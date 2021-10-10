Report: All-important three points earns Eagles first away win
Coventry United Women 2 Crystal Palace Women 3
Coventry United Women2
Fergusson13'
Hardy56'
Palace Women3
Barton45'+1'
Pearse53'
Wilson64'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool Women
22
16
4
2
49
11
+38
52
2
LONLondon City Lionesses
22
13
2
7
35
22
+13
41
3
BHABristol City Women
22
11
4
7
43
28
+15
37
4
CRYCrystal Palace Women
22
11
4
7
35
39
-4
37
5
CHACharlton Athletic Women
22
10
4
8
27
18
+9
34
6
DURDurham Women
22
10
4
8
30
28
+2
34
7
SHESheffield United Women
22
9
6
7
34
31
+3
33
8
LEWLewes Women
22
9
2
11
23
24
-1
29
9
SUNSunderland Women
22
6
6
10
23
32
-9
24
10
BLABlackburn Rovers Women
22
5
2
15
17
41
-24
17
11
COVCoventry United Women
22
5
7
10
18
32
-14
12
12
WATWatford Women
22
2
5
15
18
46
-28
11
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Coventry United Ladies 2, Crystal Palace Women 3.
90'+5'
corner
Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Gracie Pearse.
90'+4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Phoebe Warner (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
90'+4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Phoebe Warner (Coventry United Ladies) header from very close range is blocked.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Gracie Pearse.
90'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Lizzie Waldie (Crystal Palace Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
82'
Substitution
Coral-Jade
Haines(23)off
Leigh
Nicol(4)on
82'
Substitution
Siobhan
Wilson(14)off
Leanne
Cowan(3)on
80'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alanah Mann.
80'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rio Hardy (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.
78'
free kick won
(Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
77'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Natalie Johnson.
77'
Substitution
Charlie
Estcourt(4)off
Phoebe
Warner(8)on
73'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
72'
corner
Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Emily Orman.
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Destiny Toussaint (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
64'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Siobhan
Wilson(14)
Goal! Coventry United Ladies 2, Crystal Palace Women 3. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
61'
Substitution
Molly-Mae
Sharpe(8)off
Millie
Farrow(9)on
60'
corner
Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Gracie Pearse.
58'
Substitution
Mollie
Green(16)off
Katy
Morris(21)on
57'
free kick won
Rio Hardy (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
56'
Coventry United Women Goal
Goal!
Rio
Hardy(10)
Goal! Coventry United Ladies 2, Crystal Palace Women 2. Rio Hardy (Coventry United Ladies) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Olivia Fergusson.
54'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Fran Orthodoxou.
54'
Yellow Card
Johnson(3)
Natalie Johnson (Coventry United Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
53'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Gracie
Pearse(16)
Goal! Coventry United Ladies 1, Crystal Palace Women 2. Gracie Pearse (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
52'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Natalie Johnson.
50'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Naomi Hartley.
50'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
48'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Coventry United Ladies 1, Crystal Palace Women 1.
45'+1'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Kirsty
Barton(18)
Goal! Coventry United Ladies 1, Crystal Palace Women 1. Kirsty Barton (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Coral-Jade Haines.
44'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Naomi Hartley.
43'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alanah Mann.
40'
free kick won
Kirsty Barton (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mollie Green (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
34'
free kick won
Fran Orthodoxou (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
32'
free kick won
Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
miss
Attempt missed. Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
29'
corner
Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Gracie Pearse.
28'
free kick won
Kirsty Barton (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
22'
free kick won
(Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Destiny Toussaint.
21'
post
Sophie McLean (Crystal Palace Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
19'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
18'
free kick won
Gracie Pearse (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
17'
miss
Attempt missed. Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
16'
miss
Attempt missed. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
14'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
13'
Coventry United Women Goal
Goal!
Olivia
Fergusson(11)
Goal! Coventry United Ladies 1, Crystal Palace Women 0. Olivia Fergusson (Coventry United Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
10'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Natalie Johnson.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
8'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
8'
free kick won
Gracie Pearse (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
corner
Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Gracie Pearse.
6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Rio Hardy (Coventry United Ladies) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rio Hardy (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
5'
miss
Attempt missed. Rio Hardy (Coventry United Ladies) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.
4'
corner
Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Annabel Johnson.
1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
18
Kirsty Barton
MF
45'+1'
14
Siobhan Wilson
S
64'
82'
Starting lineup
1
Olivia Clark
GK
22
Naomi Hartley
DF
3
Natalie Johnson
DF
54'
24
Alanah Mann
DF
11
Olivia Fergusson
MF
13'
20
Destiny Toussaint
MF
16
Mollie Green
MF
58'
7
Fran Orthodoxou
MF
4
Charlie Estcourt
MF
77'
9
Katie Wilkinson
S
10
Rio Hardy
S
56'
Substitutes
2
Holly Chandler
8
Phoebe Warner
77'
12
Hayley Crackle
21
Katy Morris
58'
25
Jodie Whiteman
Team stats
Possession
40%
60%
Total shots
16
14
Shots on target
7
6
Corners
7
9
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
4
5
Offsides
0
5
Top performing palace players
SUN
0-2
DUR
LEW
1-0
BLA
CHA
2-1
BHA
LON
2-1
WAT
- Report: All-important three points earns Eagles first away win
