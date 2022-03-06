Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace Women vs Coventry United Ladies

Crystal Palace Women Coventry United Ladies

Palace Women
Crystal Palace Women
Coventry United Ladies
Coventry United Ladies
Sun 06 Mar 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Women's ChampionshipHayes Lane

Crystal Palace Women vs Coventry United Ladies

Recent Meetings

Women's Championship

Crystal Palace Women
Coventry United Ladies
Crystal Palace Women

Head-To-Head

Coventry United Ladies
Games played
4
1
Total wins
2
1
Draws
1
Crystal Palace Women

Form

Coventry United Ladies
SHE
SHE
0 - 0
(H)
D
L
(H)
0 - 2
LIV
LIV
LIV
LIV
2 - 1
(A)
L
D
(A)
2 - 2
LON
LON
SUN
SUN
1 - 1
(H)
D
L
(H)
0 - 3
SHE
SHE
LON
LON
2 - 1
(A)
L
L
(A)
3 - 1
CHA
CHA
BHA
BHA
4 - 3
(H)
W
L
(H)
0 - 1
SUN
SUN
Crystal Palace Women

Season so far

Coventry United Ladies
9
Position
11
1
Won
0
2
Drawn
1
2
Lost
4
1.40
Average goals scored
0.60
1.60
Average goals conceded
2.20
Back to top
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
DURDurham Women
5
4
0
1
9
4
+5
12
2
SHESheffield United Women
5
3
1
1
9
3
+6
10
3
LIVLiverpool Women
5
3
1
1
7
4
+3
10
4
LONLondon City Lionesses
5
3
1
1
7
5
+2
10
5
CHACharlton Athletic Women
4
3
0
1
9
3
+6
9
6
SUNSunderland Ladies
5
2
2
1
6
4
+2
8
7
BHABristol City Women
5
2
1
2
7
8
-1
7
8
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
5
2
0
3
6
7
-1
6
9
CRYCrystal Palace Women
5
1
2
2
7
8
-1
5
10
LEWLewes Women
4
1
1
2
3
5
-2
4
11
COVCoventry United Ladies
5
0
1
4
3
11
-8
1
12
WATWatford Women
5
0
0
5
4
15
-11
0