Charlton Athletic Women Crystal Palace Women
Charlton Athletic Women
Palace Women
Women's Championship
Head-To-Head
Games played
3
0
Total wins
0
3
Draws
3
Form
WAT
0 - 4
(A)
W
D
(H)
0 - 0
SHE
BLA
2 - 0
(H)
W
L
(A)
2 - 1
LIV
DUR
2 - 0
(A)
L
D
(H)
1 - 1
SUN
COV
3 - 1
(H)
W
L
(A)
2 - 1
LON
LEI
4 - 0
(A)
L
W
(H)
4 - 3
BHA
Season so far
5
Position
9
3
Won
1
0
Drawn
2
1
Lost
2
2.25
Average goals scored
1.40
0.75
Average goals conceded
1.60
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
DURDurham Women
5
4
0
1
9
4
+5
12
2
SHESheffield United Women
5
3
1
1
9
3
+6
10
3
LIVLiverpool Women
5
3
1
1
7
4
+3
10
4
LONLondon City Lionesses
5
3
1
1
7
5
+2
10
5
CHACharlton Athletic Women
4
3
0
1
9
3
+6
9
6
SUNSunderland Ladies
5
2
2
1
6
4
+2
8
7
BHABristol City Women
5
2
1
2
7
8
-1
7
8
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
5
2
0
3
6
7
-1
6
9
CRYCrystal Palace Women
5
1
2
2
7
8
-1
5
10
LEWLewes Women
4
1
1
2
3
5
-2
4
11
COVCoventry United Ladies
5
0
1
4
3
11
-8
1
12
WATWatford Women
5
0
0
5
4
15
-11
0