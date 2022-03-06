Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace Women vs Coventry United Women

      Crystal Palace Women 0 Coventry United Women 1

      Palace Women0
      Coventry United Women1
      Wilkinson67'
      Sun 06 Mar 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Women's ChampionshipHayes Lane

      Full-Time

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0102
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool Women
      22
      16
      4
      2
      49
      11
      +38
      52
      2
      LONLondon City Lionesses
      22
      13
      2
      7
      35
      22
      +13
      41
      3
      BHABristol City Women
      22
      11
      4
      7
      43
      28
      +15
      37
      4
      CRYCrystal Palace Women
      22
      11
      4
      7
      35
      39
      -4
      37
      5
      CHACharlton Athletic Women
      22
      10
      4
      8
      27
      18
      +9
      34
      6
      DURDurham Women
      22
      10
      4
      8
      30
      28
      +2
      34
      7
      SHESheffield United Women
      22
      9
      6
      7
      34
      31
      +3
      33
      8
      LEWLewes Women
      22
      9
      2
      11
      23
      24
      -1
      29
      9
      SUNSunderland Women
      22
      6
      6
      10
      23
      32
      -9
      24
      10
      BLABlackburn Rovers Women
      22
      5
      2
      15
      17
      41
      -24
      17
      11
      COVCoventry United Women
      22
      5
      7
      10
      18
      32
      -14
      12
      12
      WATWatford Women
      22
      2
      5
      15
      18
      46
      -28
      11

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace Women 0, Coventry United Ladies 1.
      90'+3'

      Substitution

      Coventry United Women
      Freya
      Thomas(18)
      off
      Anna
      Colville(17)
      on
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alanah Mann.
      89'

      free kick won

      Annabel Johnson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      87'

      free kick won

      Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      84'

      Yellow Card

      Wilkinson(9)
      Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
      82'

      free kick won

      Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      free kick won

      Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Leanne
      Cowan(3)
      off
      Millie
      Farrow(9)
      on
      77'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Freya Thomas (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Leanne Cowan.
      73'

      free kick won

      Charlie Estcourt (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Charlie Estcourt (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      71'

      Yellow Card

      Barton(18)
      Kirsty Barton (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
      68'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Sophie
      McLean(15)
      off
      Hannah
      Churchill(25)
      on
      68'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Alex
      Hennessy(24)
      off
      Siobhan
      Wilson(14)
      on
      67'

      Coventry United Women Goal

      Coventry United Women
      Goal!
      Coventry United Women
      Katie
      Wilkinson(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace Women 0, Coventry United Ladies 1. Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Olivia Fergusson.
      64'

      Yellow Card

      Fergusson(11)
      Olivia Fergusson (Coventry United Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
      63'

      free kick won

      Alex Hennessy (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      59'

      free kick won

      Fran Orthodoxou (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      53'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alex Hennessy (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      50'

      free kick won

      Olivia Fergusson (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      49'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Mollie Green (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      48'

      Red Card

      Coombs(5)
      Grace Coombs (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the red card.
      47'

      free kick won

      Charlie Estcourt (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alanah Mann.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Chloe
      Morgan(1)
      off
      Emily
      Orman(13)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace Women 0, Coventry United Ladies 0.
      45'+6'

      free kick won

      Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Leanne Cowan (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Chloe Morgan.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Freya Thomas (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      43'

      free kick won

      Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
      41'

      free kick won

      Sophie McLean (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses to the left.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Mollie Green.
      33'

      free kick won

      Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      32'

      free kick won

      Gracie Pearse (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      free kick won

      Annabel Johnson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      23'

      free kick won

      Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      22'

      free kick won

      Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Katy Morris (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sophie McLean (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
      20'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      19'

      Substitution

      Coventry United Women
      Anna
      Wilcox(5)
      off
      Olivia
      Fergusson(11)
      on
      15'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alex Hennessy (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      13'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Charley Clifford
      Charley
      Clifford(7)
      off
      Kirsty Barton
      Kirsty
      Barton(18)
      on
      1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fran Orthodoxou (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Chloe Morgan
      GK
      substitution icon45'
      16
      Gracie Pearse
      DF
      5
      Grace Coombs
      DF
      48'
      2
      Annabel Johnson
      DF
      15
      Sophie McLean
      MF
      substitution icon68'
      3
      Leanne Cowan
      MF
      substitution icon79'
      17
      Isabella Sibley
      MF
      7
      Charley Clifford
      MF
      substitution icon13'
      6
      Aimee Everett
      MF
      24
      Alex Hennessy
      S
      substitution icon68'
      8
      Molly-Mae Sharpe
      S

      Substitutes

      4
      Leigh Nicol
      9
      Millie Farrow
      substitution icon79'
      11
      Bianca Baptiste
      12
      Lizzie Waldie
      13
      Emily Orman
      substitution icon45'
      14
      Siobhan Wilson
      substitution icon68'
      18
      Kirsty Barton
      substitution icon13'
      71'
      23
      Coral-Jade Haines
      25
      Hannah Churchill
      substitution icon68'

      Starting lineup

      23
      Lucy Thomas
      GK
      24
      Alanah Mann
      DF
      13
      Elisha N'Dow
      DF
      3
      Natalie Johnson
      DF
      16
      Mollie Green
      DF
      5
      Anna Wilcox
      DF
      substitution icon19'
      21
      Katy Morris
      MF
      7
      Fran Orthodoxou
      MF
      4
      Charlie Estcourt
      MF
      18
      Freya Thomas
      S
      substitution icon90'+3'
      9
      Katie Wilkinson
      S
      67'
      84'

      Substitutes

      1
      Olivia Clark
      6
      Grace Riglar
      11
      Olivia Fergusson
      substitution icon19'
      64'
      14
      Becky McGrother
      17
      Anna Colville
      substitution icon90'+3'
      22
      Naomi Hartley
      Crystal Palace Women

      Team stats

      Coventry United Women
      Possession
      51%
      49%
      Total shots
      10
      7
      Shots on target
      5
      4
      Corners
      3
      4
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      10
      8
      Offsides
      3
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Duels won
      2
      Annabel Johnson
      Annabel Johnson
      Crosses
      3
      Leanne Cowan
      Leanne Cowan
      Touches
      13
      Leanne Cowan
      Leanne Cowan
      BLA
      1-2
      DUR
      SUN
      2-0
      CHA
      LEW
      0-3
      BHA
      LON
      1-1
      LIV

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0102
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      1
      Chloe Morgan
      GK
      substitution icon45'
      16
      Gracie Pearse
      DF
      5
      Grace Coombs
      DF
      48'
      2
      Annabel Johnson
      DF
      15
      Sophie McLean
      MF
      substitution icon68'
      3
      Leanne Cowan
      MF
      substitution icon79'
      17
      Isabella Sibley
      MF
      7
      Charley Clifford
      MF
      substitution icon13'
      6
      Aimee Everett
      MF
      24
      Alex Hennessy
      S
      substitution icon68'
      8
      Molly-Mae Sharpe
      S

      Substitutes

      4
      Leigh Nicol
      9
      Millie Farrow
      substitution icon79'
      11
      Bianca Baptiste
      12
      Lizzie Waldie
      13
      Emily Orman
      substitution icon45'
      14
      Siobhan Wilson
      substitution icon68'
      18
      Kirsty Barton
      substitution icon13'
      71'
      23
      Coral-Jade Haines
      25
      Hannah Churchill
      substitution icon68'

      Starting lineup

      23
      Lucy Thomas
      GK
      24
      Alanah Mann
      DF
      13
      Elisha N'Dow
      DF
      3
      Natalie Johnson
      DF
      16
      Mollie Green
      DF
      5
      Anna Wilcox
      DF
      substitution icon19'
      21
      Katy Morris
      MF
      7
      Fran Orthodoxou
      MF
      4
      Charlie Estcourt
      MF
      18
      Freya Thomas
      S
      substitution icon90'+3'
      9
      Katie Wilkinson
      S
      67'
      84'

      Substitutes

      1
      Olivia Clark
      6
      Grace Riglar
      11
      Olivia Fergusson
      substitution icon19'
      64'
      14
      Becky McGrother
      17
      Anna Colville
      substitution icon90'+3'
      22
      Naomi Hartley
      Crystal Palace Women

      Team stats

      Coventry United Women
      Possession
      51%
      49%
      Total shots
      10
      7
      Shots on target
      5
      4
      Corners
      3
      4
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      10
      8
      Offsides
      3
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Duels won
      2
      Annabel Johnson
      Annabel Johnson
      Crosses
      3
      Leanne Cowan
      Leanne Cowan
      Touches
      13
      Leanne Cowan
      Leanne Cowan
      BLA
      1-2
      DUR
      SUN
      2-0
      CHA
      LEW
      0-3
      BHA
      LON
      1-1
      LIV
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool Women
      22
      16
      4
      2
      49
      11
      +38
      52
      2
      LONLondon City Lionesses
      22
      13
      2
      7
      35
      22
      +13
      41
      3
      BHABristol City Women
      22
      11
      4
      7
      43
      28
      +15
      37
      4
      CRYCrystal Palace Women
      22
      11
      4
      7
      35
      39
      -4
      37
      5
      CHACharlton Athletic Women
      22
      10
      4
      8
      27
      18
      +9
      34
      6
      DURDurham Women
      22
      10
      4
      8
      30
      28
      +2
      34
      7
      SHESheffield United Women
      22
      9
      6
      7
      34
      31
      +3
      33
      8
      LEWLewes Women
      22
      9
      2
      11
      23
      24
      -1
      29
      9
      SUNSunderland Women
      22
      6
      6
      10
      23
      32
      -9
      24
      10
      BLABlackburn Rovers Women
      22
      5
      2
      15
      17
      41
      -24
      17
      11
      COVCoventry United Women
      22
      5
      7
      10
      18
      32
      -14
      12
      12
      WATWatford Women
      22
      2
      5
      15
      18
      46
      -28
      11

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace Women 0, Coventry United Ladies 1.
      90'+3'

      Substitution

      Coventry United Women
      Freya
      Thomas(18)
      off
      Anna
      Colville(17)
      on
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alanah Mann.
      89'

      free kick won

      Annabel Johnson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      87'

      free kick won

      Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      84'

      Yellow Card

      Wilkinson(9)
      Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
      82'

      free kick won

      Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      free kick won

      Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Leanne
      Cowan(3)
      off
      Millie
      Farrow(9)
      on
      77'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Freya Thomas (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Leanne Cowan.
      73'

      free kick won

      Charlie Estcourt (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Charlie Estcourt (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      71'

      Yellow Card

      Barton(18)
      Kirsty Barton (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
      68'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Sophie
      McLean(15)
      off
      Hannah
      Churchill(25)
      on
      68'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Alex
      Hennessy(24)
      off
      Siobhan
      Wilson(14)
      on
      67'

      Coventry United Women Goal

      Coventry United Women
      Goal!
      Coventry United Women
      Katie
      Wilkinson(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace Women 0, Coventry United Ladies 1. Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Olivia Fergusson.
      64'

      Yellow Card

      Fergusson(11)
      Olivia Fergusson (Coventry United Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
      63'

      free kick won

      Alex Hennessy (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      59'

      free kick won

      Fran Orthodoxou (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      53'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alex Hennessy (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      50'

      free kick won

      Olivia Fergusson (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      49'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Mollie Green (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      48'

      Red Card

      Coombs(5)
      Grace Coombs (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the red card.
      47'

      free kick won

      Charlie Estcourt (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alanah Mann.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Chloe
      Morgan(1)
      off
      Emily
      Orman(13)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace Women 0, Coventry United Ladies 0.
      45'+6'

      free kick won

      Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Leanne Cowan (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Chloe Morgan.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Freya Thomas (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      43'

      free kick won

      Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
      41'

      free kick won

      Sophie McLean (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses to the left.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Mollie Green.
      33'

      free kick won

      Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      32'

      free kick won

      Gracie Pearse (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      free kick won

      Annabel Johnson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      23'

      free kick won

      Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      22'

      free kick won

      Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Katy Morris (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sophie McLean (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
      20'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      19'

      Substitution

      Coventry United Women
      Anna
      Wilcox(5)
      off
      Olivia
      Fergusson(11)
      on
      15'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alex Hennessy (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      13'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Charley Clifford
      Charley
      Clifford(7)
      off
      Kirsty Barton
      Kirsty
      Barton(18)
      on
      1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fran Orthodoxou (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.