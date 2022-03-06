Back Palace Women in Sunday's game with Coventry United
Crystal Palace Women 0 Coventry United Women 1
Palace Women0
Coventry United Women1
Wilkinson67'
Latest videosView all videos
- 02:59Women's Match Highlights: Coventry United 3 - 2 Crystal Palace
- 04:12Palace Women Highlights: Coventry 2-3 Crystal Palace04:12Palace Women Highlights: Coventry 2-3 Crystal PalaceHighlights
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool Women
22
16
4
2
49
11
+38
52
2
LONLondon City Lionesses
22
13
2
7
35
22
+13
41
3
BHABristol City Women
22
11
4
7
43
28
+15
37
4
CRYCrystal Palace Women
22
11
4
7
35
39
-4
37
5
CHACharlton Athletic Women
22
10
4
8
27
18
+9
34
6
DURDurham Women
22
10
4
8
30
28
+2
34
7
SHESheffield United Women
22
9
6
7
34
31
+3
33
8
LEWLewes Women
22
9
2
11
23
24
-1
29
9
SUNSunderland Women
22
6
6
10
23
32
-9
24
10
BLABlackburn Rovers Women
22
5
2
15
17
41
-24
17
11
COVCoventry United Women
22
5
7
10
18
32
-14
12
12
WATWatford Women
22
2
5
15
18
46
-28
11
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace Women 0, Coventry United Ladies 1.
90'+3'
Substitution
Freya
Thomas(18)off
Anna
Colville(17)on
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alanah Mann.
89'
free kick won
Annabel Johnson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
87'
free kick won
Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'
Yellow Card
Wilkinson(9)
Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
82'
free kick won
Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
free kick won
Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
79'
Substitution
Leanne
Cowan(3)off
Millie
Farrow(9)on
77'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Freya Thomas (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
76'
corner
Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
75'
corner
Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
74'
corner
Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Leanne Cowan.
73'
free kick won
Charlie Estcourt (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Charlie Estcourt (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
71'
Yellow Card
Barton(18)
Kirsty Barton (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
68'
Substitution
Sophie
McLean(15)off
Hannah
Churchill(25)on
68'
Substitution
Alex
Hennessy(24)off
Siobhan
Wilson(14)on
67'
Coventry United Women Goal
Goal!
Katie
Wilkinson(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 0, Coventry United Ladies 1. Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Olivia Fergusson.
64'
Yellow Card
Fergusson(11)
Olivia Fergusson (Coventry United Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
63'
free kick won
Alex Hennessy (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
59'
free kick won
Fran Orthodoxou (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
53'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alex Hennessy (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
50'
free kick won
Olivia Fergusson (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
49'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Mollie Green (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
48'
Red Card
Coombs(5)
Grace Coombs (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the red card.
47'
free kick won
Charlie Estcourt (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alanah Mann.
45'
Substitution
Chloe
Morgan(1)off
Emily
Orman(13)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace Women 0, Coventry United Ladies 0.
45'+6'
free kick won
Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Leanne Cowan (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
45'+2'
corner
Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Chloe Morgan.
45'+1'
free kick won
Freya Thomas (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'
free kick won
Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
41'
free kick won
Sophie McLean (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses to the left.
33'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Mollie Green.
33'
free kick won
Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
32'
free kick won
Gracie Pearse (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
free kick won
Annabel Johnson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
23'
free kick won
Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'
free kick won
Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Katy Morris (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. Sophie McLean (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
20'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
19'
Substitution
Anna
Wilcox(5)off
Olivia
Fergusson(11)on
15'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alex Hennessy (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
13'
Substitution
Charley
Clifford(7)off
Kirsty
Barton(18)on
1'
miss
Attempt missed. Fran Orthodoxou (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
23
Lucy Thomas
GK
24
Alanah Mann
DF
13
Elisha N'Dow
DF
3
Natalie Johnson
DF
16
Mollie Green
DF
5
Anna Wilcox
DF
19'
21
Katy Morris
MF
7
Fran Orthodoxou
MF
4
Charlie Estcourt
MF
18
Freya Thomas
S
90'+3'
9
Katie Wilkinson
S
67'
84'
Substitutes
1
Olivia Clark
6
Grace Riglar
11
Olivia Fergusson
19'
64'
14
Becky McGrother
17
Anna Colville
90'+3'
22
Naomi Hartley
Team stats
Possession
51%
49%
Total shots
10
7
Shots on target
5
4
Corners
3
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
8
Offsides
3
1
Top performing palace players
BLA
1-2
DUR
SUN
2-0
CHA
LEW
0-3
BHA
LON
1-1
LIV
- Back Palace Women in Sunday's game with Coventry United
Latest videosView all videos
- 02:59Women's Match Highlights: Coventry United 3 - 2 Crystal Palace
- 04:12Palace Women Highlights: Coventry 2-3 Crystal Palace04:12Palace Women Highlights: Coventry 2-3 Crystal PalaceHighlights
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
23
Lucy Thomas
GK
24
Alanah Mann
DF
13
Elisha N'Dow
DF
3
Natalie Johnson
DF
16
Mollie Green
DF
5
Anna Wilcox
DF
19'
21
Katy Morris
MF
7
Fran Orthodoxou
MF
4
Charlie Estcourt
MF
18
Freya Thomas
S
90'+3'
9
Katie Wilkinson
S
67'
84'
Substitutes
1
Olivia Clark
6
Grace Riglar
11
Olivia Fergusson
19'
64'
14
Becky McGrother
17
Anna Colville
90'+3'
22
Naomi Hartley
Team stats
Possession
51%
49%
Total shots
10
7
Shots on target
5
4
Corners
3
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
8
Offsides
3
1
Top performing palace players
BLA
1-2
DUR
SUN
2-0
CHA
LEW
0-3
BHA
LON
1-1
LIV
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool Women
22
16
4
2
49
11
+38
52
2
LONLondon City Lionesses
22
13
2
7
35
22
+13
41
3
BHABristol City Women
22
11
4
7
43
28
+15
37
4
CRYCrystal Palace Women
22
11
4
7
35
39
-4
37
5
CHACharlton Athletic Women
22
10
4
8
27
18
+9
34
6
DURDurham Women
22
10
4
8
30
28
+2
34
7
SHESheffield United Women
22
9
6
7
34
31
+3
33
8
LEWLewes Women
22
9
2
11
23
24
-1
29
9
SUNSunderland Women
22
6
6
10
23
32
-9
24
10
BLABlackburn Rovers Women
22
5
2
15
17
41
-24
17
11
COVCoventry United Women
22
5
7
10
18
32
-14
12
12
WATWatford Women
22
2
5
15
18
46
-28
11
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace Women 0, Coventry United Ladies 1.
90'+3'
Substitution
Freya
Thomas(18)off
Anna
Colville(17)on
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alanah Mann.
89'
free kick won
Annabel Johnson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
87'
free kick won
Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'
Yellow Card
Wilkinson(9)
Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
82'
free kick won
Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
free kick won
Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
79'
Substitution
Leanne
Cowan(3)off
Millie
Farrow(9)on
77'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Freya Thomas (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
76'
corner
Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
75'
corner
Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
74'
corner
Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Leanne Cowan.
73'
free kick won
Charlie Estcourt (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Charlie Estcourt (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
71'
Yellow Card
Barton(18)
Kirsty Barton (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
68'
Substitution
Sophie
McLean(15)off
Hannah
Churchill(25)on
68'
Substitution
Alex
Hennessy(24)off
Siobhan
Wilson(14)on
67'
Coventry United Women Goal
Goal!
Katie
Wilkinson(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 0, Coventry United Ladies 1. Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Olivia Fergusson.
64'
Yellow Card
Fergusson(11)
Olivia Fergusson (Coventry United Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
63'
free kick won
Alex Hennessy (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
59'
free kick won
Fran Orthodoxou (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
53'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alex Hennessy (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
50'
free kick won
Olivia Fergusson (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
49'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Mollie Green (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
48'
Red Card
Coombs(5)
Grace Coombs (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the red card.
47'
free kick won
Charlie Estcourt (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alanah Mann.
45'
Substitution
Chloe
Morgan(1)off
Emily
Orman(13)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace Women 0, Coventry United Ladies 0.
45'+6'
free kick won
Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Leanne Cowan (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
45'+2'
corner
Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Chloe Morgan.
45'+1'
free kick won
Freya Thomas (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'
free kick won
Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
41'
free kick won
Sophie McLean (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses to the left.
33'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Mollie Green.
33'
free kick won
Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
32'
free kick won
Gracie Pearse (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
free kick won
Annabel Johnson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
23'
free kick won
Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'
free kick won
Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Katy Morris (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. Sophie McLean (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
20'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
19'
Substitution
Anna
Wilcox(5)off
Olivia
Fergusson(11)on
15'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alex Hennessy (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
13'
Substitution
Charley
Clifford(7)off
Kirsty
Barton(18)on
1'
miss
Attempt missed. Fran Orthodoxou (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.