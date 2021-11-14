Skip navigation
Crystal Palace Women vs Charlton Athletic Women

Crystal Palace Women Charlton Athletic Women

Palace Women
Crystal Palace Women
Charlton Athletic Women
Charlton Athletic Women
Sun 14 Nov 14:00

Women's ChampionshipHayes Lane

Women's ChampionshipHayes Lane

Crystal Palace Women vs Charlton Athletic Women

Recent Meetings

Women's Championship

Crystal Palace Women
Charlton Athletic Women
Crystal Palace Women

Head-To-Head

Charlton Athletic Women
Games played
3
0
Total wins
0
3
Draws
3
Crystal Palace Women

Form

Charlton Athletic Women
SHE
SHE
0 - 0
(H)
D
W
(A)
0 - 4
WAT
WAT
LIV
LIV
2 - 1
(A)
L
W
(H)
2 - 0
BLA
BLA
SUN
SUN
1 - 1
(H)
D
L
(A)
2 - 0
DUR
DUR
LON
LON
2 - 1
(A)
L
W
(H)
3 - 1
COV
COV
BHA
BHA
4 - 3
(H)
W
L
(A)
4 - 0
LEI
LEI
Crystal Palace Women

Season so far

Charlton Athletic Women
9
Position
5
1
Won
3
2
Drawn
0
2
Lost
1
1.40
Average goals scored
2.25
1.60
Average goals conceded
0.75
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
DURDurham Women
5
4
0
1
9
4
+5
12
2
SHESheffield United Women
5
3
1
1
9
3
+6
10
3
LIVLiverpool Women
5
3
1
1
7
4
+3
10
4
LONLondon City Lionesses
5
3
1
1
7
5
+2
10
5
CHACharlton Athletic Women
4
3
0
1
9
3
+6
9
6
SUNSunderland Ladies
5
2
2
1
6
4
+2
8
7
BHABristol City Women
5
2
1
2
7
8
-1
7
8
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
5
2
0
3
6
7
-1
6
9
CRYCrystal Palace Women
5
1
2
2
7
8
-1
5
10
LEWLewes Women
4
1
1
2
3
5
-2
4
11
COVCoventry United Ladies
5
0
1
4
3
11
-8
1
12
WATWatford Women
5
0
0
5
4
15
-11
0