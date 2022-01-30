Skip navigation
Crystal Palace Women vs Lewes Women

Crystal Palace Women 0 Lewes Women 0

Palace Women
Crystal Palace Women
Lewes Women
Lewes Women
Sun 30 Jan 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Women's ChampionshipHayes Lane

Crystal Palace Women vs Lewes Women

Recent Meetings

Women's Championship

Crystal Palace Women
Lewes Women
Crystal Palace Women

Head-To-Head

Lewes Women
Games played
3
2
Total wins
0
1
Draws
1
Crystal Palace Women

Form

Lewes Women
DUR
DUR
2 - 3
(A)
W
L
(A)
1 - 0
CHA
CHA
BLA
BLA
1 - 2
(A)
W
W
(A)
1 - 3
SHE
SHE
CHA
CHA
3 - 2
(H)
W
W
(H)
4 - 1
COV
COV
DUR
DUR
3 - 1
(H)
W
L
(H)
1 - 2
WAT
WAT
WAT
WAT
2 - 2
(A)
D
L
(A)
2 - 0
LIV
LIV
Crystal Palace Women

Season so far

Lewes Women
3
Position
7
6
Won
5
3
Drawn
1
2
Lost
5
2.09
Average goals scored
1.27
1.64
Average goals conceded
1.09
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool Women
12
9
2
1
23
5
+18
29
2
LONLondon City Lionesses
11
7
1
3
15
10
+5
22
3
CRYCrystal Palace Women
11
6
3
2
23
18
+5
21
4
DURDurham Women
12
7
0
5
18
14
+4
21
5
BHABristol City Women
11
6
2
3
21
12
+9
20
6
CHACharlton Athletic Women
12
6
2
4
16
10
+6
20
7
LEWLewes Women
11
5
1
5
14
12
+2
16
8
SHESheffield United Women
12
4
3
5
14
15
-1
15
9
SUNSunderland Ladies
11
3
3
5
10
15
-5
12
10
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
13
3
1
9
11
25
-14
10
11
WATWatford Women
12
1
3
8
11
26
-15
6
12
COVCoventry United Ladies
12
1
3
8
12
26
-14
-4