Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace Women vs Liverpool Women

Crystal Palace Women Liverpool Women

Palace Women
Crystal Palace Women
Liverpool Women
Liverpool Women
Sun 23 Jan 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Women's ChampionshipHayes Lane

Crystal Palace Women vs Liverpool Women

Recent Meetings

Women's Championship

Crystal Palace Women
Liverpool Women
Crystal Palace Women

Head-To-Head

Liverpool Women
Games played
3
0
Total wins
3
0
Draws
0
Crystal Palace Women

Form

Liverpool Women
SHE
SHE
0 - 0
(H)
D
W
(A)
0 - 2
COV
COV
LIV
LIV
2 - 1
(A)
L
W
(H)
2 - 1
CRY
CRY
SUN
SUN
1 - 1
(H)
D
D
(H)
0 - 0
BHA
BHA
LON
LON
2 - 1
(A)
L
W
(A)
2 - 3
WAT
WAT
BHA
BHA
4 - 3
(H)
W
L
(H)
0 - 1
LON
LON
Crystal Palace Women

Season so far

Liverpool Women
9
Position
3
1
Won
3
2
Drawn
1
2
Lost
1
1.40
Average goals scored
1.40
1.60
Average goals conceded
0.80
Back to top
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
DURDurham Women
5
4
0
1
9
4
+5
12
2
SHESheffield United Women
5
3
1
1
9
3
+6
10
3
LIVLiverpool Women
5
3
1
1
7
4
+3
10
4
LONLondon City Lionesses
5
3
1
1
7
5
+2
10
5
CHACharlton Athletic Women
4
3
0
1
9
3
+6
9
6
SUNSunderland Ladies
5
2
2
1
6
4
+2
8
7
BHABristol City Women
5
2
1
2
7
8
-1
7
8
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
5
2
0
3
6
7
-1
6
9
CRYCrystal Palace Women
5
1
2
2
7
8
-1
5
10
LEWLewes Women
4
1
1
2
3
5
-2
4
11
COVCoventry United Ladies
5
0
1
4
3
11
-8
1
12
WATWatford Women
5
0
0
5
4
15
-11
0