Report: Haines brace secures all three points in seven-goal thriller
Crystal Palace Women 4 Bristol City Women 3
Palace Women4
Haines2' 53'
Clifford16'
Barton45'+3'
Bristol City Women3
Johnson42'
Jhamat57'
Beever-Jones90'+1'
- Women’s Preview: Palace Women seek strong start against Bristol City Women
- Attend Palace Women's season-opener for FREE at Hayes Lane
Latest videosView all videos
- 04:39
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
DURDurham Women
5
4
0
1
9
4
+5
12
2
SHESheffield United Women
5
3
1
1
9
3
+6
10
3
LIVLiverpool Women
5
3
1
1
7
4
+3
10
4
LONLondon City Lionesses
5
3
1
1
7
5
+2
10
5
CHACharlton Athletic Women
4
3
0
1
9
3
+6
9
6
SUNSunderland Ladies
5
2
2
1
6
4
+2
8
7
BHABristol City Women
5
2
1
2
7
8
-1
7
8
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
5
2
0
3
6
7
-1
6
9
CRYCrystal Palace Women
5
1
2
2
7
8
-1
5
10
LEWLewes Women
4
1
1
2
3
5
-2
4
11
COVCoventry United Ladies
5
0
1
4
3
11
-8
1
12
WATWatford Women
5
0
0
5
4
15
-11
0
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace Women 4, Bristol City Women 3.
90'+3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Izzy Cook (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
90'+1'
Bristol City Women Goal
Goal!
Agnes
Beever-Jones(23)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 4, Bristol City Women 3. Agnes Beever-Jones (Bristol City Women) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aimee Palmer following a corner.
90'
corner
Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Kirsty Barton.
87'
free kick won
Flo Allen (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'
Substitution
Coral-Jade
Haines(23)off
Sophie
McLean(15)on
84'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ava Kuyken (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
84'
free kick won
Aimee Palmer (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
83'
free kick won
Flo Allen (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
82'
Substitution
Ella
Powell(2)off
Flo
Allen(12)on
82'
Substitution
Jessica
Woolley(27)off
Izzy
Cook(19)on
79'
Yellow Card
Jhamat(10)
Simran Jhamat (Bristol City Women) is shown the yellow card.
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Agnes Beever-Jones (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
72'
free kick won
Jessica Woolley (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
70'
Substitution
Molly-Mae
Sharpe(8)off
Bianca
Baptiste(11)on
66'
Substitution
Melissa
Johnson(9)off
Agnes
Beever-Jones(23)on
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Simran Jhamat (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
65'
corner
Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
64'
Substitution
Siobhan
Wilson(14)off
Millie
Farrow(9)on
60'
miss
Attempt missed. Satara Murray (Bristol City Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
60'
corner
Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
57'
Bristol City Women Goal
Goal!
Simran
Jhamat(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 4, Bristol City Women 2. Simran Jhamat (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
53'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Coral-Jade
Haines(23)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 4, Bristol City Women 1. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leanne Cowan.
52'
free kick won
Ella Powell (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
50'
free kick won
Lia Cataldo (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Lia Cataldo.
47'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
45'
Substitution
Brooke
Aspin(5)off
Simran
Jhamat(10)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace Women 3, Bristol City Women 1.
45'+3'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Kirsty
Barton(18)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 3, Bristol City Women 1. Kirsty Barton (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Molly-Mae Sharpe following a fast break.
45'+3'
corner
Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Lizzie Waldie.
45'+1'
free kick won
Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
Bristol City Women Goal
Goal!
Melissa
Johnson(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 2, Bristol City Women 1. Melissa Johnson (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
39'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
37'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Melissa Johnson (Bristol City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
37'
miss
Attempt missed. Melissa Johnson (Bristol City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Aimee Palmer (Bristol City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
31'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Lia Cataldo.
31'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
29'
free kick won
Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ava Kuyken (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
20'
free kick won
Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
miss
Attempt missed. Satara Murray (Bristol City Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.
19'
corner
Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Chloe Morgan.
19'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jessica Woolley (Bristol City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
17'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Lia Cataldo.
16'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Charley
Clifford(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 2, Bristol City Women 0. Charley Clifford (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner following a corner.
15'
post
Lizzie Waldie (Crystal Palace Women) hits the left post with a header from the left side of the six yard box following a set piece situation.
14'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Naomi Layzell.
10'
free kick won
Ella Powell (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
7'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Ella Powell.
2'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Coral-Jade
Haines(23)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 1, Bristol City Women 0. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
1'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace Women. Siobhan Wilson draws a foul in the penalty area.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Chloe Morgan
GK
3
Leanne Cowan
DF
12
Lizzie Waldie
DF
6
Aimee Everett
DF
2
Annabel Johnson
DF
18
Kirsty Barton
MF
45'+3'
25
Hannah Churchill
MF
14
Siobhan Wilson
MF
64'
7
Charley Clifford
MF
16'
23
Coral-Jade Haines
S
2'
53'
85'
8
Molly-Mae Sharpe
S
70'
Substitutes
4
Leigh Nicol
5
Grace Coombs
9
Millie Farrow
64'
11
Bianca Baptiste
70'
13
Emily Orman
15
Sophie McLean
85'
Starting lineup
26
Francesca Bentley
GK
4
Naomi Layzell
DF
5
Brooke Aspin
DF
45'
44
Satara Murray
DF
6
Aimee Palmer
MF
3
Lia Cataldo
MF
8
Ava Kuyken
MF
2
Ella Powell
MF
82'
9
Melissa Johnson
S
42'
66'
27
Jessica Woolley
S
82'
7
Abigail Harrison
S
Substitutes
1
Sophie Whitehouse
10
Simran Jhamat
45'
57'
79'
12
Flo Allen
82'
14
Jasmine Bull
18
Maisy Collis
19
Izzy Cook
82'
20
Maddi Wilde
23
Agnes Beever-Jones
66'
90'+1'
25
Erin Foley
Team stats
Possession
51%
49%
Shots on target
4
6
Shots off target
2
6
Corners
5
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
2
9
Offsides
3
1
Top performing palace players
Successful passes
00
Chloe Morgan
Duels won
1
Coral-Jade Haines
Crosses
3
Siobhan Wilson
Touches
19
Chloe Morgan
Tackles
0
Chloe Morgan
DUR
2-1
WAT
LIV
0-1
LON
COV
0-1
SUN
BLA
2-0
SHE
- Report: Haines brace secures all three points in seven-goal thriller
- Women’s Preview: Palace Women seek strong start against Bristol City Women
- Attend Palace Women's season-opener for FREE at Hayes Lane
Latest videosView all videos
- 04:39
Starting lineup
1
Chloe Morgan
GK
3
Leanne Cowan
DF
12
Lizzie Waldie
DF
6
Aimee Everett
DF
2
Annabel Johnson
DF
18
Kirsty Barton
MF
45'+3'
25
Hannah Churchill
MF
14
Siobhan Wilson
MF
64'
7
Charley Clifford
MF
16'
23
Coral-Jade Haines
S
2'
53'
85'
8
Molly-Mae Sharpe
S
70'
Substitutes
4
Leigh Nicol
5
Grace Coombs
9
Millie Farrow
64'
11
Bianca Baptiste
70'
13
Emily Orman
15
Sophie McLean
85'
Starting lineup
26
Francesca Bentley
GK
4
Naomi Layzell
DF
5
Brooke Aspin
DF
45'
44
Satara Murray
DF
6
Aimee Palmer
MF
3
Lia Cataldo
MF
8
Ava Kuyken
MF
2
Ella Powell
MF
82'
9
Melissa Johnson
S
42'
66'
27
Jessica Woolley
S
82'
7
Abigail Harrison
S
Substitutes
1
Sophie Whitehouse
10
Simran Jhamat
45'
57'
79'
12
Flo Allen
82'
14
Jasmine Bull
18
Maisy Collis
19
Izzy Cook
82'
20
Maddi Wilde
23
Agnes Beever-Jones
66'
90'+1'
25
Erin Foley
Team stats
Possession
51%
49%
Shots on target
4
6
Shots off target
2
6
Corners
5
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
2
9
Offsides
3
1
Top performing palace players
Successful passes
00
Chloe Morgan
Duels won
1
Coral-Jade Haines
Crosses
3
Siobhan Wilson
Touches
19
Chloe Morgan
Tackles
0
Chloe Morgan
DUR
2-1
WAT
LIV
0-1
LON
COV
0-1
SUN
BLA
2-0
SHE
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
DURDurham Women
5
4
0
1
9
4
+5
12
2
SHESheffield United Women
5
3
1
1
9
3
+6
10
3
LIVLiverpool Women
5
3
1
1
7
4
+3
10
4
LONLondon City Lionesses
5
3
1
1
7
5
+2
10
5
CHACharlton Athletic Women
4
3
0
1
9
3
+6
9
6
SUNSunderland Ladies
5
2
2
1
6
4
+2
8
7
BHABristol City Women
5
2
1
2
7
8
-1
7
8
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
5
2
0
3
6
7
-1
6
9
CRYCrystal Palace Women
5
1
2
2
7
8
-1
5
10
LEWLewes Women
4
1
1
2
3
5
-2
4
11
COVCoventry United Ladies
5
0
1
4
3
11
-8
1
12
WATWatford Women
5
0
0
5
4
15
-11
0
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace Women 4, Bristol City Women 3.
90'+3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Izzy Cook (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
90'+1'
Bristol City Women Goal
Goal!
Agnes
Beever-Jones(23)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 4, Bristol City Women 3. Agnes Beever-Jones (Bristol City Women) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aimee Palmer following a corner.
90'
corner
Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Kirsty Barton.
87'
free kick won
Flo Allen (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'
Substitution
Coral-Jade
Haines(23)off
Sophie
McLean(15)on
84'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ava Kuyken (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
84'
free kick won
Aimee Palmer (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
83'
free kick won
Flo Allen (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
82'
Substitution
Ella
Powell(2)off
Flo
Allen(12)on
82'
Substitution
Jessica
Woolley(27)off
Izzy
Cook(19)on
79'
Yellow Card
Jhamat(10)
Simran Jhamat (Bristol City Women) is shown the yellow card.
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Agnes Beever-Jones (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
72'
free kick won
Jessica Woolley (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
70'
Substitution
Molly-Mae
Sharpe(8)off
Bianca
Baptiste(11)on
66'
Substitution
Melissa
Johnson(9)off
Agnes
Beever-Jones(23)on
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Simran Jhamat (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
65'
corner
Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
64'
Substitution
Siobhan
Wilson(14)off
Millie
Farrow(9)on
60'
miss
Attempt missed. Satara Murray (Bristol City Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
60'
corner
Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
57'
Bristol City Women Goal
Goal!
Simran
Jhamat(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 4, Bristol City Women 2. Simran Jhamat (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
53'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Coral-Jade
Haines(23)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 4, Bristol City Women 1. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leanne Cowan.
52'
free kick won
Ella Powell (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
50'
free kick won
Lia Cataldo (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Lia Cataldo.
47'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
45'
Substitution
Brooke
Aspin(5)off
Simran
Jhamat(10)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace Women 3, Bristol City Women 1.
45'+3'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Kirsty
Barton(18)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 3, Bristol City Women 1. Kirsty Barton (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Molly-Mae Sharpe following a fast break.
45'+3'
corner
Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Lizzie Waldie.
45'+1'
free kick won
Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
Bristol City Women Goal
Goal!
Melissa
Johnson(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 2, Bristol City Women 1. Melissa Johnson (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
39'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
37'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Melissa Johnson (Bristol City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
37'
miss
Attempt missed. Melissa Johnson (Bristol City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Aimee Palmer (Bristol City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
31'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Lia Cataldo.
31'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
29'
free kick won
Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ava Kuyken (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
20'
free kick won
Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
miss
Attempt missed. Satara Murray (Bristol City Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.
19'
corner
Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Chloe Morgan.
19'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jessica Woolley (Bristol City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
17'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Lia Cataldo.
16'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Charley
Clifford(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 2, Bristol City Women 0. Charley Clifford (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner following a corner.
15'
post
Lizzie Waldie (Crystal Palace Women) hits the left post with a header from the left side of the six yard box following a set piece situation.
14'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Naomi Layzell.
10'
free kick won
Ella Powell (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
7'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Ella Powell.
2'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Coral-Jade
Haines(23)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 1, Bristol City Women 0. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
1'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace Women. Siobhan Wilson draws a foul in the penalty area.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.