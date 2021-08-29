Skip navigation
Crystal Palace Women vs Bristol City Women

Crystal Palace Women 4 Bristol City Women 3

Palace Women4
Haines2' 53'
Clifford16'
Barton45'+3'
Bristol City Women3
Johnson42'
Jhamat57'
Beever-Jones90'+1'
Sun 29 Aug 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Women's ChampionshipHayes Lane

Full-Time
Women's Highlights: Palace 4-3 Bristol City

Highlights

Palace TV

Highlights

Women's Highlights: Palace 4-3 Bristol City

04:39

pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
DURDurham Women
5
4
0
1
9
4
+5
12
2
SHESheffield United Women
5
3
1
1
9
3
+6
10
3
LIVLiverpool Women
5
3
1
1
7
4
+3
10
4
LONLondon City Lionesses
5
3
1
1
7
5
+2
10
5
CHACharlton Athletic Women
4
3
0
1
9
3
+6
9
6
SUNSunderland Ladies
5
2
2
1
6
4
+2
8
7
BHABristol City Women
5
2
1
2
7
8
-1
7
8
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
5
2
0
3
6
7
-1
6
9
CRYCrystal Palace Women
5
1
2
2
7
8
-1
5
10
LEWLewes Women
4
1
1
2
3
5
-2
4
11
COVCoventry United Ladies
5
0
1
4
3
11
-8
1
12
WATWatford Women
5
0
0
5
4
15
-11
0

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace Women 4, Bristol City Women 3.
90'+3'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Izzy Cook (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
90'+1'

Bristol City Women Goal

Bristol City Women
Goal!
Bristol City Women
Agnes
Beever-Jones(23)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 4, Bristol City Women 3. Agnes Beever-Jones (Bristol City Women) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aimee Palmer following a corner.
90'

corner

Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Kirsty Barton.
87'

free kick won

Flo Allen (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'

Substitution

Crystal Palace Women
Coral-Jade Haines
Coral-Jade
Haines(23)
off
Sophie McLean
Sophie
McLean(15)
on
84'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ava Kuyken (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
84'

free kick won

Aimee Palmer (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
83'

free kick won

Flo Allen (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
82'

Substitution

Bristol City Women
Ella
Powell(2)
off
Flo
Allen(12)
on
82'

Substitution

Bristol City Women
Jessica
Woolley(27)
off
Izzy
Cook(19)
on
79'

Yellow Card

Jhamat(10)
Simran Jhamat (Bristol City Women) is shown the yellow card.
78'

miss

Attempt missed. Agnes Beever-Jones (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
77'

miss

Attempt missed. Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
72'

free kick won

Jessica Woolley (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
70'

Substitution

Crystal Palace Women
Molly-Mae Sharpe
Molly-Mae
Sharpe(8)
off
Bianca Baptiste
Bianca
Baptiste(11)
on
66'

Substitution

Bristol City Women
Melissa
Johnson(9)
off
Agnes
Beever-Jones(23)
on
66'

miss

Attempt missed. Simran Jhamat (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
65'

corner

Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
64'

Substitution

Crystal Palace Women
Siobhan Wilson
Siobhan
Wilson(14)
off
Millie Farrow
Millie
Farrow(9)
on
60'

miss

Attempt missed. Satara Murray (Bristol City Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
60'

corner

Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
57'

Bristol City Women Goal

Bristol City Women
Goal!
Bristol City Women
Simran
Jhamat(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 4, Bristol City Women 2. Simran Jhamat (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
53'

Crystal Palace Women Goal!

Crystal Palace Women
Goal!
Crystal Palace Women
Coral-Jade
Haines(23)
Coral-Jade Haines
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 4, Bristol City Women 1. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leanne Cowan.
52'

free kick won

Ella Powell (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
50'

free kick won

Lia Cataldo (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Lia Cataldo.
47'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
45'

Substitution

Bristol City Women
Brooke
Aspin(5)
off
Simran
Jhamat(10)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace Women 3, Bristol City Women 1.
45'+3'

Crystal Palace Women Goal!

Crystal Palace Women
Goal!
Crystal Palace Women
Kirsty
Barton(18)
Kirsty Barton
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 3, Bristol City Women 1. Kirsty Barton (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Molly-Mae Sharpe following a fast break.
45'+3'

corner

Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Lizzie Waldie.
45'+1'

free kick won

Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

Bristol City Women Goal

Bristol City Women
Goal!
Bristol City Women
Melissa
Johnson(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 2, Bristol City Women 1. Melissa Johnson (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
39'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
37'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Melissa Johnson (Bristol City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
37'

miss

Attempt missed. Melissa Johnson (Bristol City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
36'

miss

Attempt missed. Aimee Palmer (Bristol City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
31'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Lia Cataldo.
31'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
29'

free kick won

Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ava Kuyken (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
20'

free kick won

Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'

miss

Attempt missed. Satara Murray (Bristol City Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.
19'

corner

Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Chloe Morgan.
19'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jessica Woolley (Bristol City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
17'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Lia Cataldo.
16'

Crystal Palace Women Goal!

Crystal Palace Women
Goal!
Crystal Palace Women
Charley
Clifford(7)
Charley Clifford
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 2, Bristol City Women 0. Charley Clifford (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner following a corner.
15'

post

Lizzie Waldie (Crystal Palace Women) hits the left post with a header from the left side of the six yard box following a set piece situation.
14'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Naomi Layzell.
10'

free kick won

Ella Powell (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
7'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Ella Powell.
2'

Crystal Palace Women Goal!

Crystal Palace Women
Goal!
Crystal Palace Women
Coral-Jade
Haines(23)
Coral-Jade Haines
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 1, Bristol City Women 0. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
1'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace Women. Siobhan Wilson draws a foul in the penalty area.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Chloe Morgan
GK
3
Leanne Cowan
DF
12
Lizzie Waldie
DF
6
Aimee Everett
DF
2
Annabel Johnson
DF
18
Kirsty Barton
MF
45'+3'
25
Hannah Churchill
MF
14
Siobhan Wilson
MF
substitution icon64'
7
Charley Clifford
MF
16'
23
Coral-Jade Haines
S
2'
53'
substitution icon85'
8
Molly-Mae Sharpe
S
substitution icon70'

Substitutes

4
Leigh Nicol
5
Grace Coombs
9
Millie Farrow
substitution icon64'
11
Bianca Baptiste
substitution icon70'
13
Emily Orman
15
Sophie McLean
substitution icon85'

Starting lineup

26
Francesca Bentley
GK
4
Naomi Layzell
DF
5
Brooke Aspin
DF
substitution icon45'
44
Satara Murray
DF
6
Aimee Palmer
MF
3
Lia Cataldo
MF
8
Ava Kuyken
MF
2
Ella Powell
MF
substitution icon82'
9
Melissa Johnson
S
42'
substitution icon66'
27
Jessica Woolley
S
substitution icon82'
7
Abigail Harrison
S

Substitutes

1
Sophie Whitehouse
10
Simran Jhamat
substitution icon45'
57'
79'
12
Flo Allen
substitution icon82'
14
Jasmine Bull
18
Maisy Collis
19
Izzy Cook
substitution icon82'
20
Maddi Wilde
23
Agnes Beever-Jones
substitution icon66'
90'+1'
25
Erin Foley
Crystal Palace Women

Team stats

Bristol City Women
Possession
51%
49%
Shots on target
4
6
Shots off target
2
6
Corners
5
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
2
9
Offsides
3
1

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
00
Chloe Morgan
Chloe Morgan
Duels won
1
Coral-Jade Haines
Coral-Jade Haines
Crosses
3
Siobhan Wilson
Siobhan Wilson
Touches
19
Chloe Morgan
Chloe Morgan
Tackles
0
Chloe Morgan
Chloe Morgan
DUR
2-1
WAT
LIV
0-1
LON
COV
0-1
SUN
BLA
2-0
SHE

