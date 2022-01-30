Crystal Palace Women 0 Lewes Women 0
Palace Women
Lewes Women
Women's Championship
Head-To-Head
Games played
3
2
Total wins
0
1
Draws
1
Form
DUR
2 - 3
(A)
W
L
(A)
1 - 0
CHA
BLA
1 - 2
(A)
W
W
(A)
1 - 3
SHE
CHA
3 - 2
(H)
W
W
(H)
4 - 1
COV
DUR
3 - 1
(H)
W
L
(H)
1 - 2
WAT
WAT
2 - 2
(A)
D
L
(A)
2 - 0
LIV
Season so far
3
Position
7
6
Won
5
3
Drawn
1
2
Lost
5
2.09
Average goals scored
1.27
1.64
Average goals conceded
1.09
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool Women
12
9
2
1
23
5
+18
29
2
LONLondon City Lionesses
11
7
1
3
15
10
+5
22
3
CRYCrystal Palace Women
11
6
3
2
23
18
+5
21
4
DURDurham Women
12
7
0
5
18
14
+4
21
5
BHABristol City Women
11
6
2
3
21
12
+9
20
6
CHACharlton Athletic Women
12
6
2
4
16
10
+6
20
7
LEWLewes Women
11
5
1
5
14
12
+2
16
8
SHESheffield United Women
12
4
3
5
14
15
-1
15
9
SUNSunderland Ladies
11
3
3
5
10
15
-5
12
10
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
13
3
1
9
11
25
-14
10
11
WATWatford Women
12
1
3
8
11
26
-15
6
12
COVCoventry United Ladies
12
1
3
8
12
26
-14
-4