Crystal Palace Women 2 Blackburn Rovers Women 1
Palace Women2
Sharpe8'
Haines74'
Blackburn Rovers Women1
Blanchard69'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool Women
22
16
4
2
49
11
+38
52
2
LONLondon City Lionesses
22
13
2
7
35
22
+13
41
3
BHABristol City Women
22
11
4
7
43
28
+15
37
4
CRYCrystal Palace Women
22
11
4
7
35
39
-4
37
5
CHACharlton Athletic Women
22
10
4
8
27
18
+9
34
6
DURDurham Women
22
10
4
8
30
28
+2
34
7
SHESheffield United Women
22
9
6
7
34
31
+3
33
8
LEWLewes Women
22
9
2
11
23
24
-1
29
9
SUNSunderland Women
22
6
6
10
23
32
-9
24
10
BLABlackburn Rovers Women
22
5
2
15
17
41
-24
17
11
COVCoventry United Women
22
5
7
10
18
32
-14
12
12
WATWatford Women
22
2
5
15
18
46
-28
11
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace Women 2, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 1.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Gracie Pearse.
90'+2'
free kick won
Sophie McLean (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Lizzie Waldie.
90'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chloe Williams (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Helen Seed.
89'
free kick won
Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
86'
Substitution
Molly-Mae
Sharpe(8)off
Millie
Farrow(9)on
84'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Farah Crompton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
81'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alexandra Brooks.
81'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
76'
miss
Attempt missed. Farah Crompton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
75'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Gracie Pearse.
74'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Coral-Jade
Haines(23)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 2, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 1. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bianca Baptiste.
72'
free kick won
Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
70'
free kick won
Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
Substitution
Hannah
Coan(15)off
Chelsey
Jukes(2)on
69'
Blackburn Rovers Women Goal
Goal!
Annabel
Blanchard(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 1, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 1. Annabel Blanchard (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Saffron Jordan.
66'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alexandra Brooks.
66'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
64'
Substitution
Sophie
McLean(15)off
Hannah
Churchill(25)on
63'
Substitution
Isabella
Sibley(17)off
Bianca
Baptiste(11)on
62'
Substitution
Alex
Hennessy(24)off
Siobhan
Wilson(14)on
61'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Isabella Sibley (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
60'
Substitution
Lauren
Thomas(21)off
Farah
Crompton(19)on
59'
Substitution
Megan
Hornby(11)off
Chloe
Williams(24)on
57'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Annabel Johnson.
57'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
54'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Annabel Blanchard (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
54'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. Millie Chandarana (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace Women 1, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0.
45'+1'
free kick won
Isabella Sibley (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
39'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Jade Richards.
37'
free kick won
Hannah Coan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
32'
Yellow Card
Hennessy(24)
Alex Hennessy (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
25'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
22'
free kick won
Sophie McLean (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Helen Seed.
21'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
20'
free kick won
Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
18'
free kick won
Lizzie Waldie (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
17'
miss
Attempt missed. Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
16'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
15'
free kick won
Lauren Thomas (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
miss
Attempt missed. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
11'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Helen Seed.
10'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
10'
free kick won
Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
8'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Molly-Mae
Sharpe(8)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 1, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lizzie Waldie.
6'
miss
Attempt missed. Millie Chandarana (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Annabel Blanchard (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
4'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Annabel Johnson.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
8
Molly-Mae Sharpe
S
8'
86'
24
Alex Hennessy
S
32'
62'
Starting lineup
1
Alexandra Brooks
GK
6
Jade Richards
DF
5
Helen Seed
DF
15
Hannah Coan
DF
70'
17
Millie Chandarana
MF
4
Natasha Fenton
MF
11
Megan Hornby
MF
59'
7
Chloe Dixon
MF
9
Saffron Jordan
S
21
Lauren Thomas
S
60'
10
Annabel Blanchard
S
69'
Substitutes
2
Chelsey Jukes
70'
12
Kayleigh McDonald
14
Tara Bourne
19
Farah Crompton
60'
24
Chloe Williams
59'
25
Erica Cunningham
26
Amaya Coleman-Evans
Team stats
Possession
54%
46%
Total shots
12
11
Shots on target
5
3
Corners
6
6
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
9
2
Offsides
4
3
