Thomas
76'
22
Aimee Hodgson
62'
24
Chloe Williams
62'
25
Safia Middleton-Patel
Team stats
Possession
52%
48%
Total shots
13
9
Shots on target
4
6
Corners
6
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
6
7
Offsides
2
8
Top performing palace players
COV
1-0
DUR
SHE
1-3
LEW
CHA
2-0
LON
WAT
0-3
BHA
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.