      Crystal Palace Women vs Blackburn Rovers Women

      Crystal Palace Women 2 Blackburn Rovers Women 1

      Palace Women2
      Sharpe8'
      Haines74'
      Blackburn Rovers Women1
      Blanchard69'
      Sun 03 Apr 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Women's ChampionshipHayes Lane

      Full-Time
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool Women
      22
      16
      4
      2
      49
      11
      +38
      52
      2
      LONLondon City Lionesses
      22
      13
      2
      7
      35
      22
      +13
      41
      3
      BHABristol City Women
      22
      11
      4
      7
      43
      28
      +15
      37
      4
      CRYCrystal Palace Women
      22
      11
      4
      7
      35
      39
      -4
      37
      5
      CHACharlton Athletic Women
      22
      10
      4
      8
      27
      18
      +9
      34
      6
      DURDurham Women
      22
      10
      4
      8
      30
      28
      +2
      34
      7
      SHESheffield United Women
      22
      9
      6
      7
      34
      31
      +3
      33
      8
      LEWLewes Women
      22
      9
      2
      11
      23
      24
      -1
      29
      9
      SUNSunderland Women
      22
      6
      6
      10
      23
      32
      -9
      24
      10
      BLABlackburn Rovers Women
      22
      5
      2
      15
      17
      41
      -24
      17
      11
      COVCoventry United Women
      22
      5
      7
      10
      18
      32
      -14
      12
      12
      WATWatford Women
      22
      2
      5
      15
      18
      46
      -28
      11

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace Women 2, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 1.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Gracie Pearse.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Sophie McLean (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Lizzie Waldie.
      90'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Chloe Williams (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Helen Seed.
      89'

      free kick won

      Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
      86'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Molly-Mae Sharpe
      Molly-Mae
      Sharpe(8)
      off
      Millie
      Farrow(9)
      on
      84'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Farah Crompton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alexandra Brooks.
      81'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
      76'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Farah Crompton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Gracie Pearse.
      74'

      Crystal Palace Women Goal!

      Crystal Palace Women
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace Women
      Coral-Jade
      Haines(23)
      Coral-Jade Haines
      Goal! Crystal Palace Women 2, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 1. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bianca Baptiste.
      72'

      free kick won

      Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      70'

      free kick won

      Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      Substitution

      Blackburn Rovers Women
      Hannah
      Coan(15)
      off
      Chelsey
      Jukes(2)
      on
      69'

      Blackburn Rovers Women Goal

      Blackburn Rovers Women
      Goal!
      Blackburn Rovers Women
      Annabel
      Blanchard(10)
      Annabel Blanchard
      Goal! Crystal Palace Women 1, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 1. Annabel Blanchard (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Saffron Jordan.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alexandra Brooks.
      66'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
      64'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Sophie
      McLean(15)
      off
      Hannah
      Churchill(25)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Isabella Sibley
      Isabella
      Sibley(17)
      off
      Bianca
      Baptiste(11)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Alex
      Hennessy(24)
      off
      Siobhan
      Wilson(14)
      on
      61'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Isabella Sibley (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      60'

      Substitution

      Blackburn Rovers Women
      Lauren
      Thomas(21)
      off
      Farah
      Crompton(19)
      on
      59'

      Substitution

      Blackburn Rovers Women
      Megan
      Hornby(11)
      off
      Chloe
      Williams(24)
      on
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Annabel Johnson.
      57'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Annabel Blanchard (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      50'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      50'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Millie Chandarana (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace Women 1, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Isabella Sibley (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      39'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Jade Richards.
      37'

      free kick won

      Hannah Coan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
      32'

      Yellow Card

      Hennessy(24)
      Alex Hennessy (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
      25'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      22'

      free kick won

      Sophie McLean (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Helen Seed.
      21'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      20'

      free kick won

      Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      18'

      free kick won

      Lizzie Waldie (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      17'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
      16'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      15'

      free kick won

      Lauren Thomas (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Helen Seed.
      10'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      10'

      free kick won

      Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      8'

      Crystal Palace Women Goal!

      Crystal Palace Women
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace Women
      Molly-Mae
      Sharpe(8)
      Molly-Mae Sharpe
      Goal! Crystal Palace Women 1, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lizzie Waldie.
      6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Millie Chandarana (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
      6'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Annabel Blanchard (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Annabel Johnson.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Emily Orman
      GK
      12
      Lizzie Waldie
      DF
      16
      Gracie Pearse
      DF
      2
      Annabel Johnson
      DF
      6
      Aimee Everett
      MF
      18
      Kirsty Barton
      MF
      15
      Sophie McLean
      MF
      substitution icon64'
      17
      Isabella Sibley
      MF
      substitution icon63'
      23
      Coral-Jade Haines
      MF
      74'
      8
      Molly-Mae Sharpe
      S
      8'
      substitution icon86'
      24
      Alex Hennessy
      S
      32'
      substitution icon62'

      Substitutes

      4
      Leigh Nicol
      5
      Grace Coombs
      9
      Millie Farrow
      substitution icon86'
      11
      Bianca Baptiste
      substitution icon63'
      14
      Siobhan Wilson
      substitution icon62'
      20
      Hope Smith
      25
      Hannah Churchill
      substitution icon64'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Alexandra Brooks
      GK
      6
      Jade Richards
      DF
      5
      Helen Seed
      DF
      15
      Hannah Coan
      DF
      substitution icon70'
      17
      Millie Chandarana
      MF
      4
      Natasha Fenton
      MF
      11
      Megan Hornby
      MF
      substitution icon59'
      7
      Chloe Dixon
      MF
      9
      Saffron Jordan
      S
      21
      Lauren Thomas
      S
      substitution icon60'
      10
      Annabel Blanchard
      S
      69'

      Substitutes

      2
      Chelsey Jukes
      substitution icon70'
      12
      Kayleigh McDonald
      14
      Tara Bourne
      19
      Farah Crompton
      substitution icon60'
      24
      Chloe Williams
      substitution icon59'
      25
      Erica Cunningham
      26
      Amaya Coleman-Evans
      Crystal Palace Women

      Team stats

      Blackburn Rovers Women
      Possession
      54%
      46%
      Total shots
      12
      11
      Shots on target
      5
      3
      Corners
      6
      6
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      9
      2
      Offsides
      4
      3

      Top performing palace players

      Duels won
      2
      Sophie McLean
      Sophie McLean
      Crosses
      5
      Coral-Jade Haines
      Coral-Jade Haines
      Touches
      17
      Kirsty Barton
      Kirsty Barton
      LEW
      0-2
      SHE
      LON
      2-0
      CHA
      SUN
      0-0
      COV
      BHA
      2-4
      LIV
      WAT
      3-3
      DUR

      Starting lineup

      13
      Emily Orman
      GK
      12
      Lizzie Waldie
      DF
      16
      Gracie Pearse
      DF
      2
      Annabel Johnson
      DF
      6
      Aimee Everett
      MF
      18
      Kirsty Barton
      MF
      15
      Sophie McLean
      MF
      substitution icon64'
      17
      Isabella Sibley
      MF
      substitution icon63'
      23
      Coral-Jade Haines
      MF
      74'
      8
      Molly-Mae Sharpe
      S
      8'
      substitution icon86'
      24
      Alex Hennessy
      S
      32'
      substitution icon62'

      Substitutes

      4
      Leigh Nicol
      5
      Grace Coombs
      9
      Millie Farrow
      substitution icon86'
      11
      Bianca Baptiste
      substitution icon63'
      14
      Siobhan Wilson
      substitution icon62'
      20
      Hope Smith
      25
      Hannah Churchill
      substitution icon64'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Alexandra Brooks
      GK
      6
      Jade Richards
      DF
      5
      Helen Seed
      DF
      15
      Hannah Coan
      DF
      substitution icon70'
      17
      Millie Chandarana
      MF
      4
      Natasha Fenton
      MF
      11
      Megan Hornby
      MF
      substitution icon59'
      7
      Chloe Dixon
      MF
      9
      Saffron Jordan
      S
      21
      Lauren Thomas
      S
      substitution icon60'
      10
      Annabel Blanchard
      S
      69'

      Substitutes

      2
      Chelsey Jukes
      substitution icon70'
      12
      Kayleigh McDonald
      14
      Tara Bourne
      19
      Farah Crompton
      substitution icon60'
      24
      Chloe Williams
      substitution icon59'
      25
      Erica Cunningham
      26
      Amaya Coleman-Evans
      Crystal Palace Women

      Team stats

      Blackburn Rovers Women
      Possession
      54%
      46%
      Total shots
      12
      11
      Shots on target
      5
      3
      Corners
      6
      6
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      9
      2
      Offsides
      4
      3

      Top performing palace players

      Duels won
      2
      Sophie McLean
      Sophie McLean
      Crosses
      5
      Coral-Jade Haines
      Coral-Jade Haines
      Touches
      17
      Kirsty Barton
      Kirsty Barton
      LEW
      0-2
      SHE
      LON
      2-0
      CHA
      SUN
      0-0
      COV
      BHA
      2-4
      LIV
      WAT
      3-3
      DUR
