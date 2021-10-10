Skip navigation
      Coventry United Women vs Crystal Palace Women

      Coventry United Women 2 Crystal Palace Women 3

      Coventry United Women2
      Fergusson13'
      Hardy56'
      Palace Women3
      Barton45'+1'
      Pearse53'
      Wilson64'
      Sun 10 Oct 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Women's ChampionshipButts Park Arena

      Full-Time
      Palace Women Highlights: Coventry 2-3 Crystal Palace

      Highlights

      Palace TV

      Highlights

      Palace Women Highlights: Coventry 2-3 Crystal Palace

      04:12

      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool Women
      22
      16
      4
      2
      49
      11
      +38
      52
      2
      LONLondon City Lionesses
      22
      13
      2
      7
      35
      22
      +13
      41
      3
      BHABristol City Women
      22
      11
      4
      7
      43
      28
      +15
      37
      4
      CRYCrystal Palace Women
      22
      11
      4
      7
      35
      39
      -4
      37
      5
      CHACharlton Athletic Women
      22
      10
      4
      8
      27
      18
      +9
      34
      6
      DURDurham Women
      22
      10
      4
      8
      30
      28
      +2
      34
      7
      SHESheffield United Women
      22
      9
      6
      7
      34
      31
      +3
      33
      8
      LEWLewes Women
      22
      9
      2
      11
      23
      24
      -1
      29
      9
      SUNSunderland Women
      22
      6
      6
      10
      23
      32
      -9
      24
      10
      BLABlackburn Rovers Women
      22
      5
      2
      15
      17
      41
      -24
      17
      11
      COVCoventry United Women
      22
      5
      7
      10
      18
      32
      -14
      12
      12
      WATWatford Women
      22
      2
      5
      15
      18
      46
      -28
      11

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Coventry United Ladies 2, Crystal Palace Women 3.
      90'+5'

      corner

      Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Gracie Pearse.
      90'+4'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Phoebe Warner (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
      90'+4'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Phoebe Warner (Coventry United Ladies) header from very close range is blocked.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Gracie Pearse.
      90'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lizzie Waldie (Crystal Palace Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
      82'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Coral-Jade Haines
      Coral-Jade
      Haines(23)
      off
      Leigh Nicol
      Leigh
      Nicol(4)
      on
      82'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Siobhan
      Wilson(14)
      off
      Leanne
      Cowan(3)
      on
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alanah Mann.
      80'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Rio Hardy (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.
      78'

      free kick won

      (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Natalie Johnson.
      77'

      Substitution

      Coventry United Women
      Charlie
      Estcourt(4)
      off
      Phoebe
      Warner(8)
      on
      73'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      72'

      corner

      Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Emily Orman.
      72'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Destiny Toussaint (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
      64'

      Crystal Palace Women Goal!

      Crystal Palace Women
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace Women
      Siobhan
      Wilson(14)
      Goal! Coventry United Ladies 2, Crystal Palace Women 3. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
      61'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Molly-Mae Sharpe
      Molly-Mae
      Sharpe(8)
      off
      Millie
      Farrow(9)
      on
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Gracie Pearse.
      58'

      Substitution

      Coventry United Women
      Mollie
      Green(16)
      off
      Katy
      Morris(21)
      on
      57'

      free kick won

      Rio Hardy (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      56'

      Coventry United Women Goal

      Coventry United Women
      Goal!
      Coventry United Women
      Rio
      Hardy(10)
      Goal! Coventry United Ladies 2, Crystal Palace Women 2. Rio Hardy (Coventry United Ladies) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Olivia Fergusson.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Fran Orthodoxou.
      54'

      Yellow Card

      Johnson(3)
      Natalie Johnson (Coventry United Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
      53'

      Crystal Palace Women Goal!

      Crystal Palace Women
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace Women
      Gracie
      Pearse(16)
      Goal! Coventry United Ladies 1, Crystal Palace Women 2. Gracie Pearse (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Natalie Johnson.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Naomi Hartley.
      50'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      48'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Coventry United Ladies 1, Crystal Palace Women 1.
      45'+1'

      Crystal Palace Women Goal!

      Crystal Palace Women
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace Women
      Kirsty
      Barton(18)
      Kirsty Barton
      Goal! Coventry United Ladies 1, Crystal Palace Women 1. Kirsty Barton (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Coral-Jade Haines.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Naomi Hartley.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alanah Mann.
      40'

      free kick won

      Kirsty Barton (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Mollie Green (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      34'

      free kick won

      Fran Orthodoxou (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      32'

      free kick won

      Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Gracie Pearse.
      28'

      free kick won

      Kirsty Barton (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      22'

      free kick won

      (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Destiny Toussaint.
      21'

      post

      Sophie McLean (Crystal Palace Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      18'

      free kick won

      Gracie Pearse (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      17'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
      16'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
      14'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      13'

      Coventry United Women Goal

      Coventry United Women
      Goal!
      Coventry United Women
      Olivia
      Fergusson(11)
      Goal! Coventry United Ladies 1, Crystal Palace Women 0. Olivia Fergusson (Coventry United Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Natalie Johnson.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
      8'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      8'

      free kick won

      Gracie Pearse (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Gracie Pearse.
      6'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Rio Hardy (Coventry United Ladies) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
      5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Rio Hardy (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rio Hardy (Coventry United Ladies) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Annabel Johnson.
      1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Emily Orman
      GK
      6
      Aimee Everett
      DF
      12
      Lizzie Waldie
      DF
      2
      Annabel Johnson
      DF
      16
      Gracie Pearse
      DF
      53'
      23
      Coral-Jade Haines
      MF
      substitution icon82'
      18
      Kirsty Barton
      MF
      45'+1'
      15
      Sophie McLean
      MF
      8
      Molly-Mae Sharpe
      S
      substitution icon61'
      11
      Bianca Baptiste
      S
      14
      Siobhan Wilson
      S
      64'
      substitution icon82'

      Substitutes

      1
      Chloe Morgan
      3
      Leanne Cowan
      substitution icon82'
      4
      Leigh Nicol
      substitution icon82'
      5
      Grace Coombs
      9
      Millie Farrow
      substitution icon61'
      25
      Hannah Churchill

      Starting lineup

      1
      Olivia Clark
      GK
      22
      Naomi Hartley
      DF
      3
      Natalie Johnson
      DF
      54'
      24
      Alanah Mann
      DF
      11
      Olivia Fergusson
      MF
      13'
      20
      Destiny Toussaint
      MF
      16
      Mollie Green
      MF
      substitution icon58'
      7
      Fran Orthodoxou
      MF
      4
      Charlie Estcourt
      MF
      substitution icon77'
      9
      Katie Wilkinson
      S
      10
      Rio Hardy
      S
      56'

      Substitutes

      2
      Holly Chandler
      8
      Phoebe Warner
      substitution icon77'
      12
      Hayley Crackle
      21
      Katy Morris
      substitution icon58'
      25
      Jodie Whiteman
      Coventry United Women

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace Women
      Possession
      40%
      60%
      Total shots
      16
      14
      Shots on target
      7
      6
      Corners
      7
      9
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      4
      5
      Offsides
      0
      5

      Top performing palace players

      Duels won
      2
      Kirsty Barton
      Kirsty Barton
      Crosses
      5
      Siobhan Wilson
      Siobhan Wilson
      Touches
      14
      Emily Orman
      Emily Orman
      SUN
      0-2
      DUR
      LEW
      1-0
      BLA
      CHA
      2-1
      BHA
      LON
      2-1
      WAT

      Palace Women Highlights: Coventry 2-3 Crystal Palace

      Highlights

      Palace TV

      Highlights

      Palace Women Highlights: Coventry 2-3 Crystal Palace

      04:12

